Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

163 Apartments for rent in Philadelphia, PA with garage

Philadelphia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Logan Square
47 Units Available
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,345
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,883
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1444 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Logan Square
91 Units Available
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,399
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1270 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
University City
47 Units Available
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,899
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,964
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1134 sqft
Homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a game room, and bike storage. Three minutes from Drexel University.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Fitler Square
34 Units Available
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,800
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,218
2041 sqft
Outstanding skyline views and just off the waterfront. Charming loft-style apartments with 16-foot ceilings and 12-foot windows. Smoke-free community. Gallery-like living rooms, chef kitchens, and on-site gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Hawthorne
20 Units Available
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,203
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1211 sqft
Spacious homes with oversized windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, clubroom, and bike racks, as well as other amenities. Just seven minutes from Center City.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Fitler Square
23 Units Available
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,859
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,209
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1052 sqft
Newly renovated homes with industrial ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and clubroom, among other amenities. Pet-friendly community six minutes from Rittenhouse Square.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Avenue of the Arts South
13 Units Available
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,729
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
986 sqft
Minutes away from Broad Street Subway Station, these smoke-free homes feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and oversized windows. Common amenities include a residents' lounge and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Mill Creek
4 Units Available
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
University City
14 Units Available
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,290
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,501
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Wynnefield Heights
16 Units Available
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$850
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1039 sqft
Great Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. Modern apartments have air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Community has laundry on-site, 24-hour gym and parking for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Brewerytown
26 Units Available
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,254
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,477
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
900 sqft
Luxury lofts located just minutes away from shops, dining and entertainment. Community has a fitness center, media and events lounge and pool. Units have LED lighting, large closets and rain showers.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Washington Square West
23 Units Available
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,674
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,755
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Avenue of the Arts North
24 Units Available
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Overbrook
18 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1200 sqft
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Brewerytown
17 Units Available
The Flats at 31 Brewerytown
3018 W Thompson St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1127 sqft
One- and two-bedroom, pet-friendly apartments in smoke-free community with gym, bike storage, parking. Units include modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Brewerytown location with access to transit, shopping, recreation, major thoroughfares.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Passyunk Square
3 Units Available
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,395
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This upbeat community offers residents a game room, concierge, fire pit and controlled access. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry are featured inside the apartments. Just moments from the shopping and public transit along Broad Street.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
$
Logan Square
76 Units Available
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,399
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1175 sqft
For upscale living in the heart of Fairmount Philadelphia. Units include washing machine and garage and are pet-friendly. Complex offers on-site gourmet market, pub, gym and swimming club. Steps from Rodin Museum.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
31 Units Available
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1065 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
East Falls
40 Units Available
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
University City
296 Units Available
The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,822
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,011
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1056 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Avenue of the Arts South
70 Units Available
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,715
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1300 sqft
Soaring 22 stories over the intersection of Center City’s cultural and residential districts, The Atlantic offers unrivaled craftsmanship and sophistication in a historic beaux arts apartment building.
City Guide for Philadelphia, PA

I live and breathe this Philadelphia freedom. From the day that I was born I've waved the flag. Philadelphia freedom took me knee-high to a man. Gave me peace of mind my daddy never had." (Elton John - "Philadelphia Freedom").

Philadelphia has spent the last 20 years transforming itself into a bustling city that’s clean, lively, welcoming, and –dare we say it?– hip. We've even been called New York’s sixth borough, though we locals prefer to think of New York as Philadelphia’s second borough. Or something like that. In other words, you've made a good choice. And now that you’re ready to find your apartment, here’s the first thing you need to know: the City of Brotherly Love is a city of neighborhoods, all close to each other but each with its own flavor. So let’s break them down.

Having trouble with Craigslist Philadelphia? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

