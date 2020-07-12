/
logan square
448 Apartments for rent in Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,834
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1150 sqft
Prime location next to Whole Foods and the Art Museum. Unique interior features including original brick walls, timber beams and industrial windows. Cable-ready apartments with high ceilings and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,762
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1317 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
The Arch
100 N 17th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,535
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
822 sqft
Rich in history and imagination The Arch Luxury Apartments embodies Philadelphias architectural splendor.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
88 Units Available
Penthouses at Park Towne Place
2200-A Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1270 sqft
Beautiful apartments located just off I-676. Full-service gym with weights, cardio equipment and punching bag station. Great community game room with shuffleboard and pool table. Roomy walk-in closets, hardwood floors, attractive fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
47 Units Available
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,415
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,863
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1444 sqft
Incredible views of downtown. Recently updated apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community has valet service, concierge service, and a garage for convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
40 Units Available
The Drake
1512 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$865
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
912 sqft
Gorgeous historic building with modern apartments featuring granite counters, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. Gym and laundry on premises. Great walking neighborhood with bus stops, coffee houses and dining at Chili's and Hard Rock Cafe.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
33 Units Available
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
36 Units Available
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,517
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 01:49am
16 Units Available
2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1246 sqft
Within the Art Museum District. Luxury apartments with huge windows, high ceilings, modern kitchens, and hardwood floors in a controlled access community. 24-hour front desk. Property offers a fitness center and garage parking.
Last updated July 12 at 01:48am
42 Units Available
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
175 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
909 sqft
Located in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the country, near Logan Circle, these upscale units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Easy access to public transit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
30 Units Available
The Granary
1901 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere location in Logan Square close to the Rodin Museum and nearby I-676. Expect luxury living spaces with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and natural wood floors. Enjoy 24-hr concierge and piano room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
23 Units Available
The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1343 sqft
Elegant apartment building with art deco features. Apartments have spacious floor plans, raised bedrooms and open kitchens with new appliances. High ceilings and lots of light. Gorgeous views of Center City and the Art Museum.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
1600 Callowhill
1600 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,785
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1090 sqft
Located at 1600 Callowhill Street, Sixteen Hundred is a newly restored boutique-style residential property nestled between Center City and Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 08:26pm
70 Units Available
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1175 sqft
For upscale living in the heart of Fairmount Philadelphia. Units include washing machine and garage and are pet-friendly. Complex offers on-site gourmet market, pub, gym and swimming club. Steps from Rodin Museum.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
37 Units Available
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,242
1242 sqft
Chic apartments near I-676 with lots of natural light. Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community has a fire pit and concierge services.
Last updated July 10 at 05:18pm
13 Units Available
Franklin Tower Residences
200 N 16th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,915
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1120 sqft
Located near the University of Pennsylvania in downtown Philadelphia. Recently renovated high-rise complex of one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, high-end finishes, and underground parking. Roof-top deck and state-of-the-art fitness room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,635
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1287 sqft
Contemporary luxury design with private balconies, hardwood flooring, dark granite counters and beautiful in-unit fireplaces. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and common recreation areas in complex with concierge service. Short drive to I-676.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
85 Units Available
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,355
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,064
936 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Trinity Row
2027 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
860 sqft
Trinity Row is perfect for families and young professionals who want quiet nights and weekend trips. These beautiful townhome apartments are newly upgraded with warm, neutral finishes and state-of-the-art kitchens and modern baths.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,535
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,287
1125 sqft
Art Deco building designed by Louis Jallade with original limestone and a new lobby. Residents enjoy a gymnasium and rooftop terrace. Washers and dryers in all units.
Last updated July 10 at 03:04pm
22 Units Available
Parkway House
2201 Pennsylvania Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
890 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments feature sleek kitchens, hardwood floors and on-site laundry. Enjoy gym, garage parking and elevator. On public transit line with access to I-76 and I-676.
Last updated July 12 at 01:40am
4 Units Available
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1115 sqft
Located close to 30th Street Station, I-76 and Logan Square. Community includes gym, e-payments and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1600 ARCH STREET
1600 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Phoenix.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Hamilton St Apt 1618
2001 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare City View Condo Available Furnished or Unfurnished - Fantastic, furnished 1 bed / 1 bath condo living in this beautiful apartment. New hand-scraped cherry hardwood flooring throughout.
