353 Apartments for rent in East Orange, NJ

Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,899
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Greenwood
2 Units Available
64 Park Avenue
64 Park Ave, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 64 Park Avenue are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
526 Park Ave 4E
526 Park Ave, East Orange, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
526 PARK AVENUE UNIT 4E, EAST ORANGE - Property Id: 300672 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size four bedrooms with one bathroom apartment, located in East Orange! Just 10 minutes' walk to the Brick Church station, get to New York in just 30 min

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
25 Marcy Ave 2
25 Marcy Avenue, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1050 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 25 Marcy Avenue East Orange NJ - Property Id: 113909 3 bed room one bathroom newly renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances Walk-in bedroom closet, parking ,Quiet neighborhood, 5 mins to parkway, short walk

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ampere
1 Unit Available
267 n 19th st 2!
267 North 19th Street, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1.5 bdr East Orange, NJ - Property Id: 239547 This is a charming 1.5 bedroom apartment located in a clean property. Carpeted floors in all rooms , plenty closets. Near bus train and shop rite supermarket. Tenant pays own utilities with this unit .

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
194 Park Avenue
194 Park Avenue, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
750 sqft
Large 2 Bedrooms Apartment Garden Style Building Beautiful Courtyard EntranceLarge bedroom with His & Hers ClosetsUpdated BathroomSpacious Living RoomModern Kitchen Dining Area Wood Flooring br Heat and Hot Water Included Parking IncludedClose to

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
200 North 17th Street
200 North 17th Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
650 sqft
Applicants must verify all information directly with the owner's representative. Yale Kent does not own or manage this property at this time. Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $49.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
23 GIRARD AVE
23 Girard Avenue, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Location! close to parks, transportation, school, and worship. Great apartment with large Master bedroom. Heat and water included

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
234 N ARLINGTON AVE
234 North Arlington Avenue, East Orange, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Bedrooms
$3,333
5000 sqft
One Family on large Parklike grounds. 9 bedrooms, 3 + Full Baths, Lots of parkingPets Ok, Loads of Room for cars, Home based business, Yes ! Section 8 = Accepted; A true home-style rental.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10 WASHINGTON TER
10 Washington Terrace, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Landlord pays commission! This spacious 3 bedroom apartment located on the 1st floor, includes exclusive upstairs bedroom, is bright and airy and offers a living room, dining room and den with hardwood floors, a large kitchen with full walk in

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
109 N 16TH ST
109 North 16th Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Freshly painted first floor unit in multi-family building with access to backyard and off street parking! Three bedrooms, living room/dining room, full bathroom and eat in kitchen with pantry. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
298 HALSTED ST
298 Halsted Street, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2 nice size bedrooms with Balcony. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room combo. Stainless steel appliances included. Certificate of Habitability on file(CofH) Section8 Welcome.

1 of 10

Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
5-15 Rhode Island Ave
5-15 Rhode Island Avenue, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom Apartment Renovated Garden Style 1st Floor Large Bedrooms -- Double ClosetsUpdated BathroomLarge Open KitchenDining Area Very Large Living RoomHeat and Hot Water IncludedTenant Pats Electric OnlyTons Of Closets Hardwood Flooring Off

1 of 10

Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4 Chestnut Street
4 Chestnut Street, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,095
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large Studio Apartment Separate Kitchen Dining Area Large RoomUpdated BathroomHeat and Hot Water IncludedHardwood FlooringLaundry on-premises 1st Floor Aptbr Close to NJ Transit and Highways br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and for

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
12 CHURCH PL
12 Church Place, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Easy to show Split brick brown stone house features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom on a side street and lots of natural light. Fully renovated kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Enclosed porch with two entry ways.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
44-46 LINWOOD PL
44-46 Linwood Place, East Orange, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Located on a very quite street near Bloomfield border, this is a fully renovated apartment with all new finishes has ideal living. Must see!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
45 EATON PL
45 Eaton Place, East Orange, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Just minutes away from the train station and close to major highways and NYC!.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
178 N WALNUT ST
178 North Walnut Street, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious move in ready apartment on a quiet street close to public transportation. assign parking for 1 vehicle

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
78 S. Harrison Street, Apt 403
78 South Harrison Street, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
MUST SEE! Apartment Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom apartment is completely renovated and ready for immediate move in.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Upper Roseville
6 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
16 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1131 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.

Median Rent in East Orange

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in East Orange is $1,322, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,575.
Studio
$1,190
1 Bed
$1,322
2 Beds
$1,575
3+ Beds
$2,031
City GuideEast Orange
Hello, honey! East Orange may be a paradise for guys, thanks to its no. 3 ranking on the City-Data list of top 100 cities with the highest percentage of women.

In addition to its high percentage of female residents, East Orange also has a way above average percentage of renters and slightly higher-than-average cost of living index when compared to the rest of the nation. East Orange sits about 13 miles inland from New Jerseys eastern coast, making it about 13 miles from New York City. Not a bad commute of about 90 minutes on the PATH train if youd rather steer clear of the Big Apple bustle and nab yourself a neighborhood feel and possibly even a yard. Maybe. This Essex County city of more than 64,000 folks is pretty packed, with all those folks living in less than 4 square miles, calculating to a population density of more than 16,000 people per square mile. Well, maybe youll have to forget the yard.

Renting an Apartment in East Orange

East Orange rents are generally affordable, especially if you compare them to its not-to-far-off neighbor of Manhattan. Due to its generous lineup of groceries, convenience stores and other amenities, you may be able to do plenty of errands while walking or on a bicycle, although most East Orange residents do get around by car.You may be able to find yourself a cozy home below the national average, at least when it comes to studio apartments for rent, and may shell out a bit more for larger quarters.Being choosy can definitely pay off in East Orange, thanks to the high availability of area rental property. Nabbing the first offer you see may make you kick yourself in the knee when a better deal pops up down the road. Scope out plenty of apartments before signing on the dotted line, and make sure to come prepared with proper documents. Landlords and Realtors are typically thrilled when potential tenants contact them armed with reference letters, a copy of their credit report and proof of income. Go ahead and thrill them.What if I dont have a car? Dont fret. East Orange is loaded with bus routes, with New Jersey transit showing at least seven routes that snake through the citys four square miles. The buses can take you all the way to Penn Station if you wish, where you can pick up dozens of other bus lines or trains.

East Orange Neighborhoods

More than 40 business make East Orange their homes, usually making it easy to find, buy or eat what you want and need. Due to the small 4-square-mile size of the overall city, walking to the other side of town wont even take you that long. Just be sure to be courteous no matter where you walk or live in East Orange as the area is highly populated and good neighbors are usually quiet and polite ones.

Hoffman Boulevard/N. Grove Street: One of the lowest-crime areas in East Orange sits on the northeastern corner in the form of the Hoffman Boulevard/N. Grove Street zone. Here youll find a good number of smaller, one bedroom and studio apartments for rent along with single family homes and a vacancy rate of about 10 percent. $$

Sanford Street/Tremont Avenue: Hop to the opposite corner of East Orange and youll find another low-crime area of Sanford Street in the southwestern area of town. Rents are a bit higher, but you also get a high walkability rating from NeighborhoodScout, putting it in the top 5 percent of walking-friendly towns in America. $$$

S. Harrison Street/Central Avenue: Shift a smidgeon to the west and you end up in a higher crime area on the western edge of East Orange that also sports a high vacancy rate for apartment rentals and other rental housing. $$$$

N. Munn Avenue/William Street: Even higher vacancy rates abound in the center of town, with a 24 percent vacancy rate in the low-crime zone of N. Munn Avenue and William Street. This may be an excellent place to start your search for apartments in East Orange as there are generally plenty available. $$

Steuben Street/Sussex Avenue: Take a trek to the southeastern corner of East Orange, the area closest to New York City, and youll find a vacancy rate that averages around 11 percent and a notable number of mass transit users. NeighborhoodScout reports more area residents ride the bus to work in the Steuben Street zone of East Orange than 98 percent of other neighborhoods in the U.S. $

Living in East Orange

If you like hot, spicy and tickle-your-throat ethnic foods, you may dig some of the homey restaurants that dot the East Orange landscape. You may also enjoy the freedom to walk about to your destination without always needing to hop in your car to go somewhere or get something done.

East Orange has several local organizations, such as its area YMCA that offers a lineup of activities and programs. Sure, some of the stuff is for school-age kids, but others are for adults and people of all ages. Sign up for one of the sports or enrichment programs if you need somewhere to go and something to do. You can also check out its farmers market that is part of the Americas Grow-A-Row Free Farm Market program that lets you pick deliciously fresh veggies for free.

Four local libraries and six parks are part of East Orange, making it easy to read a book, sit under a tree or read a book while sitting under a tree (provided you get a library card). Plenty of schools are also part of the city, making schools the largest government employer in the area and perhaps setting up a chance for you to volunteer to read to kids or something.

As mentioned, your new home in East Orange puts you less than 15 miles away from New York City where wing-stretching is all the rage. Thanks to the city and its environs, youre not far from the Statue of Liberty, Yankee and Shea stadiums and all the restaurants and shopping of the Big, Juicy Apple. Youre also already in Jersey, giving you easy access to Meadowlands Sports Complex, Newark Symphony Hall, Thomas Edison Museum, New Jersey Performing Arts Center and the rollicking Paper Mill Playhouse that features bright lights, a ginormous stage and Vegas-style shows. Is that wing-stretching enough for ya?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in East Orange?
In East Orange, the median rent is $1,190 for a studio, $1,322 for a 1-bedroom, $1,575 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,031 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in East Orange, check out our monthly East Orange Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in East Orange?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in East Orange include Orange, Greenwood, and Watsessing Park.
What colleges and universities are located in or around East Orange?
Some of the colleges located in the East Orange area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to East Orange?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Orange from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

