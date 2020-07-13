Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities courtyard elevator cc payments bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments green community internet access lobby online portal

Come home to Eola Park apartments where a very spacious and sunny apartment home awaits you surrounded by a private park setting. Your home includes an upgraded kitchen and bathroom, wall-to-wall carpeting and newer windows; we also include heat, hot water and cooking gas. Enjoy yourself in this quiet set back community with the convenience of having public transportation to take you anywhere you need to go. We are located close to Philadelphia Community College. Call today to schedule your tour of Eola Park apartments in East Oak Lane Philadelphia, PA.