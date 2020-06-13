/
/
narberth
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:10 PM
386 Apartments for rent in Narberth, PA📍
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Wynnewood
24 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Narberth
2 Units Available
The Metropolitan Narberth Station
280 Haverford Avenue, Narberth, PA
Studio
$2,085
1110 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the charm and convenience of the quaint Borough of Narberth, PA.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
Narberth
9 Units Available
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,350
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
the metropolitan bala cynwyd
118 Montgomery Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,605
815 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The metropolitan bala cynwyd apartments offer a beautiful courtyard setting with original, old-world charm. Located in Bala Cynwyd, PA in Lower Merion Township along the Main Line, the community is near shopping, restaurants, nightlife and theatres.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 12:06pm
Narberth
9 Units Available
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,275
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
905 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
201 Units Available
335 Bala
335 Righters Ferry Road, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1134 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! We provide all the space, comfort, and benefits of owning your own home, without the worry and the upkeep.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Narberth
1 Unit Available
1334 Montgomery Ave
1334 East Montgomery Avenue, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
800 sqft
1334 Montgomery Ave Available 07/16/20 Renovated Two Bedroom in Narberth - This is a recently updated two bedroom unit on the second floor of a smaller complex. The unit opens to a brand new kitchen with an open living and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Narberth
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Wynnewood
30 Units Available
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:55pm
Wynnewood
3 Units Available
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1292 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Narberth
1 Unit Available
602 Fairview Road
602 Fairview Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2241 sqft
4 Bedroom 3 Bath Located in Lower Merion available Immediately - Are you looking for an amazing rental home in an award winning school district? Look no farther! This home includes many incredible features, such as an updated kitchen with large
1 of 21
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
609 MANAYUNK ROAD
609 Manayunk Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3825 sqft
Leasing excludes the garage. No pets.
Results within 5 miles of Narberth
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Ardmore
15 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
29 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,478
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Garden Court
37 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,320
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
West Central Germantown
5 Units Available
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Mill Creek
4 Units Available
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Walnut Hill
5 Units Available
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croydon Hall Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Wynnefield Heights
16 Units Available
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$850
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1039 sqft
Great Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. Modern apartments have air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Community has laundry on-site, 24-hour gym and parking for all tenants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
East Falls
6 Units Available
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Overbrook
21 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1200 sqft
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
$
Manayunk
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Bryn Mawr
98 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Bryn Mawr
21 Units Available
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1850 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Narberth, the median rent is $961 for a studio, $1,140 for a 1-bedroom, $1,377 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,723 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Narberth, check out our monthly Narberth Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Narberth area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Narberth from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, West Chester, and King of Prussia.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJ