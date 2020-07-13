All apartments in Philadelphia
Eola Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Eola Park

6344 N 8th St · (562) 521-8959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6344 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19126
East Oak Lane

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 15

$819

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 341 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 15

$998

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 12

$998

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eola Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
cc payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
green community
internet access
lobby
online portal
Come home to Eola Park apartments where a very spacious and sunny apartment home awaits you surrounded by a private park setting. Your home includes an upgraded kitchen and bathroom, wall-to-wall carpeting and newer windows; we also include heat, hot water and cooking gas. Enjoy yourself in this quiet set back community with the convenience of having public transportation to take you anywhere you need to go. We are located close to Philadelphia Community College. Call today to schedule your tour of Eola Park apartments in East Oak Lane Philadelphia, PA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eola Park have any available units?
Eola Park has 3 units available starting at $819 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Eola Park have?
Some of Eola Park's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eola Park currently offering any rent specials?
Eola Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eola Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Eola Park is pet friendly.
Does Eola Park offer parking?
Yes, Eola Park offers parking.
Does Eola Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eola Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eola Park have a pool?
No, Eola Park does not have a pool.
Does Eola Park have accessible units?
No, Eola Park does not have accessible units.
Does Eola Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Eola Park does not have units with dishwashers.
