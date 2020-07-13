131 Apartments for rent in Philadelphia, PA with pool

July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Philadelphia rent trends were flat over the past month Philadelphia rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Philadelphia stand at $978 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,180 for a two-bedroom. Philadelphia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro While rent prices have decreased in Philadelphia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.

Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

Philadelphia rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide As rents have fallen slightly in Philadelphia, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Philadelphia is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country. Although rents across cities in Pennsylvania have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.5% in Allentown.

Philadelphia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,180 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in Philadelphia fell slightly over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Philadelphia than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Philadelphia.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Philadelphia $980 $1,180 0 -0.3% Wilmington $1,080 $1,310 -0.3% 1.7% Levittown $1,360 $1,650 0.3% 0.1% Norristown $1,200 $1,450 -0.2% 0.3% Newark $1,160 $1,400 0.3% 2.2% Drexel Hill $910 $1,100 0 0.9% Pottstown $800 $1,000 -0.1% 0.3% King of Prussia $1,230 $1,490 -0.8% -1.5% West Chester $1,320 $1,600 -0.4% -0.9% Lansdale $1,440 $1,740 0.4% 2.6% Lansdowne $880 $1,060 0.1% 0 Claymont $1,090 $1,310 0.4% 3.7% New Castle $1,130 $1,360 0.1% 1% North East $1,050 $1,270 0.7% 2.3% See More

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

