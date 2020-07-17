5633 Walton Avenue - 1

Amenities

Your new home is here! Beautiful and recently updated 3 bedroom/1 bathroom in the heart of Cobbs Creek! Large kitchen with refrigerator, full (unfinished) basement with lots of storage space and a washer and dryer.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Philadelphia. Amenities included: updated kitchen, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 24th 2020. $1,300/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact CK Investment Group, LLC at 215-792-4340 to learn more.