129 Apartments for rent in Audubon, NJ

Moving to Audubon

Audubon is in a great location for commuters. The town has easy access to Interstate 76 to the east, which will bring you right into Philadelphia over the Walt Whitman Bridge, and in less than half an hour! Well, depending on your destination and traffic, of course. In addition, you can easily hop on Interstate 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike to get to all points north and south in no time at all. You can be at the beaches and casinos of Atlantic City in an hour or be on Broadway in New York City in less than two; if the traffic gods are on your side, that is!

You won't have to worry about the hurricanes that come up the coast as you would if you lived on the shore, but you might get a little uncomfortable for a few days in summer when the weather turns hot and humid. But if that's the worst of it, then it's not too tough to take. Winters see snow, and maybe the occasional blizzard, but that's all the more reason to enjoy the season, right?

Moving to Audubon is not difficult. You should allow at least a month for your apartment search though, maybe two, to allow for turnover. Because this is a pretty heavily populated area, rentals don't stay on the market very long. You should definitely be prepared when you start your search and have all of your identification, proof of employment, and money for initial rent and deposits ready to go. You never know, a great place could come up right away and you don't want to miss out to someone else who has the money immediately.

If you have a pet that you're moving with, it's best to start your search early because you could find some hassles. There is something about the New York/New Jersey area that makes it a bit unfriendly towards dogs. Most places will allow cats, but you will definitely have a harder time finding an apartment complex or building that is ok with you bringing along Fido, especially if he is on the larger side. You'll likely have to pay pet rent and a pet security deposit, of course. Private apartment rentals are probably going to be a little more relaxed on this issue.