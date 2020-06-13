136 Cheap Apartments for rent in Philadelphia, PA

AL
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Fern Rock
1 Unit Available
1315 W. Loudon Street
6051 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1315 W. Loudon Street in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Hunting Park
3 Units Available
JA Prop Kensington
4018 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at JA Prop Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
Fern Rock
5 Units Available
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$860
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fernrock Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Frankford
2 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience Philadelphia living at Parkside Apartments. This community is located in the 19124 area of Philadelphia. From pricing to features, the leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Oak Lane
3 Units Available
Regency House
6301 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$797
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,006
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between a home in a mid-rise or a garden-style apartment. The cat-friendly, newly renovated community features a gym, a secluded courtyard and an elevator. In East Oak Lane near the Fern Rock Station.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 27 at 02:21pm
Garden Court
1 Unit Available
Parkside Apartments
315 South 50th Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of West Philadelphia on the outskirts of University City, Parkside Apartments has the convenience of city living without all the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Ogontz
1 Unit Available
Julian K. & Adrian C. Ogontz
5618 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian K. & Adrian C. Ogontz in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Fern Rock
1 Unit Available
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marcon Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 21 at 03:01pm
Fox Chase
4 Units Available
Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Large studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, intercom entry systems, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community has laundry facilities, landscaping, and public transportation at your door.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Cobbs Creek
3 Units Available
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$920
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes 2 in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated May 19 at 02:40pm
Pennypack
3 Units Available
Blue Grass Estates
9213 Blue Grass Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped eat-in kitchens, individually controlled heat, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community has off-street parking, laundry facilities in each building, and on-site management.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
East Mount Airy
3 Units Available
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$899
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off I-76, PA 309 and the PA Turnpike. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and window treatments. Community offers controlled access, 24-hour emergency maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 19 at 12:04pm
Upper Roxborough
15 Units Available
The Ridge
7949 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$910
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
This community offers controlled-access entry, beautiful landscaping, and a resident referral bonus. Redesigned apartment homes feature new windows and appliances, and pets are allowed. Wissahickon Valley Park and the Andorra Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 27 at 02:20pm
Garden Court
1 Unit Available
St. Jude
5016 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated Units with Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tiles in Kitchen & Bath. Heat/Hotwater/Gas included.Close to Public Transportation, Shopping and so much more! Please visit our website to view our units.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 1 at 05:51pm
Walnut Hill
2 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
4931 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$815
293 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
315 sqft
Discover your new home at Terrace Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. This apartment community is located on Spruce St. in the 19139 area of Philadelphia. Come for a visit to check out the current floorplan options.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 19 at 12:17pm
Cedarbrook
3 Units Available
Stenton Plaza
1061 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
847 sqft
Stylish homes with centralized air-conditioning and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities available. Have a meal and drink in the nearby Chestnut Hill neighborhood. Minutes from SEPTA rail stations.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 09:13am
Walnut Hill
2 Units Available
Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
2 Bedrooms
$980
Located in the heart of West Philadelphia on the outskirts of University City, Walnut Court Apartments has the convenience of city living without all the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 2 at 12:21pm
Glenwood
1 Unit Available
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Edgewood Apartments is conveniently located in Philadelphia and offers controlled access, fully equipped kitchens, carpeting, and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
Frankford
1 Unit Available
Marcon Frankford
4714 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marcon Frankford in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Hunting Park
1 Unit Available
Julian & Andrian Kensington
4044 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian & Andrian Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
Cobbs Creek
2 Units Available
JA Prop West
6220 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at JA Prop West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
Cobbs Creek
2 Units Available
Julian & Andrian West
6224 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian & Andrian West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated March 18 at 02:05pm
University City
3 Units Available
The Axis
20 S 36th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$850
Contemporary apartments with flat screen TV, walk-in closets, wall-to wall carpeting and private bathrooms. Community is conveniently located between Penn and Drexel Campuses and close to restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated March 24 at 03:18pm
Garden Court
12 Units Available
NPDF
400 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$625
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Neighborhood Preservation and Development Fund (N.P.D.F.) welcomes you to a sophisticated, urban lifestyle in University City, Philadelphia.
Rent Report
Philadelphia

June 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Philadelphia rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Philadelphia rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Philadelphia stand at $978 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,181 for a two-bedroom. Philadelphia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Philadelphia throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.8% over the past year.

    Philadelphia rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Philadelphia has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Philadelphia is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • While Pennsylvania as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline slightly. For example, rents have fallen by 0.0% in Allentown and 0.1% in Pittsburgh.
    • Philadelphia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,181 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Philadelphia.
    • While rents in Philadelphia remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Columbus (+1.0%), and Chicago (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $972, and $1,291 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Philadelphia than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Philadelphia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    0.1%
    Wilmington
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,640
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    0
    0.9%
    Newark
    $1,150
    $1,390
    0.3%
    3.3%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    King of Prussia
    $1,240
    $1,500
    -0.3%
    -1.4%
    West Chester
    $1,330
    $1,600
    0
    -0.1%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,730
    0.4%
    2.7%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0
    0.3%
    Claymont
    $1,080
    $1,310
    0.5%
    5.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    4.4%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,260
    0.2%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

