Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:46 AM

2123 LATONA STREET

2123 Latona Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2123 Latona Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 883 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS newly renovated home in prime location! Enjoy a spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a large side yard attached, perfect for pets! Enjoy ample closet and storage space as well. This home features Central A/C, newly installed hardwood floors, finished basement with laundry, updated appliances, granite kitchen counter top, security system, and garbage disposal. An Impeccably maintained home within a short distance of restaurants, shops and center city business district. Mass transit accessibility and more! Tenants pays all utilities, first/last/security required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 LATONA STREET have any available units?
2123 LATONA STREET has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 LATONA STREET have?
Some of 2123 LATONA STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 LATONA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2123 LATONA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 LATONA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 LATONA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2123 LATONA STREET offer parking?
No, 2123 LATONA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2123 LATONA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 LATONA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 LATONA STREET have a pool?
No, 2123 LATONA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2123 LATONA STREET have accessible units?
No, 2123 LATONA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 LATONA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2123 LATONA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
