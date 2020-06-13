Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:50 PM

132 Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill Mall, NJ

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
15 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,429
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,241
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
2 Units Available
Maple Grand
645 South Forklanding Road, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Maple Grand Apartments, an impressive garden-style apartment community nestled within residential Maple Shade, NJ. These apartments boast central-air, private entrances and extra-large bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6 REGENCY COURT
6 Regency Ct, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1753 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Newer Construction Contemporary Townhome. A desirable location for shopping, transportation, library, churches and Synagogues.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
322 KINGS CROFT
322 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1652 sqft
This Kings Croft town home end unit with carport and front porch has been beautifully updated and is move in ready. Once inside you will see the many updates that this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
205 KINGS CROFT
205 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1215 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2-story condo in desirable Kings Croft. Only a few of these in this complex! Pulling into the complex, you'll see how well managed the whole community is.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
6 Units Available
Fox Meadow Apartments
100 Fox Meadow Dr, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
960 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
200 E Maple Ave
200 East Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Prospect Norse - Property Id: 291694 Discover a new place to live at 200 E Maple Ave in Merchantville, NJ. These apartments are located at 200 E. Maple Ave in Merchantville. Be sure to check out the apartment floorplan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6326 Magnolia Ave B
6326 North Magnolia Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
KS Properties - Property Id: 151233 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151233 Property Id 151233 (RLNE5804666)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Golden Triangle
1 Unit Available
900 BEECHWOOD AVENUE
900 Beechwood Avenue, Golden Triangle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1032 sqft
For Rent - 3 bedroom, 2 bath totally updated home in coveted Cherry Hill. 1st floor features living room with vaulted ceilings, dining room, 2 bedrooms , high end kitchen and laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4333 CHAMPIONS RUN
4333 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1196 sqft
Take a LOOK at this beautiful 3rd floor unit in the desirable Park Place at Garden State Park! This unit offers a beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen features stainless appliances and generous cabinet space.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
210 E MAPLE AVENUE
210 East Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable first floor condo in Historic Merchantville within walking distance to Downtown shopping & dining. Beautiful custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new vinyl flooring and freshly painted.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
72 WINDSOR
72 Windsor Mews, Ellisburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2082 sqft
Great Town home in a great location!! Over 2,000 square feet of living! One of the largest in Windsor Mews! Beautifully Updated Kitchen and bathrooms!! Move in ready. Nice size rooms! Large two story living room makes it bright and open.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
131 North Centre Street
131 North Centre Street, Merchantville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,149
1679 sqft
This is a large, single family house. 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Recently totally renovated top to bottom. Beautiful kitchen, new bathrooms, new flooring, New 2 zone Gas heating and CENTRAL AIR systems. New full size Laundry included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6 CARLTON ROAD
6 Carlton Road, Kingston Estates, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4763 sqft
Come see this incredible house! Over 4500 square feet! This unique Custom built home features a grand 2 story entry with curved stair case and stunning chandelier. Marble entry leads to a formal living room .

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
505 MERCER STREET
505 Mercer Street, Golden Triangle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
First Floor Apartment with Gas, Electric, Water & Sewer included in rent. Perfect for apartment and or business. Within walking distance of the Cherry Hill Mall and public transportation. No Smoking and No Pets Allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
25 S CHURCH ROAD
25 Church Road, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1012 sqft
Welcome home to your COMPLETELY UPDATED beautiful, open floor planned condo featuring 2 large bedroom, walk-in closet and one completely renovated bathroom! Floor to ceiling windows will allow for plenty of natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
17 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
City GuideCherry Hill Mall
Do you live in a mall? Cherry Hill Mall is actually a census-designated place (CDP), not an actual city.

Cherry Hill Mall, NJ boasted a population of 14,171 residents in the 2010 US Census Bureau. Located in populous Camden County -- a well-established member of the huge Philadelphia, PA/Camden, NJ/ Wilmington, DE tri-city megalopolis -- the Cherry Hill Mall district is blessed with a high concentration of retail shopping and dining amenities (who'd have thought?). Besides the landmark mall itself, standalone shopping plazas, typical big-box brand stores and hotel lodging can be found at the major road artery confluence of Route 70, Haddonfield Road and Route 38.

Moving to Cherry Hill Mall

If you wish to relocate to the friendly Cherry Hill area, you'll find ample apartment rental accommodations awaiting your arrival. If you're intent on making a real estate property purchase, perhaps consider an apartment for rent in Cherry Hill before jumping into the helter-skelter buying fray.

A good rule of thumb is to live and acclimate to a new community before buying into it -- and figure out how you're going to get there. The New York City Port Authority boasts three airports in its travel resume -- namely JFK, Newark and LaGuardia -- while Philadelphia International Airport to the south is another nearby landing target. If you're coming in by surface travel, your best direct bet is by car. The high-speed New Jersey Turnpike offers access to Cherry Hill by way of Exit 4. Amtrak train service and the Greyhound bus line facility in neighboring Mount Laurel provide additional arrival options.

When you're ready to take the plunge into an apartment search, you'll need proper ID and possibly some references, so be prepared with acceptable documentation.

Neighborhoods

You'll find several comfy neighborhoods nestled within the Cherry Hill area confines. By searching all of these areas, you'll put yourself in a better position to find apts for rent within your budget.

Barclay Farm: This is a scenic Cherry Hill neighborhood mostly associated with a tourist attraction named "Barclay Farmstead," which is a public garden and picnic area. There is also a nearby landmark known as the Barclay Farmstead Museum.

Willowdale: Willowdale is a charming and attractive tree-lined neighborhood located in a highly desirable residential section of Cherry Hill. It is conveniently situated near the mall and local retail stores and shops.

Woodcrest: Woodcrest is one of the older established Cherry Hill neighborhoods. It originated from farmland in 1955, and Woodcrest Country Club is its most proud and identifiable landmark.

Kresson Woods: Kresson Road borders an upscale residential enclave known as "The Woods," hence the name. The area features multiple real estate property options for sale and rent.

Sleepy Hollow: Sleepy Hollow is strictly a residential community with no notable landmarks or development features. Online real estate market listings confirm that the area is predominantly composed of detached, single-family dwellings.

The Town's Namesake

Even if you're unfamiliar with the area, it's easy to figure out the namesake indoor landmark shopping mecca that the Cherry Hill CDP is named after. Cherry Hill (the actual overseeing township version) is labeled by those in the know as a "bedroom community." It comes by this nickname from being situated a mere half-hour commute from nearby Philadelphia and Camden.

Constructed in 1961, the Cherry Hill Mall was the first East Coast regional indoor mall built in the U.S. The town of Cherry Hill sports some very impressive U.S. corporate-branded headquarters, such as Pinnacle Foods (Swanson, Log Cabin, Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Mrs. Paul's), Subaru of America and Melitta Coffee, USA.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cherry Hill Mall?
The average rent price for Cherry Hill Mall rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cherry Hill Mall?
Some of the colleges located in the Cherry Hill Mall area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cherry Hill Mall?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cherry Hill Mall from include Philadelphia, Norristown, Levittown, King of Prussia, and Trenton.

