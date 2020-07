Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities elevator cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard

Trinity Row is perfect for families and young professionals who want quiet nights and weekend trips. These beautiful townhome apartments are newly upgraded with warm, neutral finishes and state-of-the-art kitchens and modern baths. Wood beams, brick walls, and split-level lofts combine colonial details with modern features for the everyday city dweller. Planted on a beautifully tree-lined street, residents are steps away from Logan Square and many major city employers. Now offering live virtual tours!