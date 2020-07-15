129 Apartments for rent in Audubon, NJ📍
Audubon is a borough located in Camden County, New Jersey. Over 8,800 people live here on its 1.5 square miles of real estate. Audubon started out as a farming community but these days, because of its prime location near many major highways, Audubon is practically a suburb of Philadelphia.
Audubon is in a great location for commuters. The town has easy access to Interstate 76 to the east, which will bring you right into Philadelphia over the Walt Whitman Bridge, and in less than half an hour! Well, depending on your destination and traffic, of course. In addition, you can easily hop on Interstate 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike to get to all points north and south in no time at all. You can be at the beaches and casinos of Atlantic City in an hour or be on Broadway in New York City in less than two; if the traffic gods are on your side, that is!
You won't have to worry about the hurricanes that come up the coast as you would if you lived on the shore, but you might get a little uncomfortable for a few days in summer when the weather turns hot and humid. But if that's the worst of it, then it's not too tough to take. Winters see snow, and maybe the occasional blizzard, but that's all the more reason to enjoy the season, right?
Moving to Audubon is not difficult. You should allow at least a month for your apartment search though, maybe two, to allow for turnover. Because this is a pretty heavily populated area, rentals don't stay on the market very long. You should definitely be prepared when you start your search and have all of your identification, proof of employment, and money for initial rent and deposits ready to go. You never know, a great place could come up right away and you don't want to miss out to someone else who has the money immediately.
If you have a pet that you're moving with, it's best to start your search early because you could find some hassles. There is something about the New York/New Jersey area that makes it a bit unfriendly towards dogs. Most places will allow cats, but you will definitely have a harder time finding an apartment complex or building that is ok with you bringing along Fido, especially if he is on the larger side. You'll likely have to pay pet rent and a pet security deposit, of course. Private apartment rentals are probably going to be a little more relaxed on this issue.
The White Horse Pike, or Route 30, runs straight through the northeast part of town and this is where you will find most of the apartment rentals clustered. The rest of town is a better place to look for house rentals. Here are a couple of the main apartment buildings and apartment complexes for you to consider.
Audubon Arms: This mid-rise apartment building is located at 277 South White Horse Pike. Here you can rent studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartments. This building has easy access to I-295 and public transportation bus routes are within walking distance.
The Commons at Audubon: Located at 200 West Merchant Street, this building offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent is a pet friendly apartment building. It's a couple of miles from the Collingswood Station of the PATCO Speedline trains to Philadelphia. This area also has restaurants such as Merchant's Deli to walk to.
Oak Terrace: This 50-unit complex is located at 230 Oakland Avenue and has 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. All the schools in town are within walking distance to Oak Terrace, and it is practically next door to the Audubon public library.
Transportation
Audubon is well served by highways, trains, and buses. U.S. Route 30 (White Horse Pike) runs through the northeast side of town and continues on, all the way to Astoria, Oregon! Route 168 (Black Horse Pike) is on the west side of town and is an old route that was originally built in 1855 to connect the area to Atlantic City. On the south side is Interstate 295 that will quickly bring you to the New Jersey Turnpike and opens up the rest of the state for your driving pleasure.
Shopping
The Black Horse Pike Shopping Center on Route 168 has a Walmart, Staples, and all that kind of stuff, while the downtown area around Merchant Street has more of the local variety of shopping with independent stores like Crystal Couture.
Restaurants
No need to head anywhere out of town to find a good meal. Locals give the Tree House on 120 W. Merchant Street great reviews for its coffee shop type fare and cozy atmosphere. Merchant's Deli, just up the street from the Tree House, will serve up a corned beef on rye like you dream about. And of course, no town in New Jersey would be complete without a couple of local pizza houses. You can do your own taste test between Angelo's and Antonino's!
If you're looking for a local to hang out, the Kove Restaurant and Bar is a fun hangout to watch sports and listen to live music. The attached banquet facility is a common place for parties and wedding receptions.
Outdoors
Audubon is rather suburban, but you will find a nice little gem of outdoor space tucked in the southwest corner. The town borders on Haddon Lake and many people often overlook this pretty spot. The lake allows fishing and the path around the lake is exactly one mile long; great for walkers and joggers.
If your rental apartment search brings you to Audubon, consider yourself lucky. This little borough has a lot to offer!