765 Apartments for rent in Gloucester City, NJ📍
While its claim to this bit of rock-and-roll history is debatable, Gloucester City's proximity to Philadelphia certainly isn't (hey, geography doesn't lie). Just across the Delaware River from Philly, the city contains roughly 11,500 people, fairly tightly packed into about 2. 5 square miles of classic suburbia, with average rental prices for the state and a good mix of property types to suit anyone moving to the area to work in Philadelphia or surrounding cities.
There is no denying that a large proportion of the inhabitants of Gloucester City move there thanks to its easy commute into Philadelphia. It's a smart move since residents avoid higher rental prices in the city center, but still reap the benefits of a major metropolitan city. So, don't be surprised to come up against some fairly stiff competition when looking for an appropriate place to call home. To give yourself the advantage, come prepared. Make sure you've got money for a deposit straight away -- and prepare all your necessary paperwork before you even consider stepping foot inside a rental office. The good news, however, is that vacancies exist, whether you're looking for rental houses or apartments for rent. And don't worry, whether you're alone, with a partner, moving in with a friend or bringing the whole family, you'll have plenty of options to choose from.
Some cities have dozens upon dozens of neighborhoods, and this can, quite frankly, be overwhelming. Luckily, Gloucester City doesn't burden you with such concerns. You'll only have three neighborhoods to choose from, each of which is affordable and has easy transit links straight across the river to Philly.
N Broadway / Essex Street: Right near Walt Whitman Bridge and with the Delaware Port Authority on the river, this neighborhood is dominated by townhouses, mainly with three to four beds. There's a good seafood cafe -- Max's -- in the center, and a few good bars down by the river, such as Cap's Cafe and Bayer's Tavern. If a riverfront stroll in the evening is your thing, check out this area.
City Center: The City Center is cut in half by Newton Creek, with Johnson Park along its banks. It's still very residential with little in the way of entertainment or nightlife, but plenty of detached homes for rent and townhouses for rent. This area will provide a great contrast to the hubbub of Philly, if that's where you spend your working days.
Market Street / Crescent Boulevard: Love pizza? Well, good news. Here you'll find the aptly named restaurant, King of Pizza. That's gotta be a major draw, right?
There's no doubt that Gloucester City is largely a bedroom community for those working in Philly, so you'll find most of the big attractions across the Delaware River. That said, the city has its own charms and a few great watering holes, such as McMichael's Pub and Grill. Predictably, since its residents tend to work elsewhere, transit links are strong, with the Walt Whitman Bridge linking straight to Philly and plenty of major interstate access surrounding the city.