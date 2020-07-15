/
/
/
UARTS
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:32 AM
884 Apartments For Rent Near UArts
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
73 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,195
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,615
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1300 sqft
Soaring 22 stories over the intersection of Center City’s cultural and residential districts, The Atlantic offers unrivaled craftsmanship and sophistication in a historic beaux arts apartment building.
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
95 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,290
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
91 Units Available
Logan Square
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1270 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
59 Units Available
Fishtown
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
1 of 76
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
48 Units Available
Callowhill
Goldtex
315 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,615
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1100 sqft
Goldtex was conceived under the goal of combining urban luxury with complete sustainability and eco-efficiency.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
69 Units Available
Graduate Hospital
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
999 sqft
Discover Lincoln Square Experience Philadelphia’s newest square. Lincoln Square is a unique destination at the crossroads of Center City and South Philadelphia, and is just steps away from all Philadelphia has to offer.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 09:07 PM
70 Units Available
Logan Square
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1175 sqft
For upscale living in the heart of Fairmount Philadelphia. Units include washing machine and garage and are pet-friendly. Complex offers on-site gourmet market, pub, gym and swimming club. Steps from Rodin Museum.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
55 Units Available
Center City East
1213 Walnut
1213 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,014
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
995 sqft
Luxury property features on-site amenities, such as an outdoor terrace, an exercise studio and gaming space. Apartment features studios and up to two-bedroom units with energy-efficient plumbing fixtures and lighting. Near I-610 and the Galleria.
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
40 Units Available
University City
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,897
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
Homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a game room, and bike storage. Three minutes from Drexel University.
1 of 36
Last updated July 14 at 10:38 AM
23 Units Available
Washington Square West
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,034
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,193
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,069
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
31 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Girard
1199 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,906
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,271
1168 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
297 Units Available
University City
The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,922
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,011
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1056 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour!
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 01:48 AM
42 Units Available
Logan Square
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
175 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
909 sqft
Located in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the country, near Logan Circle, these upscale units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Easy access to public transit.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
32 Units Available
Logan Square
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,635
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
37 Units Available
Logan Square
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,854
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1242 sqft
Chic apartments near I-676 with lots of natural light. Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community has a fire pit and concierge services.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
38 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1228 sqft
This community is a short drive from the Reading Terminal Market, City Center and Chinatown. Amenities include a clubhouse, fire pit, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
78 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,455
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,717
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1189 sqft
Prime location close to the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square. Private rooftop with Olympic-size pool, fitness club and cabana. Recently remodeled apartments with in-unit laundry and modern finishes.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
65 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,534
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
922 sqft
Shops, restaurants and entertainment within walking distance. New apartments with open-concept floor plans, custom cabinetry, and terraces/balconies in some units. Co-working lounge with private conference rooms and on-site parking.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
26 Units Available
Fitler Square
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,660
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,361
2041 sqft
Outstanding skyline views and just off the waterfront. Charming loft-style apartments with 16-foot ceilings and 12-foot windows. Smoke-free community. Gallery-like living rooms, chef kitchens, and on-site gym and concierge.
1 of 32
Last updated July 14 at 02:13 PM
29 Units Available
Penn's Landing
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
54 Units Available
Powelton
Vue32
3201 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9 foot ceilings, huge closets, Bosch washer/dryer and GE stainless steel appliances. Complex has a club lounge with amazing skyline views and open kitchen. On-site preschool for residents with kids!
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
23 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,640
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
986 sqft
Minutes away from Broad Street Subway Station, these smoke-free homes feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and oversized windows. Common amenities include a residents' lounge and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
86 Units Available
Logan Square
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,355
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
936 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
16 Units Available
University City
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.