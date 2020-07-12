/
east mount airy
434 Apartments for rent in East Mount Airy, Philadelphia, PA
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
3 Units Available
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$899
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off I-76, PA 309 and the PA Turnpike. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and window treatments. Community offers controlled access, 24-hour emergency maintenance and on-site laundry.
Last updated May 19 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
706 sqft
Comfortable apartments with plush carpeting and individual climate control. Controlled access entry. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Near Mount Airy rail station. Enjoy the shops and restaurants along bustling Germantown Avenue.
Last updated March 18 at 02:08pm
1 Unit Available
Blakemore Garden Apartments
6748-6788 Blakemore Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Blakemore Apartments located between E Gorgas Ln & EVernon Rd in the Mount Airy Neighborhood. Mount Airy is a neighborhood of Northwest Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania. Two SEPTA Regional Rail lines connect the neighborhood to Center City.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Ardleigh Gardens
615 East Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Come check out our famously large apts. With tons of conveniences & comforts, in the heart of Mt. Airy. Located on Upsal Street. We offer A.C ,ceiling fans, modern kitchens, and renovated common areas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mt Airy Manor
323 East Mount Airy Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
*Quiet residential neighborhood ...Our property is conveniently located near Chestnut Hill shopping district. Property grounds feature plenty of parking. Units include spacious floor plans and new kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 East Upsal Street
410 East Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1050 sqft
INCREDIBLE East Mt. Airy Home Available NOW! - Available now, at 410. E. Upsal St., located in East Mt. Airy, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This gorgeous, recently renovated home features 3 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7314 Devon st
7314 Devon Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
Mt.Airy 2 bedroom apt in 10 unit building +parking - Property Id: 285477 Large two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors eat-in kitchen open plan to living room. Two good sized bedrooms with plenty of closets. We require tenants to have area rugs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
46 E GOWEN AVENUE
46 East Gowen Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
4722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, triplex located in the foot hills of Chestnut Hill, third floor apartment, one bedroom, kitchen, bath and living room. Front and side yards common space. Washer/dryer on first floor for the use of first and third floor tenants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6845 GERMANTOWN AVENUE
6845 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3495 sqft
Newly renovated 1875 second empire style house in the middle of Mt. Airy, Philadelphia. It offers 3 floors, with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a poder room, and an unfinished basement. It can also be rented fully furnished.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6770 MUSGRAVE STREET
6770 Musgrave Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2114 sqft
Be the first to rent this newly renovated 3BR 2.5BA home with open floor plan! This home features 9+ foot ceilings throughout the primary living area. The living room welcomes you with natural light from a large double pane window.
Results within 1 mile of East Mount Airy
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
62 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,377
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
6107 Wayne Avenue Apt 210 Available 08/15/20 Wayne Walnut Apartments - Live in a bit of history at Wayne Walnut Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
45 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$914
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,177
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
61 Units Available
Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,115
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
950 sqft
Rittenhouse Hill Apartments are UNRIVALED. The most sophisticated style. The most thoughtful features. The best views. The most environmentally friendly. The best location.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Upsal Gardens
246 West Upsal Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1063 sqft
A walk around West Mount Airy reveals a neighborhood of lush landscaping, huge old trees, and fascinating architecture, including Victorian, Greek and Gothic Revival - a stellar example of which is Upsal Gardens Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sedgwick Gardens
440 W Sedgwick St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled within historic West Mt. Airy, these apartment homes boast hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and walk-in closets. Amenities include a gym, a landscaped courtyard and a recycling program.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Duval Arms
360 East Tulpehocken Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Duval Arms in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Gardens of Mt. Airy
1133 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$938
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring on-site laundry and a courtyard. Newly renovated interiors boast hardwood floors, high ceilings and generous closet space. In Philadelphia's Cedarbrook neighborhood near Highway 309.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Last updated May 19 at 12:17pm
3 Units Available
Stenton Plaza
1061 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
847 sqft
Stylish homes with centralized air-conditioning and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities available. Have a meal and drink in the nearby Chestnut Hill neighborhood. Minutes from SEPTA rail stations.
Last updated May 19 at 12:20pm
4 Units Available
Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments
265 W Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
900 sqft
Wissahickon Valley Park and ACME Market provide easy access to fun and food for this community's residents. Property is access-controlled and offers free trash service and water. Pet-friendly units have window treatments and hardwood flooring.
Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Terrace Apartments
7412 Stenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
829 sqft
This community's residents receive free water service and free trash collection at this controlled-access property. Available apartments have private balconies, and all are pet-friendly. Market Square is also nearby, so banking, dining and shopping are easy.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
925 sqft
A fabulous English Tudor complex in historic Germantown, English Manor offers 70 spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in two four-story elevator buildings. A beautifully landscaped front courtyard sets the quiet ambiance of English Manor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5911 Greene Street #1F
5911 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$885
600 sqft
Charming, JR. 1 BDR in Victorian Twin. Avail. Now. - Property Id: 316987 Charming, Junior 1 BDR apartment in Victorian Twin House, 1st Floor Front. Available Now. Two Rooms + Bathroom.
