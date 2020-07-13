Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pine Manor.
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
Pine Manor Apartments is centrally located in Fox Chase, just steps to Fox Chase Cancer Center. Our fabulous Garden Community in the Fox Chase Section of the Northeast, is just north of Rhawn Street and Oxford Avenue. We are minutes away from Somerton, Mayfair, and other close by neighborhoods. Our convenient location is near shopping and transportation. Make Pine Manor your new home today. Ask about our preferred employer program with Fox Chase Cancer Center.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)