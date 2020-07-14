All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS

1500 North 15th Street · (215) 608-1697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 North 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

VERIFIED almost 2 years AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bed 1 Bath Style 1-1

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
internet access
package receiving
The newly renovated University Apartments offer a modern living experience near Temple University's Main Campus. Temple Financial Aid accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS have any available units?
UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,075. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS have?
Some of UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS currently offering any rent specials?
UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS pet-friendly?
Yes, UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS is pet friendly.
Does UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS offer parking?
Yes, UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS offers parking.
Does UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS have a pool?
No, UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS does not have a pool.
Does UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS have accessible units?
No, UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS does not have accessible units.
Does UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS has units with dishwashers.

