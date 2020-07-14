Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM
Check Availability
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS
1500 North 15th Street
·
(215) 608-1697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
North Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1500 North 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central
Price and availability
VERIFIED almost 2 years AGO
1 Bedroom
1 Bed 1 Bath Style 1-1
$1,075
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS.
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
internet access
package receiving
The newly renovated University Apartments offer a modern living experience near Temple University's Main Campus. Temple Financial Aid accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS have any available units?
UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,075. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
What amenities does UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS have?
Some of UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS currently offering any rent specials?
UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS pet-friendly?
Yes, UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS is pet friendly.
Does UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS offer parking?
Yes, UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS offers parking.
Does UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS have a pool?
No, UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS does not have a pool.
Does UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS have accessible units?
No, UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS does not have accessible units.
Does UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
2100 Parkway
230 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Empire Apartments
145 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
The Flats at 31 Brewerytown
3018 W Thompson St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Similar Pages
Philadelphia 1 Bedrooms
Philadelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly Apartments
Philadelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Norristown, PA
Levittown, PA
King of Prussia, PA
Trenton, NJ
Lansdale, PA
Camden, NJ
Marlton, NJ
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PA
Horsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Logan Square
Hunting Park
Cobbs Creek
Somerton
Rittenhouse Square
Overbrook
University City
West Oak Lane
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
Temple University
Thomas Jefferson University
Drexel University