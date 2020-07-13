All apartments in Philadelphia
Pine Manor
Pine Manor

415 Solly Ave · (215) 876-0502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 Solly Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111
Fox Chase

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pine Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
Pine Manor Apartments is centrally located in Fox Chase, just steps to Fox Chase Cancer Center. Our fabulous Garden Community in the Fox Chase Section of the Northeast, is just north of Rhawn Street and Oxford Avenue. We are minutes away from Somerton, Mayfair, and other close by neighborhoods. Our convenient location is near shopping and transportation. Make Pine Manor your new home today. &nbsp;Ask about our preferred employer program with Fox Chase Cancer Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $64 application fee per adult, 200 holding fee, $55 occupancy fee annually
Deposit: one month rent and security deposit equals one month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pine Manor have any available units?
Pine Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Pine Manor have?
Some of Pine Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Pine Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pine Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Pine Manor is pet friendly.
Does Pine Manor offer parking?
Yes, Pine Manor offers parking.
Does Pine Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pine Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine Manor have a pool?
No, Pine Manor does not have a pool.
Does Pine Manor have accessible units?
No, Pine Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Pine Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pine Manor has units with dishwashers.
