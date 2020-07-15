Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:14 PM

129 Apartments for rent in Audubon, NJ

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
51 E KINGS HIGHWAY
51 East Kings Highway, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1164 sqft
Welcome to 51 E Kings Highway. This large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has all new painting, and updated hardwood floors newly installed in February 2020. The second floor unit has a large mudroom and coat closet.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
139 PARK PLACE
139 Park Place, Audubon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1985 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderful 1st floor unit in Audubon Manor. This 2 bedroom features a den which could be used as a 3rd bedroom, an oversized dining room, and garage space! The screened in porch is a wonderful sitting area on this quiet street.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
413 MAPLE AVENUE
413 Maple Avenue, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1582 sqft
Great, responsible Landlord who takes tremendous pride in the property , and is seeking tenants that will do the same. This open floor plan, large 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment sits on a quiet residential street in Audubon. The home is just 2.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
426 South White Horse Pike
426 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
426 South White Horse Pike - Loft Apartment Available 10/01/20 Still under construction but ready this Fall - Welcome 426 South White Horse Pike.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
47 ESTAUGH AVENUE
47 Estaugh Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2094 sqft
Great single family home in the Elizabeth Haddon Section of Historic Haddonfield. 4-5 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths. Walking distance to all the schools and downtown. 2 car detached garage. Tenant must have renter's insurance.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
241 N NASSAU DRIVE
241 N Nassau Dr, Barrington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2114 sqft
Come to see and love this beautiful home! Desirable Tavistock Hills section of Barrington Borough. Minutes to downtown Haddonfield. Spacious Living Room with amazing hardwood floors, recessed lighting & large windows.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1107 MERRICK AVENUE
1107 Merrick Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1596 sqft
Great first floor unit of a duplex currently getting a face lift. New bathroom, new paint throughout. Hardwood floors and a great sun room. Living room and a dining room. Rear deck and a large rear yard. Off street parking.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
21 W HADDON AVENUE
21 West Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
This updated Bungalow is ready for its new renters! Walk into an enclosed front porch, great for a sitting area or mudroom. Entertaining will be a breeze with this open floor plan living and dining space.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
705 PARK AVENUE
705 Park Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2684 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Collingswood. Apartment features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath, large living room which opens up to the dining room, and two large bedrooms. Plenty of additional space on the third floor.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
59 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
20 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,524
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
6 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
26 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
4 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet and Convenient Residential Living.
Last updated July 13 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.

Median Rent in Audubon

Last updated Jun. 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Audubon is $874, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,055.
Studio
$736
1 Bed
$874
2 Beds
$1,055
3+ Beds
$1,320
City GuideAudubon
Citizens of Audubon take pride in their country, and for good reason--the borough is home to three Medal of Honor recipients. This makes it the number one most awarded town in the United States, per capita.

Audubon is a borough located in Camden County, New Jersey. Over 8,800 people live here on its 1.5 square miles of real estate. Audubon started out as a farming community but these days, because of its prime location near many major highways, Audubon is practically a suburb of Philadelphia.

Moving to Audubon

Audubon is in a great location for commuters. The town has easy access to Interstate 76 to the east, which will bring you right into Philadelphia over the Walt Whitman Bridge, and in less than half an hour! Well, depending on your destination and traffic, of course. In addition, you can easily hop on Interstate 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike to get to all points north and south in no time at all. You can be at the beaches and casinos of Atlantic City in an hour or be on Broadway in New York City in less than two; if the traffic gods are on your side, that is!

You won't have to worry about the hurricanes that come up the coast as you would if you lived on the shore, but you might get a little uncomfortable for a few days in summer when the weather turns hot and humid. But if that's the worst of it, then it's not too tough to take. Winters see snow, and maybe the occasional blizzard, but that's all the more reason to enjoy the season, right?

Moving to Audubon is not difficult. You should allow at least a month for your apartment search though, maybe two, to allow for turnover. Because this is a pretty heavily populated area, rentals don't stay on the market very long. You should definitely be prepared when you start your search and have all of your identification, proof of employment, and money for initial rent and deposits ready to go. You never know, a great place could come up right away and you don't want to miss out to someone else who has the money immediately.

If you have a pet that you're moving with, it's best to start your search early because you could find some hassles. There is something about the New York/New Jersey area that makes it a bit unfriendly towards dogs. Most places will allow cats, but you will definitely have a harder time finding an apartment complex or building that is ok with you bringing along Fido, especially if he is on the larger side. You'll likely have to pay pet rent and a pet security deposit, of course. Private apartment rentals are probably going to be a little more relaxed on this issue.

Neighborhoods of Audubon

The White Horse Pike, or Route 30, runs straight through the northeast part of town and this is where you will find most of the apartment rentals clustered. The rest of town is a better place to look for house rentals. Here are a couple of the main apartment buildings and apartment complexes for you to consider.

Audubon Arms: This mid-rise apartment building is located at 277 South White Horse Pike. Here you can rent studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartments. This building has easy access to I-295 and public transportation bus routes are within walking distance.

The Commons at Audubon: Located at 200 West Merchant Street, this building offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent is a pet friendly apartment building. It's a couple of miles from the Collingswood Station of the PATCO Speedline trains to Philadelphia. This area also has restaurants such as Merchant's Deli to walk to.

Oak Terrace: This 50-unit complex is located at 230 Oakland Avenue and has 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. All the schools in town are within walking distance to Oak Terrace, and it is practically next door to the Audubon public library.

Living in Audubon

Transportation

Audubon is well served by highways, trains, and buses. U.S. Route 30 (White Horse Pike) runs through the northeast side of town and continues on, all the way to Astoria, Oregon! Route 168 (Black Horse Pike) is on the west side of town and is an old route that was originally built in 1855 to connect the area to Atlantic City. On the south side is Interstate 295 that will quickly bring you to the New Jersey Turnpike and opens up the rest of the state for your driving pleasure.

Shopping

The Black Horse Pike Shopping Center on Route 168 has a Walmart, Staples, and all that kind of stuff, while the downtown area around Merchant Street has more of the local variety of shopping with independent stores like Crystal Couture.

Restaurants

No need to head anywhere out of town to find a good meal. Locals give the Tree House on 120 W. Merchant Street great reviews for its coffee shop type fare and cozy atmosphere. Merchant's Deli, just up the street from the Tree House, will serve up a corned beef on rye like you dream about. And of course, no town in New Jersey would be complete without a couple of local pizza houses. You can do your own taste test between Angelo's and Antonino's!

If you're looking for a local to hang out, the Kove Restaurant and Bar is a fun hangout to watch sports and listen to live music. The attached banquet facility is a common place for parties and wedding receptions.

Outdoors

Audubon is rather suburban, but you will find a nice little gem of outdoor space tucked in the southwest corner. The town borders on Haddon Lake and many people often overlook this pretty spot. The lake allows fishing and the path around the lake is exactly one mile long; great for walkers and joggers.

If your rental apartment search brings you to Audubon, consider yourself lucky. This little borough has a lot to offer!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Audubon?
In Audubon, the median rent is $736 for a studio, $874 for a 1-bedroom, $1,055 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,320 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Audubon, check out our monthly Audubon Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Audubon?
Some of the colleges located in the Audubon area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Audubon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Audubon from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.

