germany hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
319 Apartments for rent in Germany Hill, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated May 19 at 12:12pm
9 Units Available
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Just minutes from Pachella Fields and ShopRite of Roxborough, this community offers residents a new fitness center, free trash collection, and onsite laundry. Units have brand new kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting, and are pet-friendly.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
422 Fountain St Unit 1
422 Fountain St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$850
This amazing spacious studio apartment is one you do not want to pass up! The locating is absolutely perfect! Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Ridge Ave, and only a mile away from Main Street Manayunk! Upon entering this lovely humble
Results within 1 mile of Germany Hill
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
23 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,431
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,526
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
10 Units Available
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,185
576 sqft
Metropolitan manayunk hill is just around the corner from the popular restaurants and shops on Main Street! Our apartments in Manayunk feature all the best amenities plus a convenient location in Philadelphia, PA.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
16 Units Available
The Isle
1 Cotton St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,785
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1251 sqft
The King of Prussia Mall and Center City are both only minutes from this property. Residents have access to an on-site gym, clubhouse and garage parking. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 8 at 02:40pm
5 Units Available
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
This community provides off-street parking along with onsite laundry facilities and fitness center. Apartments available with one or two bedrooms, and each features hardwood flooring and central AC. Located just steps from Ivyridge Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
4 Units Available
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
Contemporary homes with eat-in kitchens and central air and heat. 24-hour maintenance available. Use the on-site storage facilities. Near Blue Bell Park. By shops, galleries and restaurants on Main Street in the Manayunk neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
9 Units Available
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
999 sqft
Modern apartments feature Euro-style kitchens and updated bathrooms. Community features a social room with Wi-Fi, pool, and parking. Golf at nearby Walnut Lane Golf Course. Easy access to the Manayunk rail station.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
2 Units Available
Ridge Court
7014 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
743 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with spacious closets and custom finishes. Free on-site parking. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Enjoy nature at nearby Wissahickon Valley Park. Easy access to SEPTA rail and bus stops.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated May 19 at 12:19pm
6 Units Available
Leverington Court Apartments
631 Leverington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Onsite parking, beautiful landscaping and resident referral bonuses are just a few of the benefits of living in this community. Apartments include in-unit laundry and new windows. There's a local Wawa and Kendrick Playground nearby.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
156 Roxborough Avenue
156 Roxborough Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
$250 first month credit for any lease signed in May! Great four bedroom, one bath house right off pretzel park. This house has an open first floor, large kitchen, first floor laundry, and large back deck.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
467 Leverington Ave
467 Leverington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
6 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE - JULY 1st - OFF STR PKG FOR 5 CARS ! X- LARGE HOME IN MOVE IN COND ! 5 / 6 HUGE BEDRMS with 3 full ceramic tile baths ( all Updated ) LOTS of Closet Space - EXTRA FULL SIZED ROOM- Spacious living room and dining room with Refinished H/W
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
130 ROCKLAND AVENUE
130 Rockland Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1458 sqft
A very beautiful renovated single family home with 3 bedrooms and two full baths in Lower Merion school district. Close to Belmont Hill library, swimming pool and elementary school. Easy access to I-76 to get to downtown Philadelphia.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
329 Carson Street
329 Carson Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2092 sqft
Manyunk 4 bedroom Gem with OFF street parking! - Urban meets suburban in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
369 RIPKA STREET
369 Ripka Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1056 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom/2 full bath home with ample parking and a large backyard ideally located on a quiet street yet close to Main Street and train stations! This pet friendly home features central air, hardwood floors throughout, a finished
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4523 Saint Davids Street
4523 Saint Davids St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
4523 Saint Davids Street Available 08/01/20 4523 Saint David Street Philadelphia 19127 - Charming 3br/2ba home located just steps from all Manayunk has to offer! Nestled on a quiet and peaceful block, this home features updated kitchen, large
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Roxborough Ave
111 Roxborough Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available 08/15/20 Recently renovated from top to bottom, we have our entry into the living room, with hardwood floors wall to wall, the room is wonderfully lit with great lighting through the LED lights and the large front windows.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4348 Dexter St
4348 Dexter Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Small Pets Ok - Avail June 1st Spacious Home / Great Location - Short walk to Main St BRAND NEW KITCHEN, STAINLESS APPLIANCES BRAND NEW BATHROOM GORGEOUS NEW OAK HW FLOORING 3 LARGE BEDROOMS Extra Full Size Room - Home Office/ guest
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4207 Pechin St
4207 Pechin Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Brand New Kitchen with stainless appliances / granite tops ! AVAILABLE JUNE 1 4 Bedrooms 1.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4312 Main Street
4312 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
510 sqft
You wont forget this unique corner one-bedroom! With oversized warehouse windows, vaulted ceilings, and exposed wood beams, this home is one-of-a-kind! The in-unit washer/dryer, central AC, and a fully-equipped kitchen with full-size dishwasher,
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
245 RIPKA STREET
245 Ripka Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1520 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. Large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a fantastic neighborhood withthree-car PARKING.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
141 KRAMS AVENUE
141 Krams Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
631 sqft
Welcome to the Parish House Manayunk! Designed and built in the High Victorian style of Gothic architecture in 1876, it has been lovingly restored by Baker Street Partners in 2020, developers known for their amazing restoration work and keen eye for
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4262 MANAYUNK AVENUE
4262 Manayunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
3120 sqft
Agents and potential renters must sanitize hands before entering, wear a mask, and booties.
