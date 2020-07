Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard internet cafe doorman fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access accessible elevator key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Philadelphia's best in upscale urban living. Our AQ Rittenhouse apartments in downtown Philadelphia offer the best in luxurious and comfortable living. As a resident, you'll be instantly connected to a sophisticated living experience. Situated in the heart of Center City, AQ Rittenhouse is within walking distance from many renowned dining venues, high-end stores, nightlife hot spots, and more. Enjoy the convenience of an on-site fitness center and a wifi cafe, the view of beautiful Philadelphia from our roof deck and the benefit of our 24 hour concierge service. Stop by today or set up a tour of your future home!