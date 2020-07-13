107 Apartments under $900 for rent in Philadelphia, PA

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
West Central Germantown
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
6107 Wayne Avenue Apt 210 Available 08/15/20 Wayne Walnut Apartments - Live in a bit of history at Wayne Walnut Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
East Oak Lane
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new apartment at Oak Lynne Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. The professional leasing team is ready to show you our community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Olney
Olney Plaza
630 W Fisher Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$695
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In a community committed to green living, these apartment homes feature energy-efficient appliances and lighting with a recycling program in place. Close to public transportation, the cat-friendly community has on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
West Oak Lane
Mount West Apartments
1411 72nd Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$785
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount West Apartments offers spacious, affordable apartments in a peaceful neighborhood! Mount West Apartments has newly renovated spaces, laundry, on site maintenance and off street parking.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Frankford
Grand Leiper
4712 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
Experience Philadelphia living at Grand Leiper Apartments. This community is located on Leiper St. in Philadelphia. The leasing team is excited to help you find your ideal place. It's time to find your new home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
4 Units Available
Frankford
Avondale Apartments
4628 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
1 Bedroom
$795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avondale Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
40 Units Available
Logan Square
The Drake
1512 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$865
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
912 sqft
Gorgeous historic building with modern apartments featuring granite counters, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. Gym and laundry on premises. Great walking neighborhood with bus stops, coffee houses and dining at Chili's and Hard Rock Cafe.
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Fern Rock
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$860
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fernrock Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
1 Unit Available
Germantown - Morton
Duval Arms
360 East Tulpehocken Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Duval Arms in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Tioga
Allegheny Apartments
1605 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
400 sqft
Allegheny Apartments offers secure, environmentally conscious and professionally managed apartment homes near Temple University School of Medicine on Allegheny Avenue.
Last updated July 1 at 02:08pm
11 Units Available
Garden Court
NPDF
400 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$625
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Neighborhood Preservation and Development Fund (N.P.D.F.) welcomes you to a sophisticated, urban lifestyle in University City, Philadelphia.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Ogontz
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$650
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Eli Court Apartments feature some of Oak Lane and Germantown's most spacious and well lit studios and 1-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Frankford
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$795
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Experience Philadelphia living at Parkside Apartments. This community is located in the 19124 area of Philadelphia. From pricing to features, the leasing staff is available to help you find your dream apartment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Hunting Park
Workforce Homes 3 Kensington
4016 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
4 Units Available
Hunting Park
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes East of Broad in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
East Oak Lane
Eola Park
6344 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$819
341 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within a private park setting, these apartments close to Philadelphia Community College boast a quiet community while still being close to public transportation. Features include spacious closets, on-site laundry, courtyards and picnic areas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
4 Units Available
Cobbs Creek
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes 2 in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
1 Unit Available
Frankford
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments. Close to public transportation, parks, schools and medical centers. For inquiries and/or interest in viewing a home, please contact our Management Office.
Last updated June 15 at 02:26pm
2 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Madison Apartments
216 S 48th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$750
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new place at Madison Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. The location in Philadelphia's 19139 area is an ideal place for residents. Make sure you to see the available floorplan options.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
3 Units Available
West Central Germantown
Walnut Terrace
401 W Walnut Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
680 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Terrace Apartments~ minutes away from the bustling Downtown Philadelphia area, with gorgeous acres of Fairmount Park as your backyard.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$715
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
758 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1300 sqft
Units feature energy-efficient appliances, custom window coverings and lots of storage. Right off Lincoln Hwy and minutes to I-95. The Philadelphia Zoo and Fairmount Park are only a short ride away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
1 Unit Available
Hunting Park
JA Prop Kensington
4018 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at JA Prop Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
1 Unit Available
Fern Rock
Marcon Wyoming
6055 North 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marcon Wyoming in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
3 Units Available
East Mount Airy
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$899
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off I-76, PA 309 and the PA Turnpike. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and window treatments. Community offers controlled access, 24-hour emergency maintenance and on-site laundry.

July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Philadelphia Rent Report. Philadelphia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Philadelphia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Philadelphia rent trends were flat over the past month

Philadelphia rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Philadelphia stand at $978 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,180 for a two-bedroom. Philadelphia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Philadelphia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,740; the city has also seen rent growth of 2.6% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,485, while one-bedrooms go for $1,230.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,004; rents were down 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Philadelphia rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Philadelphia, a few similar cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Philadelphia is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Pennsylvania have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.5% in Allentown.
    • Philadelphia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,180 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Philadelphia fell slightly over the past year, the city of Columbus saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Philadelphia than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Philadelphia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    -0.3%
    Wilmington
    $1,080
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    1.7%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,650
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Newark
    $1,160
    $1,400
    0.3%
    2.2%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0
    0.9%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,000
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    King of Prussia
    $1,230
    $1,490
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    West Chester
    $1,320
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,740
    0.4%
    2.6%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0.1%
    0
    Claymont
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.4%
    3.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    1%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,270
    0.7%
    2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

