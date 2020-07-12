/
west oak lane
442 Apartments for rent in West Oak Lane, Philadelphia, PA
1 Unit Available
Mount West Apartments
1411 72nd Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount West Apartments offers spacious, affordable apartments in a peaceful neighborhood! Mount West Apartments has newly renovated spaces, laundry, on site maintenance and off street parking.
1 Unit Available
6655 Limekiln Pike
6655 Limekiln Pike, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Large West Oak Lane home - Large home located in West Oak lane area of the city, this row has been updated with fresh paint, new laminate and tile flooring throughout, new kitchen with oak cabinets, main level powder room and 2nd floor 3 piece bath.
1 Unit Available
6609 N Opal St
6609 North Opal Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 Beds/1 Bath Remodeled Home! - Property Id: 282463 BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME (HURRY WILL GO AWAY SOON!) Available for Rent 6XXX N Opal St. Philadelphia, Pa.
1 Unit Available
2008 E RITTENHOUSE STREET
2008 East Rittenhouse Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
896 sqft
3 bedroom/1 bath home for rent in West Oak Lane.
1 Unit Available
7972 FORREST AVENUE
7972 Forrest Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
825 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment features new wall to wall carpet, freshly painted with neutral colors. The kitchen features wood cabinetry, counter top, glass back splash, two kitchen windows to let in sunlight and fresh air.
1 Unit Available
7972 GILBERT STREET
7972 Gilbert Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment on the second floor. Located in Cedarbrook. Central Air , off street parking, wash and dryer!
1 Unit Available
1700 68TH AVENUE
1700 68th Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
1832 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2nd floor Unit - two Large bedrooms, include: New kitchen with ceramic, tile floor stainless sink, new cabinets with gas stove, two large walk in closets,ceiling fans, three-piece bath with ceramic tile and separate entrance and off
1 Unit Available
6411 OLD YORK ROAD
6411 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
2100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment offers living area, 2 bedrooms, eat in kitchen and and a full bath. A 3rd room could be used as a den or 3rd bedroom. Access to rear yard. Convenient location.
3 Units Available
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$995
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,057
540 sqft
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.
6 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Contact for Availability
Lynnewood Gardens
1950 Ashbourne Road, Wyncote, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1120 sqft
Close to Center City and the transportation areas. This sprawling 122-acre community has numerous playgrounds and a resident clubhouse. Free shuttle services to local shopping. Stunning interiors in a natural setting.
10 Units Available
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$860
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fernrock Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Melrose Station Apartments
902 Valley Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
945 sqft
Melrose Station Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elkins Park, PA. Our community is urban and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home.
2 Units Available
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$972
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming mid-rise in Mt. Airy featuring on-site laundry and a recycling program. Interiors boast hardwood floors, skylights and modern kitchens. Adjacent to Cedarbrook Mall and near Arcadia University.
1 Unit Available
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Eli Court Apartments feature some of Oak Lane and Germantown's most spacious and well lit studios and 1-bedroom apartments.
3 Units Available
Eola Park
6344 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$819
341 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within a private park setting, these apartments close to Philadelphia Community College boast a quiet community while still being close to public transportation. Features include spacious closets, on-site laundry, courtyards and picnic areas.
3 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Gardens of Mt. Airy
1133 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$938
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring on-site laundry and a courtyard. Newly renovated interiors boast hardwood floors, high ceilings and generous closet space. In Philadelphia's Cedarbrook neighborhood near Highway 309.
1 Unit Available
Regency House
6301 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,006
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between a home in a mid-rise or a garden-style apartment. The cat-friendly, newly renovated community features a gym, a secluded courtyard and an elevator. In East Oak Lane near the Fern Rock Station.
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky Wyoming
6047 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marcon Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Stenton Plaza
1061 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
847 sqft
Stylish homes with centralized air-conditioning and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities available. Have a meal and drink in the nearby Chestnut Hill neighborhood. Minutes from SEPTA rail stations.
3 Units Available
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$899
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off I-76, PA 309 and the PA Turnpike. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and window treatments. Community offers controlled access, 24-hour emergency maintenance and on-site laundry.
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Terrace Apartments
7412 Stenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
829 sqft
This community's residents receive free water service and free trash collection at this controlled-access property. Available apartments have private balconies, and all are pet-friendly. Market Square is also nearby, so banking, dining and shopping are easy.
