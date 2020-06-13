142 Apartments for rent in Camden, NJ

Transportation

For a city of barely 80,000 inhabitants, the public transportation system is exceptional. The PATCO Speedline will have you zipping to Philadelphia while the New Jersey Transit systems’ buses and Riverline train (connects Camden and Trenton, NJ) will get you from A to B with relative ease.

The state of New Jersey has spent a ton of loot trying to revitalize Camden. If you move here, you’ll be right smack-dab in the center of these efforts. If that tickles your fancy, then look no further. Happy hunting!