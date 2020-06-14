Apartment List
/
PA
/
philadelphia
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

110 Furnished Apartments for rent in Philadelphia, PA

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Packer Park
6 Units Available
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Logan Square
86 Units Available
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,315
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
936 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Wynnefield Heights
137 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,340
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rittenhouse Square
88 Units Available
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,385
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
University City
14 Units Available
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,290
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,501
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Center City West
10 Units Available
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1052 sqft
Within walking distance to Walnut Street and Rittenhouse Square. Tenants enjoy apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryer, and high-speed internet capability. On-site gym, concierge, and emergency maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
$
Fishtown
71 Units Available
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
$
Manayunk
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Graduate Hospital
68 Units Available
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
999 sqft
Discover Lincoln SquareExperience Philadelphia’s newest square. Lincoln Square is a unique destination at the crossroads of Center City and SouthPhiladelphia, and is just steps away from all Philadelphia has to offer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rittenhouse Square
23 Units Available
Versailles
1530 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,425
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1237 sqft
Experience the history and splendor of the Versailles from the comforts of your own luxury Rittenhouse apartment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Point Breeze
5 Units Available
The Enclaves at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Be the first to live in these two-bedroom apartment homes across from FDR Park in South Philadelphia. Amenities include in-home laundry, a gym, walk-in closets and a pool. Nearby I-95 makes for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rittenhouse Square
22 Units Available
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1045 sqft
Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances offered in units with great views of the city. Well-equipped community gym and outdoor grilling area in striking art deco building. Walker-friendly neighborhood with SouthGate Restaurant down the street.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Powelton
32 Units Available
Vue32
3201 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9 foot ceilings, huge closets, Bosch washer/dryer and GE stainless steel appliances. Complex has a club lounge with amazing skyline views and open kitchen. On-site preschool for residents with kids!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated November 15 at 07:15pm
$
University City
18 Units Available
Hamilton Court
101 S 39th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1323 sqft
Perfectly located on the corner of 39th & Chestnut Street in University City, Hamilton Court Apartments have modern and spacious one to five bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
Fox Chase
43 Units Available
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
1 Bedroom
$1,065
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Be the first to move-in to The Galman Group’s newest community, Algon Flats! Our brand-new garden-style community features modern design elements, all new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as spacious floor plans throughout the community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated March 18 at 02:05pm
University City
3 Units Available
The Axis
20 S 36th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$850
Contemporary apartments with flat screen TV, walk-in closets, wall-to wall carpeting and private bathrooms. Community is conveniently located between Penn and Drexel Campuses and close to restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 4 at 03:01pm
$
Brewerytown
5 Units Available
Apartments @ Brewerytown
3019 - 3041 Master St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1037 sqft
An urban, luxury community with modern appliances, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, business center, and fitness center. Even a rooftop dog park. Minutes from everything.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
723 Washington Ave
723 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2400 sqft
5 Bed / 2.5 Bath Furnished Bella Vista Home - Property Id: 268843 Located in the sought-after Bella Vista neighborhood (center/south Philly) just a block away from the famous Italian Market. Close to Broad St, South St and Penn's Landing.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University City
1 Unit Available
3900 Chestnut St Unit 1028
3900 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood apartment on top floor overlooking University City! Elevator building and pet friendly! Spacious 1bd/1ba with flex space. Available furnished as-is for negotiable terms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mantua
1 Unit Available
441 N 35th St 3R
441 N 35th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,240
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 3R Available 09/01/20 Premium Furnished 3B 3B, University City - Property Id: 224597 BRAND NEW FURNISHED UNIT IN UNIVERSITY CITY AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful new construction, building, featuring 3 bedrooms 3 Bath, available for move-in, these new

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hartranft
1 Unit Available
2302 N 12th St Unit 1
2302 North 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Well-maintained 4 BR/ 2 Bath near Temple! Just a few short blocks away from all Temple campus localities. Distance to BSL and regional rail stations.

June 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Philadelphia rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Philadelphia rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Philadelphia stand at $978 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,181 for a two-bedroom. Philadelphia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Philadelphia throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.8% over the past year.

    Philadelphia rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Philadelphia has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Philadelphia is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • While Pennsylvania as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline slightly. For example, rents have fallen by 0.0% in Allentown and 0.1% in Pittsburgh.
    • Philadelphia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,181 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Philadelphia.
    • While rents in Philadelphia remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Columbus (+1.0%), and Chicago (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $972, and $1,291 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Philadelphia than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Philadelphia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    0.1%
    Wilmington
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,640
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    0
    0.9%
    Newark
    $1,150
    $1,390
    0.3%
    3.3%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    King of Prussia
    $1,240
    $1,500
    -0.3%
    -1.4%
    West Chester
    $1,330
    $1,600
    0
    -0.1%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,730
    0.4%
    2.7%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0
    0.3%
    Claymont
    $1,080
    $1,310
    0.5%
    5.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    4.4%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,260
    0.2%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhiladelphia 3 BedroomsPhiladelphia Accessible ApartmentsPhiladelphia Apartments under $1,000Philadelphia Apartments under $700Philadelphia Apartments under $800
    Philadelphia Apartments under $900Philadelphia Apartments with BalconyPhiladelphia Apartments with GaragePhiladelphia Apartments with GymPhiladelphia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhiladelphia Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPhiladelphia Apartments with ParkingPhiladelphia Apartments with Pool
    Philadelphia Apartments with Washer-DryerPhiladelphia Cheap PlacesPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Furnished ApartmentsPhiladelphia Luxury PlacesPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
    Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
    Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
    SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
    University CityWest Oak Lane

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
    Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
    Drexel University