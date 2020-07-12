/
university city
360 Apartments for rent in University City, Philadelphia, PA
12 Units Available
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
4 Units Available
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,745
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated apartment building with many unique architectural touches. Hardwood floors, breakfast bars, oversized closets, bonus storage, and front porches with seating areas. Close to the Institute of Contemporary Art.
298 Units Available
The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,922
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,011
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,191
1056 sqft
We are offering in-person and virtual tours of our community. Please call us today for more information!
42 Units Available
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,897
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
Homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a game room, and bike storage. Three minutes from Drexel University.
23 Units Available
Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,153
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful community near Hamilton Field in University City. Located in downtown area. Updated apartments have hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Full concierge services available.
8 Units Available
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,290
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,551
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
18 Units Available
Hamilton Court
101 S 39th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1323 sqft
Perfectly located on the corner of 39th & Chestnut Street in University City, Hamilton Court Apartments have modern and spacious one to five bedroom apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
4054 Chestnut St #2R
4054 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit #2R Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 2br/2ba Apartment - Property Id: 283594 Renovated 2br/2ba apt is available for August. Apartment is located one block away from Penn.
1 Unit Available
4035 Chancellor St
4035 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia, PA
8 Bedrooms
$7,880
No Pets Allowed (RLNE5319339)
1 Unit Available
4034 Sansom St
4034 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,875
Campus Apartments provides am affordable and private home away from home where students can live and study in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
1 Unit Available
4036 Locust St
4036 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA
6 Bedrooms
$5,900
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Campus Apartments provides am affordable and private home away from home where students can live and study in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
1 Unit Available
4044 Sansom St
4044 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA
7 Bedrooms
$6,800
Close to University of Pennsylvania and multiple SEPTA stops. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4440746)
1 Unit Available
4031 Baltimore Ave
4031 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
7 Bedrooms
$6,965
Close to University of Pennsylvania and multiple SEPTA stops. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4440742)
1 Unit Available
4018 Pine St
4018 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,930
Campus Apartments provides am affordable and private home away from home where students can live and study in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
1 Unit Available
3411 Chestnut Street
3411 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1378 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renting a furnished master bedroom with attached bathroom and walk in closet in the luxury Domus apartment buildings More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/philadelphia-pa?lid=12833788 (RLNE5358556)
1 Unit Available
4043 SANSOM STREET
4043 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
Spacious, updated 5-bedroom 3 full bath home with large rear yard for rent. South facing for excellent light. 1st floor has big living room, 2nd social room (or dining room), nice kitchen with full stainless appliance package, very big rear yard.
47 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,175
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
9 Units Available
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1052 sqft
Within walking distance to Walnut Street and Rittenhouse Square. Tenants enjoy apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryer, and high-speed internet capability. On-site gym, concierge, and emergency maintenance services.
33 Units Available
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
19 Units Available
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,310
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
900 sqft
Luxury lofts located just minutes away from shops, dining and entertainment. Community has a fitness center, media and events lounge and pool. Units have LED lighting, large closets and rain showers.
6 Units Available
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croydon Hall Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,494
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
808 sqft
Welcome to Philadelphia's best in upscale urban living. Our AQ Rittenhouse apartments in downtown Philadelphia offer the best in luxurious and comfortable living. As a resident, you'll be instantly connected to a sophisticated living experience.
36 Units Available
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,517
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
16 Units Available
2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1246 sqft
Within the Art Museum District. Luxury apartments with huge windows, high ceilings, modern kitchens, and hardwood floors in a controlled access community. 24-hour front desk. Property offers a fitness center and garage parking.
