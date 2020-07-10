The Enclaves at Packer Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub granite counters oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool cc payments bike storage hot tub package receiving sauna tennis court cats allowed 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments green community internet access online portal

Enjoy luxury in your Brand New South Philadelphia Apartment Home at The Enclaves apartments with a fully equipped kitchen, large bathrooms, washer and dryer in every home, central climate control, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook amaz ing views. Our 2 bedroom apartments feature 2 full size bathrooms and equally sized bedrooms. Amenities include a sparkling pool, tennis courts, a modern fitness center and a social club. We are conveniently located in South Philadelphia close to the Franklin Roosevelt Golf Course, Sports Arenas, I-95, Center City and Public transportation. Immediate Move-in available, hurry and call today to schedule your tour of The Enclaves.