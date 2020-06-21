85 Grand Street

Amenities

Enjoy every season in Soho with this bright and airy top-floor keyed-elevator loft with a private terrace and wood burning fireplace. The loft features a striking renovation by award-winning SU11 Architecture and Design Studios. Spanning two levels, the modernist aesthetic gracefully melds historic detail with modern luxury. Impressive light from three exposures and the over eight-foot tall windows will enchant you.



This elegant residence has a grand master suite and three additional bedrooms, two full baths, additional space for a home office and two working fireplaces. Enter through the key-locked elevator into the spacious entrance gallery lined with extensive storage and a washer/dryer. A focal point of the space, the sprawling great room is 46 by 21 feet with 15-foot ceilings and a carved marble fireplace. The state-of-the-art white marble kitchen flows seamlessly off the main entertaining area, and features an integrated refrigerator, Viking range, Grohe fixtures, Miele dishwasher, farmhouse sink, integrated dining bar and extensive cabinetry.



This trophy loft will exceed all expectations with extensive custom built-ins throughout, sumptuous spa-quality baths including an oversized glass-enclosed rain shower and dual vanities in the master, and expansive, renovated patio. Airy white oak floors, split-system central air conditioning with Nest Thermostats, washer-dryer, and triple exposures complete this special home.



83 Grand is a member of the distinguished Grand Loft Corp, one of four distinct cast-iron and masonry buildings that were constructed between 1872 and 1907 on one of the best blocks in SoHo. The building has a newly installed virtual doorman.



Pets considered. No Smoking.