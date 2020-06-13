132 Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill Mall, NJ📍
Cherry Hill Mall, NJ boasted a population of 14,171 residents in the 2010 US Census Bureau. Located in populous Camden County -- a well-established member of the huge Philadelphia, PA/Camden, NJ/ Wilmington, DE tri-city megalopolis -- the Cherry Hill Mall district is blessed with a high concentration of retail shopping and dining amenities (who'd have thought?). Besides the landmark mall itself, standalone shopping plazas, typical big-box brand stores and hotel lodging can be found at the major road artery confluence of Route 70, Haddonfield Road and Route 38.
If you wish to relocate to the friendly Cherry Hill area, you'll find ample apartment rental accommodations awaiting your arrival. If you're intent on making a real estate property purchase, perhaps consider an apartment for rent in Cherry Hill before jumping into the helter-skelter buying fray.
A good rule of thumb is to live and acclimate to a new community before buying into it -- and figure out how you're going to get there. The New York City Port Authority boasts three airports in its travel resume -- namely JFK, Newark and LaGuardia -- while Philadelphia International Airport to the south is another nearby landing target. If you're coming in by surface travel, your best direct bet is by car. The high-speed New Jersey Turnpike offers access to Cherry Hill by way of Exit 4. Amtrak train service and the Greyhound bus line facility in neighboring Mount Laurel provide additional arrival options.
When you're ready to take the plunge into an apartment search, you'll need proper ID and possibly some references, so be prepared with acceptable documentation.
You'll find several comfy neighborhoods nestled within the Cherry Hill area confines. By searching all of these areas, you'll put yourself in a better position to find apts for rent within your budget.
Barclay Farm: This is a scenic Cherry Hill neighborhood mostly associated with a tourist attraction named "Barclay Farmstead," which is a public garden and picnic area. There is also a nearby landmark known as the Barclay Farmstead Museum.
Willowdale: Willowdale is a charming and attractive tree-lined neighborhood located in a highly desirable residential section of Cherry Hill. It is conveniently situated near the mall and local retail stores and shops.
Woodcrest: Woodcrest is one of the older established Cherry Hill neighborhoods. It originated from farmland in 1955, and Woodcrest Country Club is its most proud and identifiable landmark.
Kresson Woods: Kresson Road borders an upscale residential enclave known as "The Woods," hence the name. The area features multiple real estate property options for sale and rent.
Sleepy Hollow: Sleepy Hollow is strictly a residential community with no notable landmarks or development features. Online real estate market listings confirm that the area is predominantly composed of detached, single-family dwellings.
Even if you're unfamiliar with the area, it's easy to figure out the namesake indoor landmark shopping mecca that the Cherry Hill CDP is named after. Cherry Hill (the actual overseeing township version) is labeled by those in the know as a "bedroom community." It comes by this nickname from being situated a mere half-hour commute from nearby Philadelphia and Camden.
Constructed in 1961, the Cherry Hill Mall was the first East Coast regional indoor mall built in the U.S. The town of Cherry Hill sports some very impressive U.S. corporate-branded headquarters, such as Pinnacle Foods (Swanson, Log Cabin, Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Mrs. Paul's), Subaru of America and Melitta Coffee, USA.