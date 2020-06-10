2123 LATONA STREET

Amenities
GORGEOUS newly renovated home in prime location! Enjoy a spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a large side yard attached, perfect for pets! Enjoy ample closet and storage space as well. This home features Central A/C, newly installed hardwood floors, finished basement with laundry, updated appliances, granite kitchen counter top, security system, and garbage disposal. An Impeccably maintained home within a short distance of restaurants, shops and center city business district. Mass transit accessibility and more! Tenants pays all utilities, first/last/security required.