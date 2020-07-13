6344 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19126 East Oak Lane
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 15
$819
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 341 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 15
$998
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft
Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 12
$998
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eola Park.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
cc payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
green community
internet access
lobby
online portal
Come home to Eola Park apartments where a very spacious and sunny apartment home awaits you surrounded by a private park setting. Your home includes an upgraded kitchen and bathroom, wall-to-wall carpeting and newer windows; we also include heat, hot water and cooking gas. Enjoy yourself in this quiet set back community with the convenience of having public transportation to take you anywhere you need to go. We are located close to Philadelphia Community College. Call today to schedule your tour of Eola Park apartments in East Oak Lane Philadelphia, PA.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)