frankford
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
365 Apartments for rent in Frankford, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
Experience Philadelphia living at Grand Leiper Apartments. This community is located on Leiper St. in Philadelphia. The leasing team is excited to help you find your ideal place. It's time to find your new home.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
4 Units Available
Avondale Apartments
4628 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
1 Bedroom
$795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avondale Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Experience Philadelphia living at Parkside Apartments. This community is located in the 19124 area of Philadelphia. From pricing to features, the leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments. Close to public transportation, parks, schools and medical centers. For inquiries and/or interest in viewing a home, please contact our Management Office.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
1 Unit Available
PJ Homes 1 LP
4718 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PJ Homes 1 LP in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5026 Jackson St.
5026 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Spacious Twin - Wissinoming - If you are looking for a premium property to rent, you will not be disappointed. This gorgeous 4BR town house had been recently completely renovated and is available to move-in right away.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
4655 Mulberry St.
4655 Mulberry Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
GORGEOUS REHABBED 3BR HOME IN BEAUTIFUL FRANKFORD- AMAZING STREET AND NEIGHBORHOOD - LARGE 3 bedroom ON AMAZING STREET, newly renovated with modern ceramic bath & kitchen, fridge, disposal, microwave.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1643 Haworth St. Unit C
1643 Haworth Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$775
Modern, Spacious 1 bedroom in Frankford Available Now! - Beautiful newly renovated 2rd floor 1 bedroom apartment available. Tons of natural light, freshly painted and new carpeting.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1813 Harrison Street
1813 Harrison Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1352 sqft
Big Frankford Beauty! - Beautiful home in Frankford section of the city! Original hardwood floors, gas hot air heat, and first floor bathroom. Super clean, and SMALL pet friendly. Ready NOW! First last, and security needed to move in. Visit DJCRE.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
4408 E Wingohocking St
4408 East Wingohocking Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Fresh paint, newly renovated and clean. Available for rent April 1st, move in ready can come furnished or unfurnished. Showings available today. This property will not last long. laundry in unit, first, last & security to move in.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4621 Melrose Street
4621 Melrose Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath Home, located in Frankford/Bridesburg. - Fully renovated 4 bedroom house and 1.5 bath located in Frankford. Spacious four bedroom, large living area, ceiling fans, refinished hardwood and refinished hardwood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Frankford
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3726 Richmond Street
3726 Richmond Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom house ,New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floors and glass tile backsplash, custom blinds in every room. Modern decor with ceiling fans. Hardwood floors throughout, Central air .
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
5809 Keystone Street - 1
5809 Keystone Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$3,000
12200 sqft
Industrial unit 12,200 sq ft. Great for warehouse, storage, Office space, industrial use. with 3000 sq ft. parking space. Industrial unit 12,200 sq ft. Great for warehouse, storage, Office space, industrial use. with 3000 sq ft. parking space.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5709 LEONARD STREET
5709 Leonard Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1220 sqft
Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
841 Bridge St
841 Bridge Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Fully-renovated 3 BR/1 Bath Rowhome in Oxford Circle with GARAGE! Convenient Oxford Circle location just off of Roosevelt Blvd, minutes to Tacony Creek Park and a few blocks to Tarken Playground.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3523 BRADDOCK STREET
3523 Braddock Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
797 sqft
Neat 2 bedroom on a quiet block in up and coming Harrogate. Hardwood floors, large dining room, backyard washer and dryer on premises.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2212 E PACIFIC ST PHILADELPHIA
2212 E Pacific St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2600 sqft
Welcome to Richmond Court, An amazing ''6 Brand New Construction ''townhouse with parking in a prime section of Port Richmond. It is an area where is rapidly developing and becoming popular.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2049 Albright Street
2049 Albright Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
??? Newly Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Home LOCATED IN Northeast Philly! ??? - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: ??? https://redblock.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1348 VAN KIRK STREET
1348 Van Kirk Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2145 sqft
This Multi-Family home has its 3 bedroom unit now available with all utilities included in monthly rent! This property also features a 1 bedroom rental (occupied) and is currently renting the basement space to a church.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2085 E VENANGO STREET
2085 East Venango Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
Move right into this recently refreshed 3 bedroom straight thru. Enter into the enclosed front porch. Large living and dining rooms plus an eat in kitchen. Full basement with powder room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3605 SEPVIVA STREET
3605 Sepviva Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
832 sqft
Beautiful Cozy Row home in Port Richmond area ready for RENT. The home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 New Full Bathrooms. a newer kitchen with granite counter tops, newer appliances, Deck, New flooring. New windows and Doors throughout and Central Air system.
1 of 18
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
5711 Torresdale Ave
5711 Torresdale Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
This lovely three bedroom end of group townhouse is extremely spacious! Upon entry of the property is a large living room with hardwood floors, wide staircase, lots of natural light, and a ceiling fan/light.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3716 RICHMOND STREET
3716 Richmond Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
716 sqft
**Check out the virtual tour!** This beauty in Bridesburg is waiting for you to call home. Newly remodeled with hardwood flooring and central air.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2138 Scattergood Street
2138 Scattergood Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
2138 Scattergood Street Available 04/15/20 NICELY RENOVATED 2 BED/1 BATH HOME IN WISSINOMING W/ PARKING - This is a nicely renovated 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom house for rent that has received new laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen stainless steel
