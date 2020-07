Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Green Street Apartments welcomes you to a unique lifestyle of sophistication and convenience in the Art Museum section of Philadelphia. Green Street Apartments is just north of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, west of City Hall and east of Fairmount Park. Those living in the Art Museum area enjoy many cultural and recreational activities in on environment close to home. Professional management and maintenance staff assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Green Street Apartments is located on picturesque Green Street, in a quiet, residential neighborhood that offers the convenience of neighborhood restaurants and markets while living in close proximity to Center City.