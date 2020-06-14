851 Apartments for rent in Philadelphia, PA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:19pm
Rittenhouse Square
19 Units Available
1600 Walnut Street
1600 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
668 sqft
Hardwood floors with dishwasher, range, oven and microwave provided. Apartment has 24-hour maintenance, gym and on-site laundry. Located close to nightlife hotspots and Thomas Jefferson University.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Mill Creek
4 Units Available
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
Logan Square
39 Units Available
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,470
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,474
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Avenue of the Arts North
41 Units Available
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,457
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1253 sqft
Newly renovated high-rise apartments in the heart of Philly. Near the Community College of Philadelphia. High ceilings and modern lighting. Walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include bocce court and media room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
University City
14 Units Available
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,290
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,501
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Avenue of the Arts North
24 Units Available
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Center City West
10 Units Available
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,542
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1052 sqft
Within walking distance to Walnut Street and Rittenhouse Square. Tenants enjoy apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryer, and high-speed internet capability. On-site gym, concierge, and emergency maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
University City
17 Units Available
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,990
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
$
Manayunk
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Center City West
19 Units Available
The Sansom
1605 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,490
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,619
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,849
1076 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with parking, bike storage, gym and hot tub. Easy access to public transit, I-76, I-95, I-676, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
Fishtown
71 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Center City West
26 Units Available
1919 Market
1919 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,800
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1147 sqft
Luxury apartments with views of the Philadelphia Skyline. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga studio, wine room, cafe and putting green. Close to Logan Circle, shops and restaurants, and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Logan Square
17 Units Available
The Granary
1901 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,260
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere location in Logan Square close to the Rodin Museum and nearby I-676. Expect luxury living spaces with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and natural wood floors. Enjoy 24-hr concierge and piano room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Center City West
22 Units Available
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,538
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
808 sqft
Welcome to Philadelphia's best in upscale urban living. Our AQ Rittenhouse apartments in downtown Philadelphia offer the best in luxurious and comfortable living. As a resident, you'll be instantly connected to a sophisticated living experience.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West Central Germantown
61 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$906
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Logan
4 Units Available
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$863
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
540 sqft
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Center City West
36 Units Available
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,815
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,094
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,364
1157 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Rittenhouse Square district, and moments from the I-76, this urban apartment space showcases amenities like a media room, guest suite, and clubhouse. Rooms come fitted with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Avenue of the Arts South
11 Units Available
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,974
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1111 sqft
Stylish living in the Washington Square West neighborhood. Spacious living areas with walk-in closets, in-unit washer and dryer, and lots of storage. Available furnished. Stunning architecture throughout.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Rittenhouse Square
73 Units Available
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,484
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,611
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1189 sqft
Prime location close to the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square. Private rooftop with Olympic-size pool, fitness club and cabana. Recently remodeled apartments with in-unit laundry and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Center City East
29 Units Available
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,071
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,281
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,787
995 sqft
Luxury property features on-site amenities, such as an outdoor terrace, an exercise studio and gaming space. Apartment features studios and up to two-bedroom units with energy-efficient plumbing fixtures and lighting. Near I-610 and the Galleria.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Logan Square
29 Units Available
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,311
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,384
1242 sqft
Chic apartments near I-676 with lots of natural light. Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community has a fire pit and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:43am
Washington Square West
27 Units Available
Walnut Square
201 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,110
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Newly remodeled kitchens and large, luxurious windows open up large living spaces. This Center City location is within walking distance of trendy dining spots and other attractions, with features such as electronic entry.
City Guide for Philadelphia, PA

I live and breathe this Philadelphia freedom. From the day that I was born I've waved the flag. Philadelphia freedom took me knee-high to a man. Gave me peace of mind my daddy never had." (Elton John - "Philadelphia Freedom").

Philadelphia has spent the last 20 years transforming itself into a bustling city that’s clean, lively, welcoming, and –dare we say it?– hip. We've even been called New York’s sixth borough, though we locals prefer to think of New York as Philadelphia’s second borough. Or something like that. In other words, you've made a good choice. And now that you’re ready to find your apartment, here’s the first thing you need to know: the City of Brotherly Love is a city of neighborhoods, all close to each other but each with its own flavor. So let’s break them down.

Having trouble with Craigslist Philadelphia? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Philadelphia, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Philadelphia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

