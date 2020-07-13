Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:35 AM

416 Apartments for rent in Philadelphia, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Philadelphia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
40 Units Available
Logan Square
The Drake
1512 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$865
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
912 sqft
Gorgeous historic building with modern apartments featuring granite counters, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. Gym and laundry on premises. Great walking neighborhood with bus stops, coffee houses and dining at Chili's and Hard Rock Cafe.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
9 Units Available
Center City West
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1052 sqft
Within walking distance to Walnut Street and Rittenhouse Square. Tenants enjoy apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryer, and high-speed internet capability. On-site gym, concierge, and emergency maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
32 Units Available
Logan Square
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Washington Square West
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,804
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,193
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,069
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
17 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts North
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
19 Units Available
Brewerytown
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,310
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
900 sqft
Luxury lofts located just minutes away from shops, dining and entertainment. Community has a fitness center, media and events lounge and pool. Units have LED lighting, large closets and rain showers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$985
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1039 sqft
Great Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. Modern apartments have air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Community has laundry on-site, 24-hour gym and parking for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Mill Creek
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
4 Units Available
Overbrook
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
17 Units Available
Center City West
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,494
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
808 sqft
Welcome to Philadelphia's best in upscale urban living. Our AQ Rittenhouse apartments in downtown Philadelphia offer the best in luxurious and comfortable living. As a resident, you'll be instantly connected to a sophisticated living experience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
56 Units Available
Fishtown
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
12 Units Available
University City
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
48 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts North
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,348
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1253 sqft
Newly renovated high-rise apartments in the heart of Philly. Near the Community College of Philadelphia. High ceilings and modern lighting. Walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include bocce court and media room.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
152 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 01:49am
16 Units Available
Logan Square
2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1246 sqft
Within the Art Museum District. Luxury apartments with huge windows, high ceilings, modern kitchens, and hardwood floors in a controlled access community. 24-hour front desk. Property offers a fitness center and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 01:48am
$
42 Units Available
Logan Square
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
175 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
909 sqft
Located in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the country, near Logan Circle, these upscale units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Easy access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
45 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$914
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,177
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Center City West
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,995
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,953
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,747
1157 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Rittenhouse Square district, and moments from the I-76, this urban apartment space showcases amenities like a media room, guest suite, and clubhouse. Rooms come fitted with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
80 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,466
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,716
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1189 sqft
Prime location close to the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square. Private rooftop with Olympic-size pool, fitness club and cabana. Recently remodeled apartments with in-unit laundry and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
30 Units Available
Logan Square
The Granary
1901 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere location in Logan Square close to the Rodin Museum and nearby I-676. Expect luxury living spaces with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and natural wood floors. Enjoy 24-hr concierge and piano room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,179
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,014
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1138 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
298 Units Available
University City
The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,922
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,011
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1056 sqft
We are offering in-person and virtual tours of our community. Please call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$715
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1300 sqft
Units feature energy-efficient appliances, custom window coverings and lots of storage. Right off Lincoln Hwy and minutes to I-95. The Philadelphia Zoo and Fairmount Park are only a short ride away.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
East Oak Lane
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new apartment at Oak Lynne Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. The professional leasing team is ready to show you our community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Philadelphia, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Philadelphia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

