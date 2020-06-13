/
golden triangle
133 Apartments for rent in Golden Triangle, NJ📍
Golden Triangle
900 BEECHWOOD AVENUE
900 Beechwood Avenue, Golden Triangle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1032 sqft
For Rent - 3 bedroom, 2 bath totally updated home in coveted Cherry Hill. 1st floor features living room with vaulted ceilings, dining room, 2 bedrooms , high end kitchen and laundry room.
505 MERCER STREET
505 Mercer Street, Golden Triangle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
First Floor Apartment with Gas, Electric, Water & Sewer included in rent. Perfect for apartment and or business. Within walking distance of the Cherry Hill Mall and public transportation. No Smoking and No Pets Allowed.
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,910
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
200 E Maple Ave
200 East Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Prospect Norse - Property Id: 291694 Discover a new place to live at 200 E Maple Ave in Merchantville, NJ. These apartments are located at 200 E. Maple Ave in Merchantville. Be sure to check out the apartment floorplan.
6326 Magnolia Ave B
6326 North Magnolia Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
KS Properties - Property Id: 151233 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151233 Property Id 151233 (RLNE5804666)
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.
6 REGENCY COURT
6 Regency Ct, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1753 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Newer Construction Contemporary Townhome. A desirable location for shopping, transportation, library, churches and Synagogues.
132 HADDON AVENUE
132 Haddon Avenue, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$845
752 sqft
Fantastic studio apartment above Haddon Ave store. Tin ceilings from the 1920's and hardwood flooring. Small but in very good condition. Terrific kitchen with granite counters, undermount sink, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel gas stove.
4333 CHAMPIONS RUN
4333 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1196 sqft
Official Listing Agent - The Mike Lentz Team 856-373-4885 - Take a LOOK at this beautiful 3rd floor unit in the desirable Park Place at Garden State Park! This unit offers a beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.
210 E MAPLE AVENUE
210 East Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable first floor condo in Historic Merchantville within walking distance to Downtown shopping & dining. Beautiful custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new vinyl flooring and freshly painted.
72 WINDSOR
72 Windsor Mews, Ellisburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2082 sqft
Great Town home in a great location!! Over 2,000 square feet of living! One of the largest in Windsor Mews! Beautifully Updated Kitchen and bathrooms!! Move in ready. Nice size rooms! Large two story living room makes it bright and open.
131 North Centre Street
131 North Centre Street, Merchantville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
1679 sqft
This is a large, single family house. 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Recently totally renovated top to bottom. Beautiful kitchen, new bathrooms, new flooring, New 2 zone Gas heating and CENTRAL AIR systems. New full size Laundry included.
705 PARK AVENUE
705 Park Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2684 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Collingswood. Apartment features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath, large living room which opens up to the dining room, and two large bedrooms. Plenty of additional space on the third floor.
716 ATLANTIC AVENUE
716 Atlantic Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3108 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom apt, with amazing NEW kitchen and bath, nestled in the center of town, across from the Farmer's Market, and just 2 blocks from the Collingswood Patco station.
5448 ROYAL AVENUE
5448 Royal Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$990
2024 sqft
This is a must see second floor apartment located in a quaint and quiet area on the borderline of Cherry Hill. This fully renovated property also offers a open floor plan with plenty of living space.
124 CHERRY PARKE
124 Cherry Parke, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
736 sqft
One Bedroom condo located on the 1st floor of the Cherry Parke development. Secure common entry in the front of the building. Enter a spacious and open living room, dining room and galley kitchen.
180 LAWNSIDE AVENUE
180 Lawnside Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1212 sqft
Virtual Tour Coming. Everything New. Just completely remodeled. Located in the best part of Collingswood, NJ on a beautiful clean street. Step inside to a bright fresh smelling high ceiling setting.
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
