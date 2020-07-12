All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Fountain Gardens

2901 Welsh Rd · (215) 330-2435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2901 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19152
Pennypack

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B106 · Avail. Jul 23

$963

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fountain Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cc payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
green community
internet access
lobby
online portal
Come home to Fountain Gardens apartments in Northeast Philadelphia, a quiet and friendly community featuring spacious and modern apartment homes with many upgrades throughout. Each building offers elevator service, welcoming lobbies and lighted hallways. Amenities include a beautiful landscaped courtyard and off-street parking. We are conveniently located close to public transportation, shopping, major highways and entertainment. Call today to schedule your tour of Fountain Gardens in Northeast Philadelphia, PA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fountain Gardens have any available units?
Fountain Gardens has a unit available for $963 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Fountain Gardens have?
Some of Fountain Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fountain Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Fountain Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fountain Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Fountain Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Fountain Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Fountain Gardens offers parking.
Does Fountain Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fountain Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fountain Gardens have a pool?
No, Fountain Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Fountain Gardens have accessible units?
No, Fountain Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Fountain Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fountain Gardens has units with dishwashers.
