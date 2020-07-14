Amenities
Brand new loft-style apartment home in the booming New Kensington/Fishtown neighborhood. This is a renovated 5-story warehouse building with original characteristics and features that date back to the late-1800s. Fully remodeled apartments with new kitchens, stainless steel appliances and beautiful bathrooms. Enjoy exposed brick, gleaming hardwood floors and exposed beams, plus central air conditioning and in-unit washer/dryer. Brand new windows allow for excellent natural light throughout the apartment.
Hagert Lofts is conveniently located near SEPTA transportation lines and the MFL El Station. Close to Frankford Ave, Front Street, Fishtown, Temple University, Port Richmond and Northern Liberties. Amenities include elevator access, extra storage and fitness center! We are PET FRIENDLY and allow both cats and dogs. Call for availabilty for off-street parking!