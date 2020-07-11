Apartment List
726 Luxury Apartments for rent in Philadelphia, PA

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
52 Units Available
Brewerytown
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,294
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
814 sqft
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown offers 201 state-of-the-art luxury studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment residences. These brand-new spacious floor plans are designed with top-of-the-line fixtures and finishes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
31 Units Available
Logan Square
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,312
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
21 Units Available
Logan Square
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,635
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1287 sqft
Contemporary luxury design with private balconies, hardwood flooring, dark granite counters and beautiful in-unit fireplaces. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and common recreation areas in complex with concierge service. Short drive to I-676.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1035 sqft
Fully restored historic building blocks from City Hall in downtown Philadelphia. Custom kitchens feature top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures. The pet-friendly, Art Deco building features a doorman and elevator, bike storage, and a 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 02:21pm
8 Units Available
Center City West
2121 Market St
2121 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2121 Market Street Apartments in Center City put you in the heart of the action in Philadelphia. Tall windows bring lots of light in. Close to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
64 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,534
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
922 sqft
Shops, restaurants and entertainment within walking distance. New apartments with open-concept floor plans, custom cabinetry, and terraces/balconies in some units. Co-working lounge with private conference rooms and on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Center City East
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,661
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
6 Units Available
Roxborough Park
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
University City
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,290
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,551
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1009 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
19 Units Available
Washington Square West
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,804
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,193
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,069
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
18 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts North
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
22 Units Available
Center City West
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,349
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,572
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,176
942 sqft
Great location close to Philadelphia City Hall and multiple commuter rail stops. Units feature ice maker, extra storage, dishwasher, and more. Community includes bike storage, clubhouse, gym, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
4 Units Available
Mill Creek
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
58 Units Available
Fishtown
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
49 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts North
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,348
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,536
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1253 sqft
Newly renovated high-rise apartments in the heart of Philly. Near the Community College of Philadelphia. High ceilings and modern lighting. Walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include bocce court and media room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
18 Units Available
Center City West
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,494
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
808 sqft
Welcome to Philadelphia's best in upscale urban living. Our AQ Rittenhouse apartments in downtown Philadelphia offer the best in luxurious and comfortable living. As a resident, you'll be instantly connected to a sophisticated living experience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Allegheny West
Scotts Mills
3510 Scotts Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Scotts Mills is a unique, mixed- use community featuring loft-style apartments, artist studios and commerical space. It's conveniently located in East Falls, less than 5 miles from Center City, Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
85 Units Available
Logan Square
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,355
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,064
936 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 02:14pm
5 Units Available
Graduate Hospital
Liberty View
2031 South St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,410
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
725 sqft
Combine city life and outdoor enthusiasm in Midtown Philadelphia, with easy access to Center City. On top of great amenities, running paths and Schuylkill River Park are within minutes of these luxurious homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
29 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Girard
1199 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,959
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,309
1168 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
22 Units Available
Logan Square
The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1343 sqft
Elegant apartment building with art deco features. Apartments have spacious floor plans, raised bedrooms and open kitchens with new appliances. High ceilings and lots of light. Gorgeous views of Center City and the Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
41 Units Available
Logan Square
The Drake
1512 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$865
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
912 sqft
Gorgeous historic building with modern apartments featuring granite counters, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. Gym and laundry on premises. Great walking neighborhood with bus stops, coffee houses and dining at Chili's and Hard Rock Cafe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
55 Units Available
Powelton
Vue32
3201 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9 foot ceilings, huge closets, Bosch washer/dryer and GE stainless steel appliances. Complex has a club lounge with amazing skyline views and open kitchen. On-site preschool for residents with kids!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
17 Units Available
Manayunk
The Isle
1 Cotton St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,785
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1251 sqft
The King of Prussia Mall and Center City are both only minutes from this property. Residents have access to an on-site gym, clubhouse and garage parking. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.

July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Philadelphia rent trends were flat over the past month

Philadelphia rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Philadelphia stand at $978 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,180 for a two-bedroom. Philadelphia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Philadelphia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Philadelphia rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Philadelphia, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Philadelphia is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Pennsylvania have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.5% in Allentown.
    • Philadelphia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,180 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Philadelphia fell slightly over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Philadelphia than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Philadelphia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    -0.3%
    Wilmington
    $1,080
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    1.7%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,650
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Newark
    $1,160
    $1,400
    0.3%
    2.2%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0
    0.9%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,000
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    King of Prussia
    $1,230
    $1,490
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    West Chester
    $1,320
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,740
    0.4%
    2.6%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0
    Claymont
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.4%
    3.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    1%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,270
    0.7%
    2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

