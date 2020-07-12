/
washington square west
411 Apartments for rent in Washington Square West, Philadelphia, PA
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,804
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,193
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,069
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 7 at 05:41pm
32 Units Available
Walnut Square
201 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,110
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Newly remodeled kitchens and large, luxurious windows open up large living spaces. This Center City location is within walking distance of trendy dining spots and other attractions, with features such as electronic entry.
Last updated July 7 at 01:47pm
3 Units Available
717-729 Spruce Street
717 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
600 sqft
Enjoy distinctive architecture and luxury living within walking distance from Washington Square Park. This community features brick walls, hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces and spacious homes.
Last updated July 7 at 01:38pm
2 Units Available
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet street with architectural appeal provides a city feel without all of the hustle and bustle.
Last updated July 7 at 05:28pm
2 Units Available
415-417 S 10th
415 South 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 415-417 S 10th in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 7 at 05:21pm
6 Units Available
Midtown Apartments
1218 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,075
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments in Midtown Philadelphia near public transit and Thomas Jefferson University. Units have hardwood floors and air conditioning. Elevator in building. Pet-friendly community with key fob access.
Last updated July 7 at 01:36pm
2 Units Available
Colonial Apartments
1100 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in desirable Washington Square West. Spacious apartments with large windows and modern kitchens in a community close to Thomas Jefferson University and Washington Square Park. Private courtyard and fitness center on the premises.
Last updated July 7 at 01:40pm
1 Unit Available
901 Clinton Street
901 Clinton St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,455
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-95. Pet-friendly apartment community situated in a converted brownstone within walking distance of Washington Square Park. On-site parking and online residents' portal available.
Last updated June 30 at 01:49pm
1 Unit Available
409 South 11th Street
409 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, with hardwood floors and a roof deck lounge. Some units feature a fireplace or have a spiral staircase, bi-level floor plan. On Philadelphia's walkable Antique Row, amid shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1310 Irving St
1310 Irving Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
Beautiful Irving St 1BR w/ H/W Floors, D/W, C/A - Property Id: 291388 This is a Beautiful Irving St 1BR w/ H/W Floors, D/W, Central Air, and Natural Light. Fourth Floor Apartment, Available Now. Contact Drew For More Information at 732-688-5154. W.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1310 Irving St 4
1310 Irving St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
New One Bedroom Avail/Now - Property Id: 288003 This apartment is located on Irving Street, between Locust and Spruce off of 13th.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
216 S 11th Street 301
216 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
Beautiful One Bed Super Close To Jefferson - Property Id: 263624 Offering 5% off to all health care workers and frontline employees also no last month's rent needed at move-in.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1022 Pine St Unit 2R
1022 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,150
Light filled Studio efficiency along beautiful Pine St. Inquire for an immediate link to our video tour. Secure access building with pinpad entry, perfect for amazon deliveries. Well maintained building, previously airbnb's.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
339 S 13th St Unit 3A
339 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 339 S. 13th Street - Unit-3A is 500 square foot, Furnished one bedroom, one bath apartment available 8/1/20 for $1,360.00 per month. It offers a newer kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
801 South St. #H
801 South Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Incredible 4BR/2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
927 Spruce St Apt 2R
927 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,250
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 927 Spruce Unit-2R is a 400 square foot studio apartment available 9/1/20 for $1,250.00. It offers hardwood floor a newer kitchen, granite counters, dishwasher and central air. The laundry is in the basement. (RLNE5880630)
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
704 S WASHINGTON SQUARE
704 South Washington Square, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
975 sqft
RIGHT ON WASHINGTON SQUARE! THIS TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATHROOM BI-LEVEL APARTMENT WITH A PRIVATE ROOF TOP DECK IS A MUST SEE! All open living and dining space, two enormous bedrooms, just renovated MARBLE bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout make
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
407 S 12th St 2R
407 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Center City 1 bd 1 ba Apartment! - Property Id: 302487 Enjoy everything center city has to offer with this stunning 1 bed 1 bath apartment! This unit features private back yard, dishwasher, hard wood floors, and lots of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
504-506 S 11th St #48
504 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Available 08/15/20 This gorgeous 2BR/1BA home is one you do not want to miss out on! Recently updated with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the entire house, granite-counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large closets, and much more! Upon
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1307 Spruce St 3B
1307 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$975
Studio Available Now / 13th & Spruce - Property Id: 277628 Quiet studio with hardwood floors and a unique charm. Heat, hot water, and gas utilities are included, tenant pays electricity. Available 7/1 or 8/1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
900 Pine Street #1F
900 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
900 Pine Street #1F Available 09/01/20 Incredible Bi-Level Brownstone in Washington Square Available 9/1! - Historic brownstone bi-level corner apartment in Wash Sq West w18' ceilings, large windows and fireplace in the main living areas.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1312 Pine St
1312 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$925
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
1312 Pine St Available 07/15/20 Great Studio Apt. - Includes Heat In The Heart of Washington Sq.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
902 PINE STREET
902 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1390 sqft
This centrally located condo in Wash West is w/in blocks of Pennsylvania & Jefferson Hospitals, Whole Foods, and numerous restaurants and coffee shops.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
932 PINE ST
932 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
Approximately 1600+ sq ft First Floor office Space in the heart of Washington Square West! This is perfect for office space/ DR's office but easy conversion to just about any use! Featuring large waiting / reception area, 5-6 private treatment rooms.
