Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:10 PM

765 Apartments for rent in Gloucester City, NJ

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Hunter St
705 Hunter Street, Gloucester City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2864 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath Victorian - Beautiful 4 bedroom colonial home sitting on a double lot in the heart of Gloucester City! This amazing property boasts a huge upgraded kitchen with breakfast room, convenient upstairs laundry room, 2 1/2 bathrooms, over

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
204 N. Broadway
204 North Broadway, Gloucester City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
This newly refreshed unit includes spacious closets, new carpets and is in a great location in the heart of Gloucester City.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
142 JOY STREET
142 Joy Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1028 sqft
Newly renovated row home in Gloucester City. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been freshly painted throughout. New laminate flooring in the dining room and living room. Carpets have been steam cleaned.New refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
511 S BROADWAY
511 South Broadway, Gloucester City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1632 sqft
This second floor apartment is a short walk to Dunkin Donuts, Rite-aid, Dollar general, Pat's Pizzeria, and some of our favorite watering holes Bayards, and Tavern on the Edge.

Last updated April 22 at 11:12am
1 Unit Available
526 Paul Street
526 Paul Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
Come have a look at our three bedroom one bath single family home. With a beautiful wall niche it really adds a cozy touch in your dining room.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
338 Bergen St
338 Bergen Street, Gloucester City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
338 Bergen St - This is a beautiful single family 2 bedroom 1 bath unit completely remodeled with immaculate new floors and a fresh new paint job. It also has its original wooden spiral staircase still intact.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
316 ESSEX STREET
316 Essex Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Refurbished Twin, 12 month Lease, 3 bedrooms 2nd bedroom you go through to get to 3rd floor bedroom. No Pets & No Smoking in House. Fenced in Back Yard. 10 minutes to Phila, Malls and food shopping. Call to see.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
23 N BURLINGTON STREET
23 North Burlington Street, Gloucester City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
816 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23 N BURLINGTON STREET in Gloucester City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Gloucester City

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1161 Madison Ave A
1161 Madison Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Madison A - Property Id: 287505 Beautiful two bedroom apartment on the first floor of a duplex. Basement is available for storage with full-sized washer and dryer. Private, fenced-in yard. Tenant pays gas and electric.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
1429 N Chesapeake Road
1429 North Chesapeake Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
1429 N Chesapeake Road Available 06/14/20 3 bedroom end row with lots of features. - This end row home has great finishes. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and an excellent appliance package.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
2698 N Congress
2698 North Congress Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Large 3 bedroom in Fairview Village - This is a large 3 bedroom with lots of features which make it a great place to live. It has a full bath on both the first and second floors.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
2956 W OCTAGON ROAD
2956 West Octagon Road, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1053 sqft
Welcome to this lovely Brick End Unit Town-home located in the desirable Fairview community of Camden City.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
266 MERCER AVENUE
266 Mercer Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1166 sqft
Welcome home to your completely updated and clean 3 Bedroom 1 and half baths full basement and fenced rear yard. Your new home is walking distance to schools and playgrounds.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
401 CHAMPION AVENUE
401 Champion Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
This fully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment features luxury vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, light and bright living room, and kitchen! Washer and dryer are located in the basement where you also have additional storage! Close

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
37 WASHINGTON AVENUE
37 Washington Avenue, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
Welcome to 37 Washington Ave. 2-story colonial home features charming front entry porch, spacious living room and an amazing kitchen, 2nd floor includes welcoming hallway, 3 bedrooms, updated full bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1026 W BROWNING ROAD
1026 West Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1000 sqft
NEW UPDATED HOME, NEW CARPETING, PAINT, APPLIANCES. ELECTRIC,GAS, WATER INCLUDED. SHOPPING TWO BLOCKS AWAY AND ENTRANCE TO 295 AND BEN FRANKLIN BRIDGE CLOSE BY.THIS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IS A MUST SEE. PLEASE CALL AGENT TO SHOW.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1205 GRANT AVENUE
1205 Grant Avenue, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1559 sqft
Large English Tudor, Large driveway, Large Backyard with Privacy Fence, Extras Include Full size Washer and Dryer in Waterproof basement, Large Refrigerator, Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets, Tile Floor in Dining and Living Room, Newly remodeled

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
108 NEW BROADWAY
108 New Broadway, Brooklawn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment. Freshly painted, newer carpeting. Water, sewer included in rent. Tenant pays heat and electric. Ceiling fans in both Bedrooms. Outside and inside stairs up to apartment.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
3062 ALABAMA ROAD
3062 Alabama Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1089 sqft
Check out this beautiful brick unit 3 bedrooms 1 bath two-story home! Included is a full basement and a fenced backyard! This beautiful home is also up for sale MLS NJCD390422! Let's go before it's too late!
Results within 5 miles of Gloucester City
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Logan Square
47 Units Available
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,345
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,883
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1444 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Fitler Square
34 Units Available
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,800
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,218
2041 sqft
Outstanding skyline views and just off the waterfront. Charming loft-style apartments with 16-foot ceilings and 12-foot windows. Smoke-free community. Gallery-like living rooms, chef kitchens, and on-site gym and concierge.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Hawthorne
20 Units Available
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,203
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1211 sqft
Spacious homes with oversized windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, clubroom, and bike racks, as well as other amenities. Just seven minutes from Center City.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Fitler Square
23 Units Available
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,859
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,209
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1052 sqft
Newly renovated homes with industrial ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and clubroom, among other amenities. Pet-friendly community six minutes from Rittenhouse Square.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Avenue of the Arts South
13 Units Available
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,729
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
986 sqft
Minutes away from Broad Street Subway Station, these smoke-free homes feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and oversized windows. Common amenities include a residents' lounge and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
City GuideGloucester City
Gloucester City might just be the birthplace of rock-and-roll. Back in the early 1950's, a band called Bill Haley and His Comets played at a local watering hole, the Twin Bar, for 18 months. As they performed, their style began to change, showing signs of what some say went on to become rock and roll.

While its claim to this bit of rock-and-roll history is debatable, Gloucester City's proximity to Philadelphia certainly isn't (hey, geography doesn't lie). Just across the Delaware River from Philly, the city contains roughly 11,500 people, fairly tightly packed into about 2. 5 square miles of classic suburbia, with average rental prices for the state and a good mix of property types to suit anyone moving to the area to work in Philadelphia or surrounding cities.

Moving to Gloucester City

There is no denying that a large proportion of the inhabitants of Gloucester City move there thanks to its easy commute into Philadelphia. It's a smart move since residents avoid higher rental prices in the city center, but still reap the benefits of a major metropolitan city. So, don't be surprised to come up against some fairly stiff competition when looking for an appropriate place to call home. To give yourself the advantage, come prepared. Make sure you've got money for a deposit straight away -- and prepare all your necessary paperwork before you even consider stepping foot inside a rental office. The good news, however, is that vacancies exist, whether you're looking for rental houses or apartments for rent. And don't worry, whether you're alone, with a partner, moving in with a friend or bringing the whole family, you'll have plenty of options to choose from.

Neighborhoods in Gloucester City

Some cities have dozens upon dozens of neighborhoods, and this can, quite frankly, be overwhelming. Luckily, Gloucester City doesn't burden you with such concerns. You'll only have three neighborhoods to choose from, each of which is affordable and has easy transit links straight across the river to Philly.

N Broadway / Essex Street: Right near Walt Whitman Bridge and with the Delaware Port Authority on the river, this neighborhood is dominated by townhouses, mainly with three to four beds. There's a good seafood cafe -- Max's -- in the center, and a few good bars down by the river, such as Cap's Cafe and Bayer's Tavern. If a riverfront stroll in the evening is your thing, check out this area.

City Center: The City Center is cut in half by Newton Creek, with Johnson Park along its banks. It's still very residential with little in the way of entertainment or nightlife, but plenty of detached homes for rent and townhouses for rent. This area will provide a great contrast to the hubbub of Philly, if that's where you spend your working days.

Market Street / Crescent Boulevard: Love pizza? Well, good news. Here you'll find the aptly named restaurant, King of Pizza. That's gotta be a major draw, right?

Living in Gloucester City

There's no doubt that Gloucester City is largely a bedroom community for those working in Philly, so you'll find most of the big attractions across the Delaware River. That said, the city has its own charms and a few great watering holes, such as McMichael's Pub and Grill. Predictably, since its residents tend to work elsewhere, transit links are strong, with the Walt Whitman Bridge linking straight to Philly and plenty of major interstate access surrounding the city.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Gloucester City?
The average rent price for Gloucester City rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,360.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Gloucester City?
Some of the colleges located in the Gloucester City area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Gloucester City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gloucester City from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, Levittown, and King of Prussia.

