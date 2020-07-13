Apartment List
/
PA
/
philadelphia
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM

633 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Philadelphia, PA

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
27 Units Available
Fitler Square
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,660
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,361
2041 sqft
Outstanding skyline views and just off the waterfront. Charming loft-style apartments with 16-foot ceilings and 12-foot windows. Smoke-free community. Gallery-like living rooms, chef kitchens, and on-site gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
22 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,660
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
986 sqft
Minutes away from Broad Street Subway Station, these smoke-free homes feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and oversized windows. Common amenities include a residents' lounge and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
61 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,377
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
64 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,534
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
922 sqft
Shops, restaurants and entertainment within walking distance. New apartments with open-concept floor plans, custom cabinetry, and terraces/balconies in some units. Co-working lounge with private conference rooms and on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
40 Units Available
Logan Square
The Drake
1512 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$865
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
912 sqft
Gorgeous historic building with modern apartments featuring granite counters, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. Gym and laundry on premises. Great walking neighborhood with bus stops, coffee houses and dining at Chili's and Hard Rock Cafe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
32 Units Available
Logan Square
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,615
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1183 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Washington Square West
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,804
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,193
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,069
1387 sqft
Located on Washington Square, close to Thomas Jefferson University and the Rose Garden. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community features elevator, pool, parking, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
26 Units Available
Center City West
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,291
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,572
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,176
942 sqft
Great location close to Philadelphia City Hall and multiple commuter rail stops. Units feature ice maker, extra storage, dishwasher, and more. Community includes bike storage, clubhouse, gym, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
17 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts North
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
19 Units Available
Brewerytown
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,310
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
900 sqft
Luxury lofts located just minutes away from shops, dining and entertainment. Community has a fitness center, media and events lounge and pool. Units have LED lighting, large closets and rain showers.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$985
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1039 sqft
Great Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. Modern apartments have air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Community has laundry on-site, 24-hour gym and parking for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
West Central Germantown
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
6107 Wayne Avenue Apt 210 Available 08/15/20 Wayne Walnut Apartments - Live in a bit of history at Wayne Walnut Apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croydon Hall Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Mill Creek
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
17 Units Available
Center City West
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,494
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,358
808 sqft
Welcome to Philadelphia's best in upscale urban living. Our AQ Rittenhouse apartments in downtown Philadelphia offer the best in luxurious and comfortable living. As a resident, you'll be instantly connected to a sophisticated living experience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
56 Units Available
Fishtown
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1141 sqft
Above Northern Liberties you’ll find brand new Olde Kensington apartments for rent near Fishtown, one of Philadelphia’s most exciting and walkable neighborhoods. Design that makes sense.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
12 Units Available
University City
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
1170 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
152 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 01:49am
16 Units Available
Logan Square
2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1246 sqft
Within the Art Museum District. Luxury apartments with huge windows, high ceilings, modern kitchens, and hardwood floors in a controlled access community. 24-hour front desk. Property offers a fitness center and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 01:48am
$
42 Units Available
Logan Square
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
175 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
909 sqft
Located in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the country, near Logan Circle, these upscale units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Easy access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
45 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$914
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,177
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Center City West
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,995
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,953
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,747
1157 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Rittenhouse Square district, and moments from the I-76, this urban apartment space showcases amenities like a media room, guest suite, and clubhouse. Rooms come fitted with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
80 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,466
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,716
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1189 sqft
Prime location close to the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square. Private rooftop with Olympic-size pool, fitness club and cabana. Recently remodeled apartments with in-unit laundry and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Logan Square
The Granary
1901 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere location in Logan Square close to the Rodin Museum and nearby I-676. Expect luxury living spaces with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and natural wood floors. Enjoy 24-hr concierge and piano room.

July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Philadelphia rent trends were flat over the past month

Philadelphia rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Philadelphia stand at $978 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,180 for a two-bedroom. Philadelphia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Philadelphia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Philadelphia rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Philadelphia, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Philadelphia is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Pennsylvania have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.5% in Allentown.
    • Philadelphia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,180 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Philadelphia fell slightly over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Philadelphia than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Philadelphia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    -0.3%
    Wilmington
    $1,080
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    1.7%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,650
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Newark
    $1,160
    $1,400
    0.3%
    2.2%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0
    0.9%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,000
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    King of Prussia
    $1,230
    $1,490
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    West Chester
    $1,320
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,740
    0.4%
    2.6%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0
    Claymont
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.4%
    3.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    1%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,270
    0.7%
    2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPhiladelphia 3 BedroomsPhiladelphia Accessible ApartmentsPhiladelphia Apartments under $1,000Philadelphia Apartments under $700Philadelphia Apartments under $800
    Philadelphia Apartments under $900Philadelphia Apartments with BalconyPhiladelphia Apartments with GaragePhiladelphia Apartments with GymPhiladelphia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPhiladelphia Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPhiladelphia Apartments with ParkingPhiladelphia Apartments with Pool
    Philadelphia Apartments with Washer-DryerPhiladelphia Cheap PlacesPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Furnished ApartmentsPhiladelphia Luxury PlacesPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
    Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
    Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
    SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
    University CityWest Oak Lane

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
    Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
    Drexel University