Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible 24hr concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room cats allowed guest suite package receiving yoga

1500 Locust is in the heart of it all! Steps from the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square, we are located in Center City Philadelphia. World-class dining surrounds you. Visit the local retail shops or ride your bike down to the Art Museum or Fairmont Park. All of the convenience and style of city living are at your fingertips! Breathtaking views of Center City Philadelphia are just one of the many things to be enjoyed from the Panorama Club; the private rooftop oasis atop 1500 Locust. Relax under a cabana with a good book or recharge with a pilates class taught by our personal trainer in the fitness club followed by a dip in our indoor Olympic-size pool. Entertain guests in our luxurious rooftop resident lounge, where you can escape the noise and take in the city lights without ever leaving the building. Recently remodeled with clean lines and a contemporary feel, this exclusive area for 1500 Locust Apartments' residents and their guests is the perfect setting to relax, recharge and enjoy. 2012 Philly Awards: Third Place, Maintenance Excellence Award First Place, Community Presentation Excellence Award.