rittenhouse square
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:58 PM
392 Apartments for rent in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,466
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,716
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1189 sqft
Prime location close to the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square. Private rooftop with Olympic-size pool, fitness club and cabana. Recently remodeled apartments with in-unit laundry and modern finishes.
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,290
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
220 South 16th Street
220 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
754 sqft
220 S. 16th Street Apartments in midtown Philadelphia provide gorgeous, bright apartments that are close to all the dining, shopping and entertainment you crave. Updated units with marble baths.
1600 Walnut Street
1600 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
668 sqft
Hardwood floors with dishwasher, range, oven and microwave provided. Apartment has 24-hour maintenance, gym and on-site laundry. Located close to nightlife hotspots and Thomas Jefferson University.
The Westbury
271 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1350 sqft
Granite Counters and Microwave *in select units Philadelphia's newly restored, historic high-rise offers elegant and comfortable living, this is Center City Living at its best.
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances offered in units with great views of the city. Well-equipped community gym and outdoor grilling area in striking art deco building. Walker-friendly neighborhood with SouthGate Restaurant down the street.
Touraine
1520 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,135
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,235
1790 sqft
IN 1917, RENOWNED ARCHITECT FREDERICK WEBER DESIGNED AN ELEGANT RESIDENTIAL HOTEL AT 1520 SPRUCE STREET KNOWN AS THE TOURAINE.
222 Rittenhouse
222 W Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,445
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! A historic high-rise building located on beautiful Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia’s Center City.
Versailles
1530 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,600
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,390
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1237 sqft
Experience the history and splendor of the Versailles from the comforts of your own luxury Rittenhouse apartment.
The Peyton
414 South 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,260
646 sqft
The Peyton is located at 414 S 16th Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
The Annex at the Touraine
1516 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,765
701 sqft
ADJACENT TO THE FAMED TOURAINE APARTMENT BUILDING, SITS THE ANNEX AT THE TOURAINE, TWO MID-19TH CENTURY BROWNSTONES WHICH HAVE BEEN LOVINGLY RESTORED WITH REVERENCE TO THE ORIGINAL ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS THAT HAVE SET THEM APART THROUGHOUT TIME.
2006 Walnut St
2006 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Luxury boutique apartments in the historic Bogatin Building — just steps from Rittenhouse Square.
1953 Locust St 4
1953 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 Spacious Rittenhouse Condo with Great Views - Property Id: 297625 Amazing property just steps away from Rittenhouse Park, with an amazing Roof Deck. Close to the best food in the city. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1823 Spruce St
1823 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1050 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Rittenhouse. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: gas and water.
1933 MANNING STREET
1933 Manning Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$5,350
2304 sqft
Beautifully renovated classic Rittenhouse House Square carriage house! This home features random width hardwood floors throughout, central air, a fireplace, and an updated eat in kitchen.
314 S SMEDLEY STREET
314 South Smedley Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1986 sqft
Renovated from top to bottom and situated on the most desirable S.
401 South 16th Street
401 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,850
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
First Floor Commercial Storefront/Office Space available in the Rittenhouse Square & Ave of the Arts Area, at the corner of 16th and Pine Street! Large, Over-Sized Windows overlooking Pine Street and 16th Street.
1618 Spruce St Unit 1F
1618 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new renovation coming up, floor to ceiling all new! Inquire to receive an immediate link to our video tour of the current floorplan.
2017 Spruce Street 3f
2017 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
700 sqft
Unit 3f Available 08/04/20 Beatuful One bed for Aug on 20th and Spruce - Property Id: 303025 This one-bedroom apartment, situated on the 3rd floor of a brownstone walk-up, is located on the idyllic 2000 block of Spruce Street.
235 S 21st St
235 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1000 sqft
2/2 in downtown Philly - RITTENHOUSE - Property Id: 280214 Apartment in beautiful mansion at 21st Street, Rittenhouse proper. Close to grocery, dry cleaning, public transportation and Rittenhouse Square Park.
1508 PINE STREET
1508 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1467 sqft
Rittenhouse Square custom renovation on a fantastic block. Classic brownstone condominium with designer finishes and architectural details throughout. Designer kitchen with sleek cabinetry, high-end appliances, and quartz counters.
1517 LOMBARD STREET
1517 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2538 sqft
This spacious Rittenhouse home offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.
1827 PINE STREET
1827 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
675 sqft
JUST OFF RITTENHOUSE SQUARE!!! This sun-splashed , GRACIOUS and SPACIOUS one bedroom newly renovated apartment boasts, all open living and dining area, large tile bath, and very well proportioned bedroom, with BIG CLOSET!!! PINE ST MANOR, is an
1934 Waverly Street
1934 Waverly Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
500 sqft
Check out the virtual tour (copy link to your browser)!! https://www.dropbox.com/s/bj6oolhuha3hjtm/1616%20B5%202020.
