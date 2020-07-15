Apartment List
/
PA
/
philadelphia
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:32 AM

135 Studio Apartments for rent in Philadelphia, PA

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 09:07 PM
70 Units Available
Logan Square
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
458 sqft
For upscale living in the heart of Fairmount Philadelphia. Units include washing machine and garage and are pet-friendly. Complex offers on-site gourmet market, pub, gym and swimming club. Steps from Rodin Museum.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,179
450 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
East Oak Lane
Eola Park
6344 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$819
341 sqft
Within a private park setting, these apartments close to Philadelphia Community College boast a quiet community while still being close to public transportation. Features include spacious closets, on-site laundry, courtyards and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
15 Units Available
Center City West
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,469
553 sqft
Welcome to Philadelphia's best in upscale urban living. Our AQ Rittenhouse apartments in downtown Philadelphia offer the best in luxurious and comfortable living. As a resident, you'll be instantly connected to a sophisticated living experience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
East Oak Lane
Regency House
6301 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$833
346 sqft
Choose between a home in a mid-rise or a garden-style apartment. The cat-friendly, newly renovated community features a gym, a secluded courtyard and an elevator. In East Oak Lane near the Fern Rock Station.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
26 Units Available
University City
Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,198
434 sqft
Beautiful community near Hamilton Field in University City. Located in downtown area. Updated apartments have hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Full concierge services available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
39 Units Available
Logan Square
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,762
593 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
7 Units Available
Logan Square
1600 Callowhill
1600 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,785
588 sqft
Located at 1600 Callowhill Street, Sixteen Hundred is a newly restored boutique-style residential property nestled between Center City and Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
17 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
The Westbury
271 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
550 sqft
Granite Counters and Microwave *in select units Philadelphia's newly restored, historic high-rise offers elegant and comfortable living, this is Center City Living at its best.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
23 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,640
541 sqft
Minutes away from Broad Street Subway Station, these smoke-free homes feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and oversized windows. Common amenities include a residents' lounge and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
10 Units Available
Roxborough Park
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,185
576 sqft
Metropolitan manayunk hill is just around the corner from the popular restaurants and shops on Main Street! Our apartments in Manayunk feature all the best amenities plus a convenient location in Philadelphia, PA.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
65 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,534
506 sqft
Shops, restaurants and entertainment within walking distance. New apartments with open-concept floor plans, custom cabinetry, and terraces/balconies in some units. Co-working lounge with private conference rooms and on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
48 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts North
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,348
562 sqft
Newly renovated high-rise apartments in the heart of Philly. Near the Community College of Philadelphia. High ceilings and modern lighting. Walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include bocce court and media room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
11 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,215
600 sqft
Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
19 Units Available
Fitler Square
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,779
498 sqft
Newly renovated homes with industrial ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and clubroom, among other amenities. Pet-friendly community six minutes from Rittenhouse Square.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Olney
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$695
340 sqft
In a community committed to green living, these apartment homes feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting with a recycling program in place. Close to public transportation, the cat-friendly community has on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
86 Units Available
Logan Square
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,355
381 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
6 Units Available
Passyunk Square
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,480
450 sqft
This upbeat community offers residents a game room, concierge, fire pit and controlled access. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry are featured inside the apartments. Just moments from the shopping and public transit along Broad Street.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
23 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
Metropolitan Bala
2746 Belmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,030
470 sqft
Metropolitan Bala apartments are in a convenient Philadelphia location on the outer edge of Philadelphia near City Avenue. Our Philadelphia apartments near PCOM are in a mid-rise elevator building and features studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 14 at 09:14 PM
32 Units Available
Washington Square West
Walnut Square
201 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,110
400 sqft
Newly remodeled kitchens and large, luxurious windows open up large living spaces. This Center City location is within walking distance of trendy dining spots and other attractions, with features such as electronic entry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
52 Units Available
Brewerytown
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,275
418 sqft
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown offers 201 state-of-the-art luxury studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment residences. These brand-new spacious floor plans are designed with top-of-the-line fixtures and finishes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 08:11 PM
2 Units Available
Francisville
1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
1833 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,650
600 sqft
Spacious and pet-friendly 2BR, 2BA + den in the beloved Fairmount neighborhood is sure to please! Be a part of history living in one of Philly's finest neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
78 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,455
497 sqft
Prime location close to the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square. Private rooftop with Olympic-size pool, fitness club and cabana. Recently remodeled apartments with in-unit laundry and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
55 Units Available
Center City East
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,014
459 sqft
Luxury property features on-site amenities, such as an outdoor terrace, an exercise studio and gaming space. Apartment features studios and up to two-bedroom units with energy-efficient plumbing fixtures and lighting. Near I-610 and the Galleria.

July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Philadelphia rent trends were flat over the past month

Philadelphia rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Philadelphia stand at $978 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,180 for a two-bedroom. Philadelphia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Philadelphia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Philadelphia rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Philadelphia, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Philadelphia is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Pennsylvania have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.5% in Allentown.
    • Philadelphia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,180 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Philadelphia fell slightly over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Philadelphia than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Philadelphia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    -0.3%
    Wilmington
    $1,080
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    1.7%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,650
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Newark
    $1,160
    $1,400
    0.3%
    2.2%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0
    0.9%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,000
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    King of Prussia
    $1,230
    $1,490
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    West Chester
    $1,320
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,740
    0.4%
    2.6%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0
    Claymont
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.4%
    3.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    1%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,270
    0.7%
    2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhiladelphia 3 BedroomsPhiladelphia Accessible ApartmentsPhiladelphia Apartments under $1,000Philadelphia Apartments under $700Philadelphia Apartments under $800
    Philadelphia Apartments under $900Philadelphia Apartments with BalconyPhiladelphia Apartments with GaragePhiladelphia Apartments with GymPhiladelphia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhiladelphia Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPhiladelphia Apartments with ParkingPhiladelphia Apartments with Pool
    Philadelphia Apartments with Washer-DryerPhiladelphia Cheap PlacesPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Furnished ApartmentsPhiladelphia Luxury PlacesPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
    Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
    Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
    SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
    University CityWest Oak Lane

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
    Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
    Drexel University