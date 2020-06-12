Apartment List
/
PA
/
philadelphia
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM

541 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Philadelphia, PA

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Logan Square
42 Units Available
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Logan Square
39 Units Available
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Central Germantown
5 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Walnut Hill
5 Units Available
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croydon Hall Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
University City
16 Units Available
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Washington Square West
23 Units Available
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$4,580
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Avenue of the Arts North
25 Units Available
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Center City West
25 Units Available
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,236
942 sqft
Great location close to Philadelphia City Hall and multiple commuter rail stops. Units feature ice maker, extra storage, dishwasher, and more. Community includes bike storage, clubhouse, gym, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Brewerytown
26 Units Available
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
900 sqft
Luxury lofts located just minutes away from shops, dining and entertainment. Community has a fitness center, media and events lounge and pool. Units have LED lighting, large closets and rain showers.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Wynnefield Heights
13 Units Available
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1039 sqft
Great Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. Modern apartments have air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Community has laundry on-site, 24-hour gym and parking for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Center City West
10 Units Available
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1052 sqft
Within walking distance to Walnut Street and Rittenhouse Square. Tenants enjoy apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryer, and high-speed internet capability. On-site gym, concierge, and emergency maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
University City
20 Units Available
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
Center City West
18 Units Available
The Sansom
1605 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,839
1076 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with parking, bike storage, gym and hot tub. Easy access to public transit, I-76, I-95, I-676, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
$
Fishtown
69 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Center City West
21 Units Available
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
808 sqft
Welcome to Philadelphia's best in upscale urban living. Our AQ Rittenhouse apartments in downtown Philadelphia offer the best in luxurious and comfortable living. As a resident, you'll be instantly connected to a sophisticated living experience.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Packer Park
6 Units Available
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Upper Roxborough
71 Units Available
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
East Falls
43 Units Available
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Center City East
29 Units Available
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,787
995 sqft
Luxury property features on-site amenities, such as an outdoor terrace, an exercise studio and gaming space. Apartment features studios and up to two-bedroom units with energy-efficient plumbing fixtures and lighting. Near I-610 and the Galleria.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 06:55pm
Wynnefield Heights
3 Units Available
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
960 sqft
Located close to Fairmount Park and its biking and jogging trails. Minutes away from downtown Philadelphia. Units feature stainless steel appliances, a fully equipped kitchen and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 11 at 06:46pm
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
870 sqft
Come see our spacious newly renovated apartments home, which are only rivaled by their great price. Our Property is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from interstate 95 and Franklin Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
West Central Germantown
57 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.

June 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Philadelphia rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Philadelphia rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Philadelphia stand at $978 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,181 for a two-bedroom. Philadelphia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Philadelphia throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.8% over the past year.

    Philadelphia rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Philadelphia has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Philadelphia is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • While Pennsylvania as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline slightly. For example, rents have fallen by 0.0% in Allentown and 0.1% in Pittsburgh.
    • Philadelphia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,181 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Philadelphia.
    • While rents in Philadelphia remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Columbus (+1.0%), and Chicago (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $972, and $1,291 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Philadelphia than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Philadelphia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    0.1%
    Wilmington
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,640
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    0
    0.9%
    Newark
    $1,150
    $1,390
    0.3%
    3.3%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    King of Prussia
    $1,240
    $1,500
    -0.3%
    -1.4%
    West Chester
    $1,330
    $1,600
    0
    -0.1%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,730
    0.4%
    2.7%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0
    0.3%
    Claymont
    $1,080
    $1,310
    0.5%
    5.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    4.4%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,260
    0.2%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhiladelphia 3 BedroomsPhiladelphia Accessible ApartmentsPhiladelphia Apartments under $1,000Philadelphia Apartments under $700Philadelphia Apartments under $800
    Philadelphia Apartments under $900Philadelphia Apartments with BalconyPhiladelphia Apartments with GaragePhiladelphia Apartments with GymPhiladelphia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhiladelphia Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPhiladelphia Apartments with ParkingPhiladelphia Apartments with Pool
    Philadelphia Apartments with Washer-DryerPhiladelphia Cheap PlacesPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Furnished ApartmentsPhiladelphia Luxury PlacesPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
    Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
    Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
    SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
    University CityWest Oak Lane

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
    Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
    Drexel University