All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 5633 Walton Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
5633 Walton Avenue - 1
Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:27 AM

5633 Walton Avenue - 1

5633 Walton Avenue · (856) 446-3489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Cobbs Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5633 Walton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Cobbs Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your new home is here! Beautiful and recently updated 3 bedroom/1 bathroom in the heart of Cobbs Creek! Large kitchen with refrigerator, full (unfinished) basement with lots of storage space and a washer and dryer.
Your new home is here! Beautiful and recently updated 3 bedroom/1 bathroom in the heart of Cobbs Creek! Large kitchen with refrigerator, full (unfinished) basement with lots of storage space and a washer and dryer.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Philadelphia. Amenities included: updated kitchen, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 24th 2020. $1,300/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact CK Investment Group, LLC at 215-792-4340 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5633 Walton Avenue - 1 have any available units?
5633 Walton Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5633 Walton Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 5633 Walton Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5633 Walton Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5633 Walton Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5633 Walton Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5633 Walton Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5633 Walton Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 5633 Walton Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5633 Walton Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5633 Walton Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5633 Walton Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 5633 Walton Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5633 Walton Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5633 Walton Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5633 Walton Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5633 Walton Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5633 Walton Avenue - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Rock Hill
205 Rock St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Gratz
532 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
901 Clinton Street
901 Clinton St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Julian Krinsky Kensington
4036 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Stenton Plaza
1061 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity