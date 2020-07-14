Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance online portal trash valet

Brand new loft-style apartment home in the booming New Kensington/Fishtown neighborhood. This is a renovated 5-story warehouse building with original characteristics and features that date back to the late-1800s. Fully remodeled apartments with new kitchens, stainless steel appliances and beautiful bathrooms. Enjoy exposed brick, gleaming hardwood floors and exposed beams, plus central air conditioning and in-unit washer/dryer. Brand new windows allow for excellent natural light throughout the apartment.



Hagert Lofts is conveniently located near SEPTA transportation lines and the MFL El Station. Close to Frankford Ave, Front Street, Fishtown, Temple University, Port Richmond and Northern Liberties. Amenities include elevator access, extra storage and fitness center! We are PET FRIENDLY and allow both cats and dogs. Call for availabilty for off-street parking!