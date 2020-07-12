/
cobbs creek
122 Apartments for rent in Cobbs Creek, Philadelphia, PA
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1600 sqft
Newly renovated apartments and homes. Close to public transportation, parks, schools and medical centers. For inquiries and/or interest in viewing a home, please contact our Management Office.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes 2 in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
PS Homes West
6222 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky West
6236 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Julian & Andrian West
6224 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian & Andrian West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5800 Walnut St Ph
5800 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Shady Side Available! * Hardwood floors throughout * Fully equip kitchen w/stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops w/ eat at bar * Central air * Washer & Dryer * Spacious
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
532 South 52nd Street
532 South 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in West Philadelphia! Available Now. - Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom available now at 532 S 52nd street. Central air. Washer and dryer in the unit. Apartment is located on the furs floor. Good size bedrooms. 1 year lease.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5937 Catharine St A
5937 Catharine Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
5937 Catharine st - Property Id: 311126 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/311126 Property Id 311126 (RLNE5897726)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5532 Cedar Ave
5532 Cedar Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
5532 Cedar Ave, Philadelphia PA 19143 - Brand new renovation house is in great location! (RLNE5757394)
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5321 WALNUT STREET
5321 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated first floor 2 bedroom apartment in West Philadelphia. The unit contains 2 bedrooms a bathroom, Living room, Dining room and Kitchen on the 1St floor.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5342 Chestnut St Fl 1
5342 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This gorgeous 2BR/1BA apartment has just been renovated and is calling your name! Beautiful new hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and much much more! Upon entering into
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6009 Irving Street
6009 Irving Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Amazing 3bd/1.5ba Cobb's Creek Home Available NOW! - Available now, at 6009 Irving St.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6022 MARKET STREET
6022 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Come see how much 60th market has change. This 3 bed room apartment was build here just for you.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
128 S RUBY STREET
128 South Ruby Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Welcome Home! This 3 bed, 1 bath home has everything you can imagine Stainless Steel appliances, Brand new flooring, Real Marble bathroom. This space boasts a large living room, dining room and a kitchen to die for. 1st Last and security to move in.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
5633 Walton Avenue - 1
5633 Walton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1040 sqft
Your new home is here! Beautiful and recently updated 3 bedroom/1 bathroom in the heart of Cobbs Creek! Large kitchen with refrigerator, full (unfinished) basement with lots of storage space and a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6032 MARKET STREET
6032 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3360 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6032 MARKET STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
722 South 57th Street
722 South 57th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5409 CHRISTIAN STREET
5409 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
5409 Baltimore Avenue is a spanking new 2nd floor apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
5256 Osage Ave.
5256 Osage Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1221 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5256 Osage Ave. in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
6124 Locust St. - A
6124 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
956 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6124 Locust St. - A in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5346 OSAGE AVENUE
5346 Osage Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1224 sqft
Light and airy, 3 bedroom row home on a quiet side street. Open front porch and fenced in rear yard. Enter thru the vestibule into a large living room with original character. Formal dining room and eat-in kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5414 IRVING STREET
5414 Irving Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1530 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge 4 bedroom home with Large living and Dining room and a eat-in kitchen. Bedrooms are all ample sizes. Don't wait!! This won't last !!Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5301 PINE STREET
5301 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1000 sqft
5301 Pine St. is a one year old property featuring hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, and shared patio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
5857 RODMAN STREET
5857 Rodman Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Come and Rent it Now. This 3 bedroom 1bath home is coming off the press hot and ready. Only days away from it's finishing touches to be done. The home has a great open concept leading in to your stunning kitchen.
