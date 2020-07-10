All apartments in Philadelphia
The Enclaves at Packer Park

3900 Gateway Dr · (818) 616-6089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3952C2 · Avail. now

$1,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 3912C2 · Avail. now

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Enclaves at Packer Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cc payments
bike storage
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
green community
internet access
online portal
Enjoy luxury in your Brand New South Philadelphia Apartment Home at The Enclaves apartments with a fully equipped kitchen, large bathrooms, washer and dryer in every home, central climate control, walk-in closets and balconies that overlook amaz ing views. Our 2 bedroom apartments feature 2 full size bathrooms and equally sized bedrooms. Amenities include a sparkling pool, tennis courts, a modern fitness center and a social club. We are conveniently located in South Philadelphia close to the Franklin Roosevelt Golf Course, Sports Arenas, I-95, Center City and Public transportation. Immediate Move-in available, hurry and call today to schedule your tour of The Enclaves.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Enclaves at Packer Park have any available units?
The Enclaves at Packer Park has 2 units available starting at $1,805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Enclaves at Packer Park have?
Some of The Enclaves at Packer Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Enclaves at Packer Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Enclaves at Packer Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Enclaves at Packer Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Enclaves at Packer Park is pet friendly.
Does The Enclaves at Packer Park offer parking?
Yes, The Enclaves at Packer Park offers parking.
Does The Enclaves at Packer Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Enclaves at Packer Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Enclaves at Packer Park have a pool?
Yes, The Enclaves at Packer Park has a pool.
Does The Enclaves at Packer Park have accessible units?
Yes, The Enclaves at Packer Park has accessible units.
Does The Enclaves at Packer Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Enclaves at Packer Park has units with dishwashers.
