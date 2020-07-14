All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Hagert Lofts

1821 East Hagert Street · (267) 890-7109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1821 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit PH2 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH8 · Avail. now

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hagert Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
trash valet
Brand new loft-style apartment home in the booming New Kensington/Fishtown neighborhood. This is a renovated 5-story warehouse building with original characteristics and features that date back to the late-1800s. Fully remodeled apartments with new kitchens, stainless steel appliances and beautiful bathrooms. Enjoy exposed brick, gleaming hardwood floors and exposed beams, plus central air conditioning and in-unit washer/dryer. Brand new windows allow for excellent natural light throughout the apartment.

Hagert Lofts is conveniently located near SEPTA transportation lines and the MFL El Station. Close to Frankford Ave, Front Street, Fishtown, Temple University, Port Richmond and Northern Liberties. Amenities include elevator access, extra storage and fitness center! We are PET FRIENDLY and allow both cats and dogs. Call for availabilty for off-street parking!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: $39/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hagert Lofts have any available units?
Hagert Lofts has 7 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Hagert Lofts have?
Some of Hagert Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hagert Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Hagert Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hagert Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Hagert Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Hagert Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Hagert Lofts offers parking.
Does Hagert Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hagert Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hagert Lofts have a pool?
No, Hagert Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Hagert Lofts have accessible units?
No, Hagert Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Hagert Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hagert Lofts has units with dishwashers.

