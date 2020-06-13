353 Apartments for rent in East Orange, NJ

Living in East Orange

If you like hot, spicy and tickle-your-throat ethnic foods, you may dig some of the homey restaurants that dot the East Orange landscape. You may also enjoy the freedom to walk about to your destination without always needing to hop in your car to go somewhere or get something done.

East Orange has several local organizations, such as its area YMCA that offers a lineup of activities and programs. Sure, some of the stuff is for school-age kids, but others are for adults and people of all ages. Sign up for one of the sports or enrichment programs if you need somewhere to go and something to do. You can also check out its farmers market that is part of the Americas Grow-A-Row Free Farm Market program that lets you pick deliciously fresh veggies for free.

Four local libraries and six parks are part of East Orange, making it easy to read a book, sit under a tree or read a book while sitting under a tree (provided you get a library card). Plenty of schools are also part of the city, making schools the largest government employer in the area and perhaps setting up a chance for you to volunteer to read to kids or something.

As mentioned, your new home in East Orange puts you less than 15 miles away from New York City where wing-stretching is all the rage. Thanks to the city and its environs, youre not far from the Statue of Liberty, Yankee and Shea stadiums and all the restaurants and shopping of the Big, Juicy Apple. Youre also already in Jersey, giving you easy access to Meadowlands Sports Complex, Newark Symphony Hall, Thomas Edison Museum, New Jersey Performing Arts Center and the rollicking Paper Mill Playhouse that features bright lights, a ginormous stage and Vegas-style shows. Is that wing-stretching enough for ya?