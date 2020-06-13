366 Apartments for rent in Collingswood, NJ

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
136 WHITE HORSE PIKE A1
136 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
MADISON GARDENS - Property Id: 295798 FULLY RENOVATED NEAR TRANSPORTATION HARDWOOD FLOORS NEW KITCHEN Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295798 Property Id 295798 (RLNE5839219)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Harrison Ave 2Z
705 Harrison Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
RENOVATED 2 BR APT FOR RENT COLLINGSWOOD NJ - Property Id: 286543 --NO BROKER FEE-- --BRAND NEW RENOVATED-- --UPGRADED-- --WATER INCLUDED-- --ON SITE LAUNDRY-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --SUNNY AND SPACIOUS-- --CLOSET SPACE-- --SMALL PET FRIENDLY-- --SS

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
256 richey ave 1p
256 Richey Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
256 RICHEY AVE COLLINGSWOOD NJ - Property Id: 290185 FULLY RENOVATED NEAR TRANSPORTATION WATER INCLUDED BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290185 Property Id 290185 (RLNE5819328)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
265 Haddon Avenue
265 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1245 sqft
Large, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedroom Apartment with separate entrance. The front of the apartment is a large Living room that overlooks Haddon Ave with hardwood floors and plenty of windows for natural light.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
401 CHAMPION AVENUE
401 Champion Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
This fully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment features luxury vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, light and bright living room, and kitchen! Washer and dryer are located in the basement where you also have additional storage! Close

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
705 PARK AVENUE
705 Park Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2684 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Collingswood. Apartment features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath, large living room which opens up to the dining room, and two large bedrooms. Plenty of additional space on the third floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
272 HADDON AVENUE
272 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1504 sqft
This twin house is ready for immediate occupancy. It has been freshly cleaned just prior to listing. All painting throughout and the carpet on the third floor was newly done in 2018.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
716 ATLANTIC AVENUE
716 Atlantic Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3108 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom apt, with amazing NEW kitchen and bath, nestled in the center of town, across from the Farmer's Market, and just 2 blocks from the Collingswood Patco station.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
308 Comly Ave
308 Comley Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
COLLINGSWOOD TOWNHOUSE - Property Id: 262772 ALL BRICK TOWN HOUSE ONE BLOCK FROM THE THOMAS SHARP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AREA WITH ON AND OFF-STREET PARKING AND A GARAGE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
180 LAWNSIDE AVENUE
180 Lawnside Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1212 sqft
Virtual Tour Coming. Everything New. Just completely remodeled. Located in the best part of Collingswood, NJ on a beautiful clean street. Step inside to a bright fresh smelling high ceiling setting.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
505 WHITE HORSE PIKE
505 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1776 sqft
Move right in and enjoy one floor living in this spacious , freshly painted 1700 + sq ft home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1125 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,145
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1482 Ormond Ave
1482 Ormond Avenue, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
896 sqft
3 bedroom end row in Parkside - This house is in a great area and has some great features including: Finished Basement, Hardwood floors in bedrooms, new carpet in livingroom and ceramic tile elsewhere, Half bath on first floor, central air, off

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
1429 N Chesapeake Road
1429 North Chesapeake Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
1429 N Chesapeake Road Available 06/14/20 3 bedroom end row with lots of features. - This end row home has great finishes. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and an excellent appliance package.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 E Bettlewood Ave 1
50 East Bettlewood Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Luxury 2 Bedroom near Newton Lake - Property Id: 111853 Luxury 1st floor unit. Completely remodeled while keeping the old world charm. 2 Bedrooms. The kitchen will make any chef's day. Don't wait, this one won't last.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
2698 N Congress
2698 North Congress Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1368 sqft
Large 3 bedroom in Fairview Village - This is a large 3 bedroom with lots of features which make it a great place to live. It has a full bath on both the first and second floors.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
132 HADDON AVENUE
132 Haddon Avenue, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$845
752 sqft
Fantastic studio apartment above Haddon Ave store. Tin ceilings from the 1920's and hardwood flooring. Small but in very good condition. Terrific kitchen with granite counters, undermount sink, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel gas stove.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1107 MERRICK AVENUE
1107 Merrick Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1596 sqft
Great first floor unit of a duplex currently getting a face lift. New bathroom, new paint throughout. Hardwood floors and a great sun room. Living room and a dining room. Rear deck and a large rear yard. Off street parking.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
2956 W OCTAGON ROAD
2956 West Octagon Road, Camden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1053 sqft
Welcome to this lovely Brick End Unit Town-home located in the desirable Fairview community of Camden City.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
21 W HADDON AVENUE
21 West Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
This updated Bungalow is ready for its new renters! Walk into an enclosed front porch, great for a sitting area or mudroom. Entertaining will be a breeze with this open floor plan living and dining space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1205 GRANT AVENUE
1205 Grant Avenue, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1559 sqft
Large English Tudor, Large driveway, Large Backyard with Privacy Fence, Extras Include Full size Washer and Dryer in Waterproof basement, Large Refrigerator, Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets, Tile Floor in Dining and Living Room, Newly remodeled

Median Rent in Collingswood

Last updated Oct. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Collingswood is $1,053, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,271.
Studio
$887
1 Bed
$1,053
2 Beds
$1,271
3+ Beds
$1,590
City GuideCollingswood
Collingswood - Water and food everywhere, but not a drop to drink!

Collingswood is home to nearly 14,000 people in Camden County, New Jersey. Not officially recognized as a town or city, Collingswood identifies itself as a borough, which means that it is governed by a Mayor. Originally settled by Quakers in the late 17th century, this picturesque borough is now home to wide range of cultures--which of course means a fantastic array of local cuisines, but no alcohol! Collingswood is also home to many popular historical sites and a well-maintained, classic-style retail area, as well as several theaters and buildings dedicated to the arts.

Preparing for a Move to Collingswood

Depending on what you do for work, you'll likely need to commute to nearby Philadelphia, or other New Jersey cities when you live in Collingswood - so you'll need a car. On the other hand, once you're situated here, keep it parked! Nearly every type of amenity - specialty shops, retail and restaurants - can be reached within walking distance. One last thing - if you're going to rent a studio apartment above a shop, be prepared for annual inspection.

Neighborhoods in Collingswood

There are 5 basic neighborhoods in this town: West Collingswood, Westmont, Hadden Avenue, Park Avenue and Borough Center. Each has its own cultural influences, its own historical architecture, and its own specific range of rental and housing costs.

West Collingswood: Situated between the Newton Lake and the Cooper River, West Collingswood is a residential area mostly comprised of high-rise apartment buildings, parks and small commercial buildings. Most residences were built before or during the 1940s, and have been converted into studio and one-bedroom apartments.

Westmont: At the eastern side of Collingswood, Westmont is the largest neighborhood. At its northern edge is the Cooper River, and the southern edge is near Crystal Lake. Although the average rental cost isn't too steep, the cost of real estate here is much higher than in other parts of the city, so you might want to put dreams of home ownership on the back burner for a while. Westmont is a diverse neighborhood characterized by a shared love of the arts among the residents.

Hadden Avenue: Hadden Avenue is the northernmost of the Collingswood neighborhoods, located between West Collingswood and Westmont. Culturally and linguistically diverse, this neighborhood contains valuable small and medium-sized homes. Most of the homes were built between the 1940s and 1960s, as is the case in many other parts of the city. Looks like there was a building boom going on then!

Park Avenue: Park Avenue is located in the center-west of Collingsworth, wedged right between Newton Lake and Cooper River. Home values in this neighborhood are higher than in any other region of Collingswood, and monthly rental costs for the mostly medium-sized and large homes are similarly high. This is a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with a popular public train system.

Borough Center: Borough Center basically does what it says on the box. In other words, it's the commercial center of Collingswood. Located to the northeast of Park Avenue, this neighborhood just touches the green space bordering the Cooper River. Although this "downtown" area offers the easiest access to local amenities and great river and park views, it is one of the least expensive neighborhoods in Collingswood!

Living in the Borough of Collingswood

The average cost of living for people in the United States is rated at 100; relative to this scale, people in New Jersey experience a cost of living set at 126, which is obviously quite a bit higher. Fortunately, Collingswood is only rated at 110, which means all the perks of living in New Jersey (no, that's not a Kevin Smith joke, we're being serious here) for less costs. So why is living here so far off the national average? It's mostly because of the cost of groceries and utilities throughout the state, which are rated at 123 and 126, respectively. How can you deal with this? Some people have become vegetarian vampires, but you could just count yourself lucky to benefit from the relatively low housing costs in Collingswood.

An apartment search in this town will turn up all kinds of rental possibilities, from studios to large 4 bedroom homes. Looking for a nice 1 bedroom apartment here? West Collingsworth is the best place to look. An historical pre-1940s 3 or 4 bedroom house catch your imagination? Park Avenue and Borough Center are probably more your speed. Rental homes are available for fair prices throughout the borough, with studio apartments priced as low as $510 per month. Search for apartments in Collingswood based on rental prices, because the quality of housing is really superb throughout the various regions of this community. Whichever neighborhood you choose, you will have great choice of apartments and houses that are beautiful, well-maintained and framed by a lush green backdrop.

So, Why No Liquor?

Collingswood was originally settled by members of the Quaker religion, which advocated a lifestyle free of alcohol. Probably because of these original beliefs, residents of Collingswood voted in 1873 to exclude the production and sale of liquor in their town. The decision has never been revoked, and to this day you can't buy a drop of alcohol (legally) within the borough of Collingswood. Of course, there are plenty of liquor stores in the surrounding area of Camden County, so if you just can't picture life without access to a stiff drink or cool beer, you'd better have a car!

Cool Things to Do, See and Hear in Collingswood

The people in this town are really supportive of the local music, arts and entertainment scene, and the community calendar is always full. Jazz festivals, book festivals, ballroom dancing lessons and showcases and community theater performances are just some of the regular events put on by the Collingswood Community Center and other local organizations. If you aren't sure about your affinity for niche music and arts, now is definitely the time to try out a few new personas! Get yourself a fedora and a dark suit and see which of these community events is really up your alley. Maybe you'd like to take a stab at acting, at the community theater?

The Collingswood Farmers' Market has been running for 14 years, and currently is open each Saturday from May to November. Here you can find top-quality, organic, locally grown and sourced fruit, vegetables, dairy and meats, as well as flowers, bread and more. Foodies and amateur chefs, this is your paradise! Buying groceries here may not cut back on the food bill, but it will put money into the local economy--and some delicious, nutritious food into your tummy.

Keep in touch with the Community Center and your friendly neighbors to find out what fun events and galleries are being planned year-round. There really is no reason to sit at home on your own, unless you feel like taking some time out to recover from all the fun.

The Bottom Line

So yeah, it's a dry town, but that can be a great thing, whether or not you are a drinker. Why not use this opportunity to get healthier, start a new hobby and make new friends without the crutch of alcohol? It could be a fun and exhilarating challenge! Really! Still not convinced? Oh, fine; go ahead and drive one town over to get your booze. We won't judge.

Regardless of how you feel about liquor, Collingswood has so many other things to offer that anyone should consider themselves lucky to call it their home. The perfect town for budding artists, actors, authors or even just patrons of the arts, Collingswood has the right resources and support to get started or continue a long-time career in a number of creative fields.

Why wait? Find yourself a pretty apartment and join the fun! Good food, good friends and a great, vibrant lifestyle are all within reach right here in Collingswood, NJ.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Collingswood?
In Collingswood, the median rent is $887 for a studio, $1,053 for a 1-bedroom, $1,271 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,590 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Collingswood, check out our monthly Collingswood Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Collingswood?
Some of the colleges located in the Collingswood area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Collingswood?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Collingswood from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.

