142 Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ📍
It’s best to get to know the neighborhoods prior to writing any signatures. Our advice is to peruse the area during the day and at night to gauge the vibe. You’ll know pretty quickly if it’s a good fit or not.
Waterfront/Downtown/Cooper Grant Neighborhood
The waterfront area is a residential and industrial mixed neighborhood in the southwest corner of Camden. Waterfront is also home to the county’s sewage treatment plant, a trash-to-steam incinerator, a licorice factory (licorice factory?!), scrap metal recycling plants and more. Keep that Neti Pot in arms reach! South waterfront is a growing arts district with South Camden Theatre Company.
The central waterfront (north) has many attractions such as Campbell’s Field, maritime museums and parks.
Fairview (South)
Old-timers may call Fairview, Yorkship Village. It was one of the first federally funded planned communities in the country and is built around a square known as Yorkship Square Park. Mostly two story Colonial-style construction is found in this area. The look and feel of the neighborhood is reminiscent of an old English village, with plenty of spots on the National Register of Historic Places.
Cramer Hill (Northeast)
There is no full-service grocery store, gas station or post office in the neighborhood, making it primarily apartments and houses. With Von Neida Park and other outdoor recreation facilities, many people live in brownfields along Cooper River.
For a city of barely 80,000 inhabitants, the public transportation system is exceptional. The PATCO Speedline will have you zipping to Philadelphia while the New Jersey Transit systems’ buses and Riverline train (connects Camden and Trenton, NJ) will get you from A to B with relative ease.
The state of New Jersey has spent a ton of loot trying to revitalize Camden. If you move here, you’ll be right smack-dab in the center of these efforts. If that tickles your fancy, then look no further. Happy hunting!