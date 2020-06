353 Apartments for rent in East Orange, NJ

East Orange Neighborhoods

More than 40 business make East Orange their homes, usually making it easy to find, buy or eat what you want and need. Due to the small 4-square-mile size of the overall city, walking to the other side of town wont even take you that long. Just be sure to be courteous no matter where you walk or live in East Orange as the area is highly populated and good neighbors are usually quiet and polite ones.

Hoffman Boulevard/N. Grove Street: One of the lowest-crime areas in East Orange sits on the northeastern corner in the form of the Hoffman Boulevard/N. Grove Street zone. Here youll find a good number of smaller, one bedroom and studio apartments for rent along with single family homes and a vacancy rate of about 10 percent. $$

Sanford Street/Tremont Avenue: Hop to the opposite corner of East Orange and youll find another low-crime area of Sanford Street in the southwestern area of town. Rents are a bit higher, but you also get a high walkability rating from NeighborhoodScout, putting it in the top 5 percent of walking-friendly towns in America. $$$

S. Harrison Street/Central Avenue: Shift a smidgeon to the west and you end up in a higher crime area on the western edge of East Orange that also sports a high vacancy rate for apartment rentals and other rental housing. $$$$

N. Munn Avenue/William Street: Even higher vacancy rates abound in the center of town, with a 24 percent vacancy rate in the low-crime zone of N. Munn Avenue and William Street. This may be an excellent place to start your search for apartments in East Orange as there are generally plenty available. $$

Steuben Street/Sussex Avenue: Take a trek to the southeastern corner of East Orange, the area closest to New York City, and youll find a vacancy rate that averages around 11 percent and a notable number of mass transit users. NeighborhoodScout reports more area residents ride the bus to work in the Steuben Street zone of East Orange than 98 percent of other neighborhoods in the U.S. $