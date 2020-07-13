Apartment List
/
PA
/
philadelphia
/
apartments under 700
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

18 Apartments under $700 for rent in Philadelphia, PA

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Olney
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$695
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In a community committed to green living, these apartment homes feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting with a recycling program in place. Close to public transportation, the cat-friendly community has on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
4 Units Available
Frankford
Avondale Apartments
4628 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
1 Bedroom
$795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avondale Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Tioga
Allegheny Apartments
1605 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
400 sqft
Allegheny Apartments offers secure, environmentally conscious and professionally managed apartment homes near Temple University School of Medicine on Allegheny Avenue.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Ogontz
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Eli Court Apartments feature some of Oak Lane and Germantown's most spacious and well lit studios and 1-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 02:08pm
11 Units Available
Garden Court
NPDF
400 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$625
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Neighborhood Preservation and Development Fund (N.P.D.F.) welcomes you to a sophisticated, urban lifestyle in University City, Philadelphia.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Walnut Hill
4716 Chestnut St
4716 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
175 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT BY THE ROOM OFFER, NOT A FULL APARTMENT. Must see, spacious bedroom with private bathroom. Move-in with First/Last & Security. Six Months Min Term. Rents from $625-$700 including all utilities and Wi-Fi.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper Kensington
3243 n howard st
3243 North Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$677
3243 N Howard St - Property Id: 309550 RENT TO OWN: WE ARE ONLY CONSIDERING APPLICANTS LOOKING TO PURCHASE THIS HOUSE! CALL FOR LINK TO SUBMIT APPLICATION Located in the Fair-hill District of Philadelphia, this stunning home boasts 3 good sized

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Fox Chase
7850 OXFORD AVENUE
7850 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$675
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Efficiency apartment, $675 plus utilities, Gas heat, Wall AC, Wall to wall carpeting, Common laundry room, Hot water, water, sewer included.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Hartranft
2322 North Park Avenue
2322 North Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$595
160 sqft
Enjoy a large private bedroom and bathroom in this modern apartment unit complete with a washer/dryer, dishwasher, sink w/garbage disposal, and more. Three other roommates will share the common areas.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Paschall
6529 Linmore Avenue
6529 Linmore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$550
1200 sqft
6529 Linmore Ave, Philadelphia, PA is a single family home that contains 1,200 sq ft and was built in 1965. With 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This is a Room Rental ONLY. Looking for a Male to fill this room rental.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Manayunk
4526 Baker Street - 1
4526 Baker Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$625
117 sqft
2 Rooms available in 4BR/2BA for Male or Female in ~20s, $625/month each; Free Parking. We are a two girls (23 and 26) with a 4BR, 2BA house on Baker Street, one block from Main Street and the Manayunk train station.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Manayunk
4662 Mansion Street
4662 Mansion Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$695
143 sqft
We have one of the best houses in Manayunk and are looking for a guy to fill the room of one of the guys who is leaving. The house is on Mansion Street between Ripka and Hermitage.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Manayunk
135 Carson Street
135 Carson Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$580
100 sqft
FEMALE SHARE One Bedroom in 4BR/2BA House We are three girls (22 - 25) who are looking for one other to share a 4BR, 2BA house on Carson Street.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista
728 S SCHELL STREET
728 South Schell Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$525
992 sqft
Garage available for rent in Bella Vista, 28" x 14". Has basement for extra storage.Electric door.Storage garageParking garageContractor materials$525.00/month. 1st month, last month, and 1 month security due at signing.

1 of 2

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Kensington
520 E WESTMORELAND STREET
520 East Westmoreland Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
1152 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a 2nd fl, 1 bdrd apartment, ready to move in. First, last and security.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
North Central
1930 N Gratz St #A - 1
1930 North Gratz Street, Philadelphia, PA
6 Bedrooms
$415
2000 sqft
6 bed room house with 6 rooms for rent in the Temple University area. Each room is rented at $415 a piece. Nice living room space, washer & dryer included. This unit has a back yard with plenty of room to BBQ and more.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Hartranft
2227 Park Ave A
2227 North Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom available near Temple U! - Property Id: 302340 Temple Students Only! One Bedroom available in a 4 bed 2 bath in a brand new luxury apartment near Temple University! It is on a quiet tree lined street, with in unit Washer-Dryer combo,

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Stanton
2256 N SYDENHAM STREET
2256 North Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$500
840 sqft
A room for rent with shared bathroom and kitchen.Income and credit check required.

July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Philadelphia rent trends were flat over the past month

Philadelphia rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Philadelphia stand at $978 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,180 for a two-bedroom. Philadelphia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Philadelphia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Philadelphia rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Philadelphia, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Philadelphia is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Pennsylvania have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.5% in Allentown.
    • Philadelphia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,180 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Philadelphia fell slightly over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Philadelphia than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Philadelphia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    -0.3%
    Wilmington
    $1,080
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    1.7%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,650
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Newark
    $1,160
    $1,400
    0.3%
    2.2%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0
    0.9%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,000
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    King of Prussia
    $1,230
    $1,490
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    West Chester
    $1,320
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,740
    0.4%
    2.6%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0
    Claymont
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.4%
    3.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    1%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,270
    0.7%
    2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhiladelphia 3 BedroomsPhiladelphia Accessible ApartmentsPhiladelphia Apartments under $1,000Philadelphia Apartments under $700Philadelphia Apartments under $800
    Philadelphia Apartments under $900Philadelphia Apartments with BalconyPhiladelphia Apartments with GaragePhiladelphia Apartments with GymPhiladelphia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhiladelphia Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPhiladelphia Apartments with ParkingPhiladelphia Apartments with Pool
    Philadelphia Apartments with Washer-DryerPhiladelphia Cheap PlacesPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Furnished ApartmentsPhiladelphia Luxury PlacesPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
    Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
    Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
    SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
    University CityWest Oak Lane

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
    Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
    Drexel University