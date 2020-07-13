Apartment List
131 Apartments for rent in Philadelphia, PA with pool

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
75 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,195
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,615
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1300 sqft
Soaring 22 stories over the intersection of Center City’s cultural and residential districts, The Atlantic offers unrivaled craftsmanship and sophistication in a historic beaux arts apartment building.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
5 Units Available
Packer Park
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
41 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,700
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1218 sqft
This community is a short drive from the Reading Terminal Market, City Center and Chinatown. Amenities include a clubhouse, fire pit, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
10 Units Available
Roxborough Park
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,185
576 sqft
Metropolitan manayunk hill is just around the corner from the popular restaurants and shops on Main Street! Our apartments in Manayunk feature all the best amenities plus a convenient location in Philadelphia, PA.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Point Breeze
The Enclaves at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
Be the first to live in these two-bedroom apartment homes across from FDR Park in South Philadelphia. Amenities include in-home laundry, a gym, walk-in closets and a pool. Nearby I-95 makes for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
58 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
East Falls
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,236
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
29 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Girard
1199 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,959
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,279
1168 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:39pm
11 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,215
600 sqft
Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
19 Units Available
Brewerytown
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,310
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
900 sqft
Luxury lofts located just minutes away from shops, dining and entertainment. Community has a fitness center, media and events lounge and pool. Units have LED lighting, large closets and rain showers.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Logan
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,057
540 sqft
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Logan Square
Trinity Row
2027 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
860 sqft
Trinity Row is perfect for families and young professionals who want quiet nights and weekend trips. These beautiful townhome apartments are newly upgraded with warm, neutral finishes and state-of-the-art kitchens and modern baths.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
8 Units Available
Overbrook
Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
980 sqft
The apartment homes at Haverford Court Apartments in Philadelphia, PA feature an array of modern amenities and many extras for your convenience. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
48 Units Available
Callowhill
Goldtex
315 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,615
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1100 sqft
Goldtex was conceived under the goal of combining urban luxury with complete sustainability and eco-efficiency.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
4 Units Available
Academy Gardens
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 RENOVATION PROJECTS! New fitness center Renovated courtyard with firepit Elevators Package room Updated hallways New state of the art heating and cooling New flooring and paint in hallways New intercom system New thermostats!Atrium
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
Touraine
1520 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,135
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,235
1790 sqft
IN 1917, RENOWNED ARCHITECT FREDERICK WEBER DESIGNED AN ELEGANT RESIDENTIAL HOTEL AT 1520 SPRUCE STREET KNOWN AS THE TOURAINE.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 7 at 05:41pm
32 Units Available
Washington Square West
Walnut Square
201 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,110
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Newly remodeled kitchens and large, luxurious windows open up large living spaces. This Center City location is within walking distance of trendy dining spots and other attractions, with features such as electronic entry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
West Mount Airy
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
13 Units Available
Brewerytown
The Pointe
1415 North 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
838 sqft
The Pointe at 31 Brewerytown offers new construction in the heart of Brewerytown.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
58 Units Available
Kingsessing
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1100 sqft
Recycled, Renovated & Reimagined. We invite you to come experience the Irvine! Define your own style in these brand-new studio, one, two and three bedroom residences.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
12 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
4 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
734 sqft
Located just a short distance from Downtown Philadelphia, Summit Gardens Apartments has several shopping and food options all within a couple blocks.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 7 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
Chinatown
Metro Club
201 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living with fine kitchens, marble bathrooms and an expansive view of the Philadelphia skyline. This community near Center City, Center City East and Old City comes with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and large decks.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 06:55pm
3 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
960 sqft
Located close to Fairmount Park and its biking and jogging trails. Minutes away from downtown Philadelphia. Units feature stainless steel appliances, a fully equipped kitchen and granite counters.

July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Philadelphia rent trends were flat over the past month

Philadelphia rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Philadelphia stand at $978 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,180 for a two-bedroom. Philadelphia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Philadelphia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Philadelphia rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Philadelphia, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Philadelphia is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Pennsylvania have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.5% in Allentown.
    • Philadelphia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,180 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Philadelphia fell slightly over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Philadelphia than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Philadelphia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    -0.3%
    Wilmington
    $1,080
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    1.7%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,650
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Newark
    $1,160
    $1,400
    0.3%
    2.2%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0
    0.9%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,000
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    King of Prussia
    $1,230
    $1,490
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    West Chester
    $1,320
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,740
    0.4%
    2.6%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0
    Claymont
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.4%
    3.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    1%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,270
    0.7%
    2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

