/
/
/
point breeze
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:13 PM
341 Apartments for rent in Point Breeze, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
The Enclaves at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
Be the first to live in these two-bedroom apartment homes across from FDR Park in South Philadelphia. Amenities include in-home laundry, a gym, walk-in closets and a pool. Nearby I-95 makes for an easy commute.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1615 S Ringgold St
1615 South Ringgold Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Ringgold Bleu - Property Id: 234454 Beautiful recently renovated single-family townhome with an enclosed backyard and full basement on a tree-lined street.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1521 S. Ringgold Street
1521 South Ringgold Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 S. Ringgold Street Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated three bedroom house at 1521 S Ringgold St - Newly renovated three bedroom house with one modern bathroom near 24th and Dickinson in Point Breeze.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2209 CROSS STREET
2209 Cross Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
Brand new construction 3bdr 2.5bath home, in Point Breeze, offers a spacious, tastefully appointed retreat with skyline views, all walkable to the amenities of an urban Philly lifestyle.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
2123 Dickinson Street - 2/Rear
2123 Dickinson Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Gorgeous Brand New 3BR/2BA Unit in a 2-Unit Dwelling! Roof-deck with amazing center city views, Washer & Dryer in unit & much more! Available for move-in ASAP.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1532 S Woodstock St
1532 South Woodstock Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful updated 3bd/1ba along tree-lined Woodstock St. Inquire for an immediate video tour link! Open entry floor plan. Spacious front living room with formal dining area separated by kitchen island/breakfast bar into the full kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1211 S 24TH STREET
1211 South 24th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2321 Pierce St
2321 Pierce Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/01/20 This newly renovated 3BR/1.5BA is quite the eye catcher! Check out this Amazing Point Breeze home that's been completely re-done from top to bottom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2251 Greenwich St
2251 Greenwich Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Move in Ready! New carpet, freshly painted, modern kitchen. 3bd, 1bath. $1,600/month, first, last & security deposit due at move in. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. $85.00 non-refundable application fee per adult.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1818 Manton Street
1818 Manton Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1818 Manton Street Available 08/01/20 Lovely home available at 18th & Manton! - Modern 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home available in Point Breeze! This house features a basement with laundry and a nice size back patio.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1911 MANTON STREET
1911 Manton Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1741 S DORRANCE STREET
1741 South Dorrance Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1000 sqft
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on a charming tree lined street stringed with lights in Point Breeze.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2137 CROSS STREET
2137 Cross Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Located in the Point Breeze section of South Philadelphia, this beautiful brand new construction 4 bedroom home with 3 custom bathrooms boasts hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and energy efficient dual zone HVAC
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1252 S 20TH STREET
1252 South 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1780 sqft
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don't miss this stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with central air/heat and washer/dryer in the heart of Point Breeze.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2138 MOUNTAIN STREET
2138 Mountain Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
904 sqft
Available now for rent , newly renovated home on a quite side street in Point Breeze. Bright, spacious layout New appliances, washer/dryer and central air. Two large bedrooms upstairs with one full bathroom.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2309 CROSS STREET
2309 Cross Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1016 sqft
Have you been searching for a home with charm, openness and on a rapidly developing block!? Then then this home is waiting for you! When you walk in you're immediately greeted with a spacious living room and modern metal floating staircase.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1804 FEDERAL STREET
1804 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1575 sqft
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with an open floor plan on the first floor with beautiful hardwood floors throughout, central air, finished basement, and washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2122 ELLSWORTH STREET
2122 Ellsworth Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2160 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2122 ELLSWORTH STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2239 EARP STREET
2239 Earp Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1070 sqft
**Check out the virtual tour!!!***A beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that features , central air/heat, beautiful modern flooring throughout, and recessed lighting.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1238 S 20TH STREET
1238 South 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Renovated three bedroom home just south of Washington Ave.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2008 MORRIS STREET
2008 Morris Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1985 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2008 MORRIS STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2332 ELLSWORTH STREET
2332 Ellsworth Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
Step inside this large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the heart of Point Breeze! This home was newly constructed and features hardwood floors throughout, amazing roof and finished basement with bar area.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2123 LATONA STREET
2123 Latona Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
883 sqft
GORGEOUS newly renovated home in prime location! Enjoy a spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a large side yard attached, perfect for pets! Enjoy ample closet and storage space as well.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1815 S 20TH STREET
1815 South 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
750 sqft
Welcome to 1815 S 20th St Unit 2! This recently rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has hardwood floors, outdoor deck, and galley kitchen. This is also close to Center City with free street parking. Don't wait, schedule your showing of today!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJGloucester City, NJYeadon, PAEast Lansdowne, PABellmawr, NJWoodbury, NJCollingswood, NJ