Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

631 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Philadelphia, PA

Finding an apartment in Philadelphia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East Oak Lane
2 Units Available
Eola Park
6344 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$923
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within a private park setting, these apartments close to Philadelphia Community College boast a quiet community while still being close to public transportation. Features include spacious closets, on-site laundry, courtyards and picnic areas.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Wynnefield Heights
137 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,340
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Rittenhouse Square
88 Units Available
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,385
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
West Central Germantown
81 Units Available
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,125
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
950 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Last updated June 13 at 03:09pm
Logan Square
31 Units Available
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
175 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
909 sqft
Located in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the country, near Logan Circle, these upscale units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Easy access to public transit.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Logan Square
47 Units Available
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,345
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,883
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1444 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Logan Square
91 Units Available
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,399
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1270 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
University City
47 Units Available
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,899
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,964
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1134 sqft
Homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a game room, and bike storage. Three minutes from Drexel University.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
University City
59 Units Available
Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,158
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,508
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
750 sqft
Beautiful community near Hamilton Field in University City. Located in downtown area. Updated apartments have hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Full concierge services available.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Fitler Square
34 Units Available
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,800
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,218
2041 sqft
Outstanding skyline views and just off the waterfront. Charming loft-style apartments with 16-foot ceilings and 12-foot windows. Smoke-free community. Gallery-like living rooms, chef kitchens, and on-site gym and concierge.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Hawthorne
20 Units Available
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,203
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1211 sqft
Spacious homes with oversized windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, clubroom, and bike racks, as well as other amenities. Just seven minutes from Center City.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Fitler Square
23 Units Available
Locust on the Park
201 S 25th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,859
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,209
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1052 sqft
Newly renovated homes with industrial ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and clubroom, among other amenities. Pet-friendly community six minutes from Rittenhouse Square.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Avenue of the Arts South
13 Units Available
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,729
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
986 sqft
Minutes away from Broad Street Subway Station, these smoke-free homes feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and oversized windows. Common amenities include a residents' lounge and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
West Central Germantown
1 Unit Available
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
6107 Wayne Avenue Apt 210 Available 08/15/20 Wayne Walnut Apartments - Live in a bit of history at Wayne Walnut Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
West Central Germantown
1 Unit Available
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
A fabulous English Tudor complex in historic Germantown, English Manor offers 70 spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in two four-story elevator buildings. A beautifully landscaped front courtyard sets the quiet ambiance of English Manor.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
West Mount Airy
1 Unit Available
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Somerton
1 Unit Available
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
Avenue of the Arts North
40 Units Available
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,488
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,644
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1253 sqft
Newly renovated high-rise apartments in the heart of Philly. Near the Community College of Philadelphia. High ceilings and modern lighting. Walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include bocce court and media room.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
West Central Germantown
5 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Somerton
2 Units Available
Tomlinson Court Apartments
1760 Tomlinson Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
Walk around this private enclave of garden apartments, nestled in a residential neighborhood of single and twin homes.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Mill Creek
4 Units Available
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Philadelphia, PA

I live and breathe this Philadelphia freedom. From the day that I was born I've waved the flag. Philadelphia freedom took me knee-high to a man. Gave me peace of mind my daddy never had." (Elton John - "Philadelphia Freedom").

Philadelphia has spent the last 20 years transforming itself into a bustling city that’s clean, lively, welcoming, and –dare we say it?– hip. We've even been called New York’s sixth borough, though we locals prefer to think of New York as Philadelphia’s second borough. Or something like that. In other words, you've made a good choice. And now that you’re ready to find your apartment, here’s the first thing you need to know: the City of Brotherly Love is a city of neighborhoods, all close to each other but each with its own flavor. So let’s break them down.

Having trouble with Craigslist Philadelphia? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Philadelphia, PA

Finding an apartment in Philadelphia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

