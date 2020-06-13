/
180 Apartments for rent in Palmyra, NJ📍
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
8406 CYPRESS COURT
8406 Cypress Court, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor rental in the desirable Riverfront at Palmyra. This unit features beautiful laminate flooring, separate dining area and upgraded kitchen with a double oven. There are 2 bedrooms with plenty of closet space and euro shutters.
329 BROAD ST
329 West Broad Street, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Apartment is conveniently located in Vibrant Bloomfield/Broad St area with easy access to trains and buses. Restaurants and shops at your doorsteps.
449 CURTIS AVENUE
449 Curtis Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1658 sqft
Beautifully Renovated second floor apartment.Large Master bedroom on the third floor, Beautiful pine and oak hardwood floors throughout. Newer windows and appliances. Washer and dryer in this unit. Owner pays for water, sewer, and lawn maintenance.
Tacony
1 Unit Available
4714 Wellington Street
4714 Wellington Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1110 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom end of row Tacony townhome is currently being completely remodelled! This home will feature an updated kitchen with newer cabinets and tile floor, updated full bathroom, finished basement, gas heat, and newer doors and
Tacony
1 Unit Available
4724 Princeton Ave - 3
4724 Princeton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is in an excellent location, close to 95, two bridges and only a 15-minute ride into Center City and less than 10 minutes from Fishtown with the hottest bars and restaurants! This apartment features an open layout with a living room,
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Units feature energy-efficient appliances, custom window coverings and lots of storage. Right off Lincoln Hwy and minutes to I-95. The Philadelphia Zoo and Fairmount Park are only a short ride away.
Fox Chase
1 Unit Available
Timbercove Apartments
8529 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
In the prized Fox Chase area, TimberCove offers spacious two-bedroom apartments that are 1000 square feet, and two-bedroom townhouses that are 1200 square feet.
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Frankford
1 Unit Available
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Arizona Lofts has so much to offer with our newly renovated apartment homes. Conveniently located near Aria Health Hospital with shops and supermarkets close by. Be sure to come for a visit to see the available floorplan options.
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Frankford
4 Units Available
Avondale Apartments
4628 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
1 Bedroom
$795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avondale Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$899
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$954
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Rhawnhurst
3 Units Available
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$910
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
932 sqft
In Northeast Philadelphia near Pennypack Park. Apartment features include high ceilings, ample-sized closets and hardwood floors. On SEPTA Line and within easy commuting distance to the airport and Center City.
Pleasant Valley
531 Kings Hwy, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
765 sqft
Welcome to Pleasant Valley Apartments. We feature spacious one and two bedroom apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, wall to wall carpeting, enclosed porches* and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Bustleton
1 Unit Available
Tremont Court Apartments
9128 Old Newtown Road, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tremont Court Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pennypack
1 Unit Available
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, with a new gym, on-site laundry and a community room. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, new bathroom tiling and central air/heat. Near public transportation, major roadways and Pennypack Park.
Rhawnhurst
1 Unit Available
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1075 sqft
This upscale community is within walking distance of Bradford Park and Roosevelt Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, laundry facilities, and green space. Pets welcomed.
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms.
Academy Gardens
5 Units Available
Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 RENOVATION PROJECTS! New fitness center Renovated courtyard with firepit Elevators Package room Updated hallways New state of the art heating and cooling New flooring and paint in hallways New intercom system New thermostats!Atrium
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Palmyra rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,700.
Some of the colleges located in the Palmyra area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palmyra from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.
