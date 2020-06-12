Apartment List
680 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Philadelphia, PA

Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Callowhill
52 Units Available
Goldtex
315 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1900 sqft
Goldtex was conceived under the goal of combining urban luxury with complete sustainability and eco-efficiency.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Overbrook
21 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1200 sqft
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cobbs Creek
4 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Newly renovated apartments and homes. Close to public transportation, parks, schools and medical centers. For inquiries and/or interest in viewing a home, please contact our Management Office.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Kingsessing
55 Units Available
The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1340 sqft
Recycled, Renovated & Reimagined. We invite you to come experience the Irvine! Define your own style in these brand-new studio, one, two and three bedroom residences.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
Tioga
2 Units Available
Syndenham Arms
3416 North Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Syndenham Arms in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hunting Park
3 Units Available
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes East of Broad in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Hunting Park
4 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
Hunting Park
2 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:00pm
Penn's Landing
27 Units Available
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1716 sqft
Riverfront apartments with huge windows. Luxury features include granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building has an elevator. In Old Town Philadelphia within walking distance to food and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated November 15 at 07:15pm
$
University City
18 Units Available
Hamilton Court
101 S 39th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1323 sqft
Perfectly located on the corner of 39th & Chestnut Street in University City, Hamilton Court Apartments have modern and spacious one to five bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
Rittenhouse Square
73 Units Available
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$6,013
1617 sqft
Prime location close to the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square. Private rooftop with Olympic-size pool, fitness club and cabana. Recently remodeled apartments with in-unit laundry and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tioga
1 Unit Available
Tioga Garden Apartments
1801 West Tioga Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1350 sqft
Tioga Gardens is a beautifully landscaped property that boasts spacious apartments, great closet space, carpeting, A/C, and refrigerator. Close to public transportation, broad street with center city easily accessible, Temple Hospital and University.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Logan Square
52 Units Available
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Cobbs Creek
2 Units Available
Julian & Andrian West
6224 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian & Andrian West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Hunting Park
1 Unit Available
Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon
4020 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
Upper Roxborough
71 Units Available
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1100 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Logan Square
19 Units Available
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,125
2756 sqft
Art Deco building designed by Louis Jallade with original limestone and a new lobby. Residents enjoy a gymnasium and rooftop terrace. Washers and dryers in all units.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
Fern Rock
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky Wyoming
6047 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
Ogontz
2 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
Fern Rock
1 Unit Available
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marcon Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Logan Square
20 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,580
1579 sqft
Contemporary luxury design with private balconies, hardwood flooring, dark granite counters and beautiful in-unit fireplaces. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and common recreation areas in complex with concierge service. Short drive to I-676.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Cobbs Creek
3 Units Available
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$920
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes 2 in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Rittenhouse Square
9 Units Available
Touraine
1520 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$7,965
2512 sqft
IN 1917, RENOWNED ARCHITECT FREDERICK WEBER DESIGNED AN ELEGANT RESIDENTIAL HOTEL AT 1520 SPRUCE STREET KNOWN AS THE TOURAINE.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
Cobbs Creek
2 Units Available
JA Prop West
6220 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at JA Prop West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!

Welcome to the June 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Philadelphia rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Philadelphia rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Philadelphia stand at $978 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,181 for a two-bedroom. Philadelphia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Philadelphia throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.8% over the past year.

    Philadelphia rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Philadelphia has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Philadelphia is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • While Pennsylvania as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline slightly. For example, rents have fallen by 0.0% in Allentown and 0.1% in Pittsburgh.
    • Philadelphia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,181 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Philadelphia.
    • While rents in Philadelphia remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Columbus (+1.0%), and Chicago (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $972, and $1,291 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Philadelphia than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Philadelphia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    0.1%
    Wilmington
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,640
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    0
    0.9%
    Newark
    $1,150
    $1,390
    0.3%
    3.3%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    King of Prussia
    $1,240
    $1,500
    -0.3%
    -1.4%
    West Chester
    $1,330
    $1,600
    0
    -0.1%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,730
    0.4%
    2.7%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0
    0.3%
    Claymont
    $1,080
    $1,310
    0.5%
    5.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    4.4%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,260
    0.2%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

