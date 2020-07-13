Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry bike storage courtyard online portal package receiving

Pine Manor Apartments is centrally located in Fox Chase, just steps to Fox Chase Cancer Center. Our fabulous Garden Community in the Fox Chase Section of the Northeast, is just north of Rhawn Street and Oxford Avenue. We are minutes away from Somerton, Mayfair, and other close by neighborhoods. Our convenient location is near shopping and transportation. Make Pine Manor your new home today. Ask about our preferred employer program with Fox Chase Cancer Center.