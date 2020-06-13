163 Apartments for rent in Glenside, PA

Moving to Glenside

Glenside is highly popular among those who spend much of their time in the center of Philly. So, this pretty much means that you're likely to be in for a fight when you start looking for places to live in Glenside. The area is historic and picturesque, so it makes a great haven for anyone looking for a nice suburb in the outer reaches of the city.

Competitive Market

Glenside has roughly 3,000 homes, with about a third of them being renter-occupied. The vacancy rate isn't terrible, but it's also below average for the nation. However, for a suburb so close to a major city, this is to be expected. It's important that you start searching as early as you can manage. Ideally, this will be a few months before you intend to move to give yourself plenty of opportunity to hunt down an appropriate home.

Available Housing

Housing is nicely varied in Glenside, so regardless of whether you're looking for home rentals, pet-friendly apartments or condos for rent, you're likely to find something that ticks most, if not all, of the right boxes. As in just about every place in the country, detached housing is more prominent, making up a little under two thirds of the available housing. However, attached homes account for about a sixth, and apartment buildings and complexes account for nearly a third. So, if you're looking for one-bedroom apartments in Glenside, you should be able to find something suitable. If you're looking for larger places to live, there are a bunch of houses with three or more bedrooms available.

Historic Housing

Glenside is one of the most historic places you're likely to find in the state, so the housing is generally old. In fact, nearly 60% was built before 1939, so you'll find plenty of pretty period properties all over the CDP. This is great if you enjoy older architecture, rather than modern styles, although there are still a smattering of more contemporary homes that were built after 1970.