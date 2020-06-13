631 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Philadelphia, PA
1 of 10
1 of 59
1 of 49
1 of 61
1 of 39
1 of 37
1 of 41
1 of 28
1 of 19
1 of 23
1 of 31
1 of 21
1 of 28
1 of 4
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 5
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 4
1 of 2
1 of 3
I live and breathe this Philadelphia freedom. From the day that I was born I've waved the flag. Philadelphia freedom took me knee-high to a man. Gave me peace of mind my daddy never had." (Elton John - "Philadelphia Freedom").
Philadelphia has spent the last 20 years transforming itself into a bustling city that’s clean, lively, welcoming, and –dare we say it?– hip. We've even been called New York’s sixth borough, though we locals prefer to think of New York as Philadelphia’s second borough. Or something like that. In other words, you've made a good choice. And now that you’re ready to find your apartment, here’s the first thing you need to know: the City of Brotherly Love is a city of neighborhoods, all close to each other but each with its own flavor. So let’s break them down.
Having trouble with Craigslist Philadelphia? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Philadelphia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.