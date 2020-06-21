All apartments in New York
Find more places like 85 Grand Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
85 Grand Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

85 Grand Street

85 Grand Street · (646) 832-3544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

85 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit PH-W · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
hot tub
Enjoy every season in Soho with this bright and airy top-floor keyed-elevator loft with a private terrace and wood burning fireplace. The loft features a striking renovation by award-winning SU11 Architecture and Design Studios. Spanning two levels, the modernist aesthetic gracefully melds historic detail with modern luxury. Impressive light from three exposures and the over eight-foot tall windows will enchant you.

This elegant residence has a grand master suite and three additional bedrooms, two full baths, additional space for a home office and two working fireplaces. Enter through the key-locked elevator into the spacious entrance gallery lined with extensive storage and a washer/dryer. A focal point of the space, the sprawling great room is 46 by 21 feet with 15-foot ceilings and a carved marble fireplace. The state-of-the-art white marble kitchen flows seamlessly off the main entertaining area, and features an integrated refrigerator, Viking range, Grohe fixtures, Miele dishwasher, farmhouse sink, integrated dining bar and extensive cabinetry.

This trophy loft will exceed all expectations with extensive custom built-ins throughout, sumptuous spa-quality baths including an oversized glass-enclosed rain shower and dual vanities in the master, and expansive, renovated patio. Airy white oak floors, split-system central air conditioning with Nest Thermostats, washer-dryer, and triple exposures complete this special home.

83 Grand is a member of the distinguished Grand Loft Corp, one of four distinct cast-iron and masonry buildings that were constructed between 1872 and 1907 on one of the best blocks in SoHo. The building has a newly installed virtual doorman.

Pets considered. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Grand Street have any available units?
85 Grand Street has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 Grand Street have?
Some of 85 Grand Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
85 Grand Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Grand Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 Grand Street is pet friendly.
Does 85 Grand Street offer parking?
No, 85 Grand Street does not offer parking.
Does 85 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Grand Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 85 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 85 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 85 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Grand Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 85 Grand Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct
New York, NY 10005
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity