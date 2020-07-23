/
philadelphia county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:32 AM
1443 Apartments for rent in Philadelphia County, PA📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
50 Units Available
Garden Court
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,175
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
7 Units Available
Packer Park
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
21 Units Available
Center City West
1919 Market
1919 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,765
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1147 sqft
Luxury apartments with views of the Philadelphia Skyline. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga studio, wine room, cafe and putting green. Close to Logan Circle, shops and restaurants, and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
East Oak Lane
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
949 sqft
In East Oak Lane near major roadways and public transportation. The spacious apartment home community features a gym, a pool, a beauty salon and a library. Interiors include ample closet space and parquet flooring.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Rhawnhurst
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1075 sqft
This upscale community is within walking distance of Bradford Park and Roosevelt Mall. On-site amenities include a fitness center, laundry facilities, and green space. Pets welcomed.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
87 Units Available
Logan Square
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,355
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
936 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
3 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
750 sqft
Located just a short distance from Downtown Philadelphia, Summit Gardens Apartments has several shopping and food options all within a couple blocks.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
24 Units Available
Logan Square
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,635
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1287 sqft
Contemporary luxury design with private balconies, hardwood flooring, dark granite counters and beautiful in-unit fireplaces. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and common recreation areas in complex with concierge service. Short drive to I-676.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
University City
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,553
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated apartment building with many unique architectural touches. Hardwood floors, breakfast bars, oversized closets, bonus storage, and front porches with seating areas. Close to the Institute of Contemporary Art.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Logan Square
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,906
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1150 sqft
Prime location next to Whole Foods and the Art Museum. Unique interior features including original brick walls, timber beams and industrial windows. Cable-ready apartments with high ceilings and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
East Oak Lane
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new apartment at Oak Lynne Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. The professional leasing team is ready to show you our community.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
41 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$864
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,183
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
41 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,400
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1218 sqft
This community is a short drive from the Reading Terminal Market, City Center and Chinatown. Amenities include a clubhouse, fire pit, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
49 Units Available
Center City West
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1708 sqft
Art Deco style apartment with modern touches. Studios, 1 bedrooms and 2 bedrooms available. Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances. Community is pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Burholme
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1104 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
33 Units Available
Logan Square
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,655
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,969
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1358 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Olney
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$770
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In a community committed to green living, these apartment homes feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting with a recycling program in place. Close to public transportation, the cat-friendly community has on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Pennypack
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, with a new gym, on-site laundry and a community room. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, new bathroom tiling and central air/heat. Near public transportation, major roadways and Pennypack Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Center City West
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,091
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,928
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,916
1157 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Rittenhouse Square district, and moments from the I-76, this urban apartment space showcases amenities like a media room, guest suite, and clubhouse. Rooms come fitted with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Point Breeze
The Enclaves at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
Be the first to live in these two-bedroom apartment homes across from FDR Park in South Philadelphia. Amenities include in-home laundry, a gym, walk-in closets and a pool. Nearby I-95 makes for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Rhawnhurst
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$960
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
932 sqft
In Northeast Philadelphia near Pennypack Park. Apartment features include high ceilings, ample-sized closets and hardwood floors. On SEPTA Line and within easy commuting distance to the airport and Center City.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 11:27 PM
66 Units Available
Logan Square
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,414
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1048 sqft
For upscale living in the heart of Fairmount Philadelphia. Units include washing machine and garage and are pet-friendly. Complex offers on-site gourmet market, pub, gym and swimming club. Steps from Rodin Museum.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
89 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,250
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
57 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Philadelphia County start at $400/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Philadelphia County area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton have apartments for rent.
