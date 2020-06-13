Apartment List
/
NJ
/
camden
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:10 PM

142 Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ

📍
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Cooper Grant
28 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1482 Ormond Ave
1482 Ormond Avenue, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
896 sqft
3 bedroom end row in Parkside - This house is in a great area and has some great features including: Finished Basement, Hardwood floors in bedrooms, new carpet in livingroom and ceramic tile elsewhere, Half bath on first floor, central air, off

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
1429 N Chesapeake Road
1429 North Chesapeake Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
1429 N Chesapeake Road Available 06/14/20 3 bedroom end row with lots of features. - This end row home has great finishes. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and an excellent appliance package.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
2698 N Congress
2698 North Congress Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Large 3 bedroom in Fairview Village - This is a large 3 bedroom with lots of features which make it a great place to live. It has a full bath on both the first and second floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pyne Poynt
1 Unit Available
614 N 7th St
614 North 7th Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Lovely Single Family Home - Property Id: 286463 Lovely spacious single family home located near the heart of Camden. In an upcoming area this wonderful home is right across the street from Mastery Molina Upper School.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1461 Wildwood Ave
1461 Wildwood Avenue, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 beds 1bath FULLY ELECTRIC HOUSE - Amazing 3 beds 1bath FULLY ELECTRIC HOUSE No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795467)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1415 Park Blvd
1415 Park Boulevard, Camden, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1900 sqft
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home in located in Parkside. New kitchen New bath New appliances Gas heat Spacious open floor plan We will consider section 8. Rent $1,350 1.5 months security required.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
2956 W OCTAGON ROAD
2956 West Octagon Road, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1053 sqft
Welcome to this lovely Brick End Unit Town-home located in the desirable Fairview community of Camden City.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Downtown Camden
1 Unit Available
306 COOPER STREET
306 Cooper Street, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
808 sqft
The Pierre Building is at 306 Cooper Street in downtown Camden NJ . A 32 unit rental project it includes 6 affordable apartments and 25 at market rate. Located across the street from the Rutgers Camden campus.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1225 MAGNOLIA AVENUE
1225 Magnolia Avenue, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1460 sqft
This lovely and very spacious 3-Bedroom, 1.5 Baths Home for rent in Parkside on a very desirable, lovely tree-lined street has been fully renovated. It is a place you would love to call home.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Cooper Point
1 Unit Available
136 YORK STREET
136 York Street, Camden, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2168 sqft
2ND AND 3RD FLOOR APARTMENT. FOUR BEDROOMS. VERY GOOD CONDITION. VERY QUIET STREET. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, HIGHWAYS, BRIDGES AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
1317 South 10th Street
1317 South 10th Street, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Refreshed 2 bedroom upstairs apartment with hardwood floors and remodeled bathroom. Comes with fridge and stove and central heat.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
1324 South 9th Street
1324 South 9th Street, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Refreshed 2 bedroom home with basement for storage, fenced in yard and laundry hookups. Hard wood floors and remodeled bathroom. Schedule your showing today.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Whitman Park
1 Unit Available
1725 Pershing Street
1725 Pershing Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Whitman Park - Property Id: 65353 3 Bedroom corner property. Completely remolded kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen has an open concept. Hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling fans in every room. Full size basement.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
Lanning Square
1 Unit Available
700 New Street - 1
700 New St, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 700 New Street - 1 in Camden. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
3062 ALABAMA ROAD
3062 Alabama Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1089 sqft
Check out this beautiful brick unit 3 bedrooms 1 bath two-story home! Included is a full basement and a fenced backyard! This beautiful home is also up for sale MLS NJCD390422! Let's go before it's too late!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lanning Square
1 Unit Available
576 LINE STREET
576 Line Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1202 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom rowhouse - Kitchen has stainless steel appliances - everything is newer in property - This property is gorgeous and is close to Cooper Plaza - Easy to show and sell!!!

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Dudley
1 Unit Available
137 N 25th St
137 North 25th Street, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
East Camden 3 Bedroom. - Great property for rent. It has a new roof and many other recent renovations. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The yard is fenced in and the property has lots of basement storage. There is a also a small deck off the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Camden
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:00pm
Penn's Landing
27 Units Available
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1023 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Old City
9 Units Available
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,642
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,367
953 sqft
Contemporary design in a historic setting. Interior wood beams, detailed cornices, exposed brick, and baths with subway tile surrounds. Close to the Ben Franklin Bridge and the Painted Bride Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Society Hill
16 Units Available
The Broderick
400 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Philadelphia's "Old City" in furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly, newly renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and art deco ceiling designs. On public transit line, near shopping, dining, entertainment and I-95.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
Fishtown
1 Unit Available
Frankford Lofts
1045 E. Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering studio, one, two and three bedroom loft style apartment homes in Philadelphia, PA.

Median Rent in Camden

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Camden is $937, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,132.
Studio
$789
1 Bed
$937
2 Beds
$1,132
3+ Beds
$1,416
City GuideCamden
Camden is located just across the Delaware river from Philadelphia. Now that you’re ready to find an apartment here you should know that Camden has over 32 neighborhoods, some more distinct than others. Here’s a hint to renting here: Keep patient while finding an apartment. And, make sure to inspect the premises thoroughly before signing that lease.

It’s best to get to know the neighborhoods prior to writing any signatures. Our advice is to peruse the area during the day and at night to gauge the vibe. You’ll know pretty quickly if it’s a good fit or not.

Having trouble with Craigslist Camden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Neighborhoods in Camden, NJ

Waterfront/Downtown/Cooper Grant Neighborhood

The waterfront area is a residential and industrial mixed neighborhood in the southwest corner of Camden. Waterfront is also home to the county’s sewage treatment plant, a trash-to-steam incinerator, a licorice factory (licorice factory?!), scrap metal recycling plants and more. Keep that Neti Pot in arms reach! South waterfront is a growing arts district with South Camden Theatre Company.

The central waterfront (north) has many attractions such as Campbell’s Field, maritime museums and parks.

Fairview (South)

Old-timers may call Fairview, Yorkship Village. It was one of the first federally funded planned communities in the country and is built around a square known as Yorkship Square Park. Mostly two story Colonial-style construction is found in this area. The look and feel of the neighborhood is reminiscent of an old English village, with plenty of spots on the National Register of Historic Places.

Cramer Hill (Northeast)

There is no full-service grocery store, gas station or post office in the neighborhood, making it primarily apartments and houses. With Von Neida Park and other outdoor recreation facilities, many people live in brownfields along Cooper River.

Transportation

For a city of barely 80,000 inhabitants, the public transportation system is exceptional. The PATCO Speedline will have you zipping to Philadelphia while the New Jersey Transit systems’ buses and Riverline train (connects Camden and Trenton, NJ) will get you from A to B with relative ease.

The state of New Jersey has spent a ton of loot trying to revitalize Camden. If you move here, you’ll be right smack-dab in the center of these efforts. If that tickles your fancy, then look no further. Happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Camden?
In Camden, the median rent is $789 for a studio, $937 for a 1-bedroom, $1,132 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,416 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Camden, check out our monthly Camden Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Camden?
Some of the colleges located in the Camden area include Rutgers University-Camden, Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Camden?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Camden from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.

Similar Pages

Camden 2 BedroomsCamden Apartments with Balcony
Camden Apartments with GymCamden Apartments with Parking
Camden Studio Apartments