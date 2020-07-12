1223 Apartments for rent in Flatiron District, New York, NY
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,895
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,895
1074 sqft
Located in the heart of the vibrant Flatiron District, Echelon Chelsea offers a boutique collection of luxury apartments.
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street, New York, NY
Studio
$4,051
1 Bedroom
$5,163
2 Bedrooms
$8,381
Amidst the lively atmosphere of the historic Flatiron District are brand new rental residences designed by Morris Adjmi. 7 West 21st Street blends classic architectural exteriors with chic modern interiors to create a unique living experience.
23 W 19th St 1R
23 West 19th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,399
Amazing True One Bedroom with Outdoor Space. WV/GV - Property Id: 177878 Beautiful ground floor apartment in the Heart of Greenwich Village and close to West village.
38 East 21st Street
38 East 21st Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,200
Renovated & spacious FLOOR THROUGH 1,900 4 QUEEN/KING bedroom PENTHOUSE! 2 FULL bath! Private KEYED entrance from the elevator. Can convert into a 2 bedroom as well.
4 West 21st Street
4 West 21st Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,995
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, elegant and spacious, this high floor airy one bedroom loft is the epitome of downtown luxury with dreamlike city views.
12 E. 22nd Street
12 East 22nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$4,100
600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
My studio in Flat Iron is absolutely beautiful bright and has a warm feel to it. My apartment is a true NYC experience. Its in the heart of Flatiron in the hottest neighborhood.
6 West 20th Street
6 West 20th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
4500 sqft
Bright and spacious 2bed/2bath penthouse loft with a huge private roof deck in the heart of Flatiron. A magnificent skylight illuminates the open chef's kitchen and sprawling living room with open views to the south.
5 East 22nd Street
5 East 22nd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corner 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with dining alcove and 6X9 balcony. Sun-flooded with open, city skyline views from oversized windows facing south and west with sunset views to the River.
40 West 22nd Street
40 West 22nd Street, New York, NY
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
This spectacular full-floor loft, located in the heart of vibrant Flatiron, is an extraordinary find.
52 West 22nd Street
52 W 22nd St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
TWO MASSIVE *PRIVATE* OUTDOOR SPACES ALL TO YOURSELF. Step off your key-locked elevator into this stunning duplex penthouse.
141 Fifth Avenue
141 5th Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available immediately. This one bed/convertible two bedroom pre-war loft is located in one of the most architecturally stunning buildings on lower Fifth Avenue.
172 Fifth Avenue
172 5th Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,450
Location location location!!! Set in the most fabulous and central area of NYC right off Fifth Avenue in an ELEVATOR building, this studio is bright and features a newly renovated bathroom, a MASSIVE walk in California closet, and hardwood floors.
280 Park Avenue South
280 Park Avenue South, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly-renovated and well-proportioned, this one-bedroom, one-bath condo is located right off Park Avenue South in the highly sought-after Flatiron neighborhood.
7 West 20th Street
7 West 20th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2 Bed / 2 Bath with home office in Flatiron.- 2 Full Bedrooms- 2 Full Bathrooms- Large Home Office (or Dining Room)- Hardwood Floors.- Split Units for A/C.- Eat-In Kitchen- Perfect layout for roommates.
254 Park Avenue
254 Park Avenue South, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1200 sqft
Stylish luxury 2 Bed / 2 Bath 1200sf loft residence with double height 14ft ceilings. The apartment is located in a beautifully restored limestone Beaux Art style building facing east over Park Avenue steps from the best of downtown.
5 West 21st Street
5 W 21st St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,995
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This light-filled two-bedroom plus den, two-bathroom loft features contemporary styling and an expansive layout in the heart of the Flatiron District.
184 5th Avenue
184 5th Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,095
416 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 618; Parking: No Parking ; Monthly rent: $3095.00; IMRID15440
668 Sixth Avenue
668 6th Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
NO BROKER FEE TO TENANTS. TENANTS BROKERS COLLECT YOUR OWN FEE. This spacious floor-through 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located in the heart of the Flatiron District and available for immediate move in.
21 West 20th Street
21 W 20th St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,900
The perfect location in the Flatiron District close to Union Square, Madison Square Park and Chelsea, this full floor two bedroom, two bathroom residence at 21W20 offers 1302 square feet of living space.
260 Park Avenue South
260 Park Avenue South, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$28,000
Grand and Elegant Condominium Loft! NO EXPENSE WAS SPARED.
650 Sixth Avenue
650 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,500
942 SF loft with soaring 10' ceilings and three large windows with great light and views overlooking the Limelight Market Place. The luxurious open kitchen has marble counter tops and features Poggenpohl cabinetry, Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
23 East 22nd Street
23 East 22nd Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to the Most Desired Address in the Heart of Vibrant Flatiron District. Enjoy Expansive Madison Square Park and Iconic New York City Skyline Views.
45 East 22nd Street
45 East 22nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$9,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Madison Square Park Tower! Refined craftsmanship meets flawless interior design in this fully furnished apartment for rent.
5 West 19th Street
5 West 19th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$36,000
Medical office featuring a large procedure room, 13 exam rooms, 7 consultation offices, 3 administrative offices, 2 nurses stations, staff break-room, spacious reception/waiting room,and meeting area.
