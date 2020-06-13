Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:38 PM

163 Apartments for rent in Glenside, PA

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
750 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
2 Units Available
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
131 New St B
131 New St, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 06/15/20 Renovated 2Bd/1Ba Heat/Water Inc - Property Id: 60011 Available 6/15/20. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment located in the heart of Glenside, 2 blocks away from the train station.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
125 New St
125 New Street, Glenside, PA
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
1728 sqft
Available 06/15/20 XL 6bd Glenside home; perfect for Arcadia students - Property Id: 115700 Avail.
Results within 1 mile of Glenside
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,185
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jenkintown
1 Unit Available
746 Yorkway Place
746 Yorkway Place, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
$900
450 sqft
Awesome Sudio - Awesome studio apartment, located in the heart of Jenkintown. Within walking distance to the Jenkintown Train Station, Pubs, Restaurants and the Hiway theater.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jenkintown
1 Unit Available
215 Washington Lane 4
215 Washington Ln, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1000 sqft
Unit 4 Available 07/15/20 Huge 1BD+Den; Renovated Kitchen &Bath (2) Walk-Ins - Property Id: 281 Avail 7/15/20 Apartment offers a renovated XL eat in kitchen with stainless steal appliances, a spacious living room , office/den, large bedroom, (2)

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1600 CHURCH ROAD
1600 Church Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo apartment with new kitchen and flooring throughout, patio off dining room, ceramic tile floor in kitchen, cherry wood cabinets that provide a lot of storage, new counter top, newer windows, a/c, ceiling fan, new gas stove, mirrored

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7701 DOE LANE
7701 Doe Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2980 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental/ No pets / Shared Living/ Roommate for Beautiful Furnished Home to share with one other occupant (total of 2 adults - separate quarters), 1 Bedroom Unit is available for rent with all utilities included and free WiFi.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2886 LIMEKILN PIKE
2886 Limekiln Pike, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
812 sqft
Great 2 bedroom apt with lots of room. Nice sized kitchen with large pantry, lots of cabinet & counter space & b/i dishwasher & eating area. The main bedroom has double closets. Lots of parking. Close to turnpike & train station.
Results within 5 miles of Glenside
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
West Central Germantown
1 Unit Available
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
6107 Wayne Avenue Apt 210 Available 08/15/20 Wayne Walnut Apartments - Live in a bit of history at Wayne Walnut Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
West Central Germantown
1 Unit Available
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
A fabulous English Tudor complex in historic Germantown, English Manor offers 70 spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in two four-story elevator buildings. A beautifully landscaped front courtyard sets the quiet ambiance of English Manor.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
West Mount Airy
1 Unit Available
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
9 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
2 Units Available
Rolling Hill
26 Township Line Road, Rockledge, PA
1 Bedroom
$994
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rolling Hill Apartments offers a mixture of comfort and style. This apartment community is located in Elkins Park on Township Line Road. Our community features a laundry facility on site and controlled access.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
West Central Germantown
5 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
3 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$845
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
East Falls
6 Units Available
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Fern Rock
2 Units Available
Academia Suites
1100 W Godfrey Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$735
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Featuring a 24-hour gym, community Wi-Fi and a community lounge, these spacious apartments range from a studio to a two-bedroom roommate-style floorplan. Close to Temple and La Salle universities and the Community College of Philadelphia.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
$
Willow Grove
92 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Chestnut Hill
66 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.

Median Rent in Glenside

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Glenside is $1,019, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,230.
Studio
$858
1 Bed
$1,019
2 Beds
$1,230
3+ Beds
$1,539
City GuideGlenside
Glenside is home to what is thought to be the biggest Independence Day parade in the greater Philadelphia area. The parade, which started back in 1904, is highly traditional and is one of the longest Fourth of July parades in the country.

Glenside is a census-designated place (CDP) found in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The CDP covers only 1.3 miles and has a population of 8,384, according to the latest census in 2010. It's part of the greater Philadelphia area and is only seven miles from the center of the city, making it popular among those who travel to and from the City of Brotherly Love regularly. The climate in the city is typical of the northeast, including hot summers with average temperatures in the high 80s, and cold winters where it gets down to freezing temps on occasion.

Moving to Glenside

Glenside is highly popular among those who spend much of their time in the center of Philly. So, this pretty much means that you're likely to be in for a fight when you start looking for places to live in Glenside. The area is historic and picturesque, so it makes a great haven for anyone looking for a nice suburb in the outer reaches of the city.

Competitive Market

Glenside has roughly 3,000 homes, with about a third of them being renter-occupied. The vacancy rate isn't terrible, but it's also below average for the nation. However, for a suburb so close to a major city, this is to be expected. It's important that you start searching as early as you can manage. Ideally, this will be a few months before you intend to move to give yourself plenty of opportunity to hunt down an appropriate home.

Available Housing

Housing is nicely varied in Glenside, so regardless of whether you're looking for home rentals, pet-friendly apartments or condos for rent, you're likely to find something that ticks most, if not all, of the right boxes. As in just about every place in the country, detached housing is more prominent, making up a little under two thirds of the available housing. However, attached homes account for about a sixth, and apartment buildings and complexes account for nearly a third. So, if you're looking for one-bedroom apartments in Glenside, you should be able to find something suitable. If you're looking for larger places to live, there are a bunch of houses with three or more bedrooms available.

Historic Housing

Glenside is one of the most historic places you're likely to find in the state, so the housing is generally old. In fact, nearly 60% was built before 1939, so you'll find plenty of pretty period properties all over the CDP. This is great if you enjoy older architecture, rather than modern styles, although there are still a smattering of more contemporary homes that were built after 1970.

Neighborhoods in Glenside

To get a feel of the area, it's a good idea to take a drive around and check out the various neighborhoods that are available. In fact, forget the car and walk. Glenside has a walk score of 83, so most errands can be easily accomplished on foot.

Town Center: There are a couple of bars here, most notably Keswick Tavern, but the real draw is Keswick Theatre, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

S Easton Road: There are plenty of restaurants here, including Rocky's Deli Style Restaurant and Anne's Kitchen Table. The main Glenside rail station is here too, providing travel on the Lansdale and Warminster Lines toward Philly.

Baederwood / Weldon: Here, you'll find Baederwood Park. There's also plenty of detached housing here.

Living in Glenside

Glenside is a great haven for anyone who wants a pretty calm life within easy distance to Philly. There are several buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, as well as a variety of points of interest, including Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, home to several notable burials, including Frank Rizzo and Connie Mack, and Harry Renninger Park. The Independence Day Parade is one of the best in the nation and is considered the biggest in Philadelphia, bringing together many of the local residents and tourists alike.

So how about travel? Well, being so close to Philly, Glenside is in a fantastic spot for easy travel to the city itself and elsewhere. The CDP is served by SEPTA Regional Rail, as well as Amtrak, providing easy travel toward Philly and a host of other cities in the northeastern US. Road links are also excellent, with State Routes 73, 309 and 152 all within easy reach. Interstates 95, 76 and 276 are also easily reachable in various directions, most within a few miles, offering simple travel out of the city and toward all other parts of the state and the nation. If this wasn't enough, Glenside is also served by several SEPTA bus links, including routes 22 and 77.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Glenside?
In Glenside, the median rent is $858 for a studio, $1,019 for a 1-bedroom, $1,230 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,539 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Glenside, check out our monthly Glenside Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Glenside?
Some of the colleges located in the Glenside area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rutgers University-Camden. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Glenside?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glenside from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.

